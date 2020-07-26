Kelsee Dalton Watts, Lewis and Clark Humane Society

“I could not stay away. I just fell in love with this work and all the animals, but the real draw is the people -- really love the people who I get to help and find a forever friend for," she said.

Dalton continued, “It was definitely a dream of mine and I feel very blessed and privileged to do this job and this work. It was definitely a lot of time and energy to get here, but definitely my favorite job I’ve ever had. And I work with amazing people and being able to understand every position, which gives me a unique, lucky perspective, when I work with my staff and I understand all the different pieces— because I get it, and in turn, I am able to fully put my best into it whether we have good or bad days and empower my employees.”

She spoke openly about the fundraising challenges the shelter has faced amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but she has high hopes for the future of the shelter.

“It’s been interesting -- we have all these great plans for fundraising, you know? And the usual annual events that have been canceled this year and for the next who knows how long, in the unforeseeable future, makes things a little tough and kind of scary,” she said.

Dalton went on, “With all these plans to try and raise money for the shelter and our animals, it is now all up in the air and now we have to get creative to fill in for these big fundraisers. But despite it, I’m so lucky our community is what it is and everyone is so passionate and generous here.”

