Kelsee Dalton Watts, Lewis and Clark Humane Society

Raised in Helena, Kelsee Dalton Watts, 27, has made it her life mission to help animals of all breeds and sizes.
Dalton told her parents when she was a little girl that one day, she would work at either a pet store or an animal shelter. Little did she know she would later become one of Montana's youngest executive directors of a nonprofit organization, the Lewis and Clark Humane Society.
Dalton was appointed to the role in 2018 at age 26.
"I am just super, super honored," she said. "My job is so cool and I am just so passionate about what I do and the people I work with.”
Dalton began her pet-rescuing journey as a volunteer at the humane society when she was just 14. In 2007, at age 15, she was hired to help clean kennels, walk dogs and provide food and attention to the shelter pets as an animal care specialist.
“I loved animals. I just really, really loved animals, and I had this little dog that made a huge impact on my life when I was younger, and I knew I wanted to help and do more. As soon as I was old enough, I wanted to volunteer, and I did for almost a year, and then they hired me for that position,” said Dalton.
Dalton has also held the position of cat adoption counselor as well as a fundraising job, which is not something she ever saw herself doing. Dalton said she left the humane society for two years at one point but ended up coming back.
“I could not stay away. I just fell in love with this work and all the animals, but the real draw is the people -- really love the people who I get to help and find a forever friend for," she said.
Dalton continued, “It was definitely a dream of mine and I feel very blessed and privileged to do this job and this work. It was definitely a lot of time and energy to get here, but definitely my favorite job I’ve ever had. And I work with amazing people and being able to understand every position, which gives me a unique, lucky perspective, when I work with my staff and I understand all the different pieces— because I get it, and in turn, I am able to fully put my best into it whether we have good or bad days and empower my employees.”
She spoke openly about the fundraising challenges the shelter has faced amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but she has high hopes for the future of the shelter.
“It’s been interesting -- we have all these great plans for fundraising, you know? And the usual annual events that have been canceled this year and for the next who knows how long, in the unforeseeable future, makes things a little tough and kind of scary,” she said.
Dalton went on, “With all these plans to try and raise money for the shelter and our animals, it is now all up in the air and now we have to get creative to fill in for these big fundraisers. But despite it, I’m so lucky our community is what it is and everyone is so passionate and generous here.”
