Keif Storrar, Doubek, Pyfer & Storrar

It is a story Helenans have heard many times: A person works or studies in Helena, falls in love with the community and moves to town permanently.
For 37-year-old personal injury attorney Keif Storrar of Doubek, Pyfer & Storrar, the path to Helena was no different.
Prior to graduating from Alexander Blewett III School of Law on the campus of the University of Montana, Storrar worked for political campaigns and spent a good deal of time in Helena.
"I'd lived here for months at a time, so I knew the community and always liked it," he said. "One thing about Helena that's so great is it feels like a small town community."
With a brother-in-law and sister-in-law living in Helena, and his wife taking a job with the local school district, the Storrars made the decision to relocate to the big town with a small town feel.
Storrar joined the firm then known as Doubek, Pyfer & Fox in 2015. By 2018, the rising Helena professional made partner.
"His hard work and diligent approach are recognized and respected by his clients and opposing counsel," one of Storrar's partners wrote in his nomination letter. "His high ethical standards have earned him the respect of the legal community in Helena and the state of Montana."
As a couple, Storrar and his wife have mentored underprivileged children in the community through Big Brothers Big Sisters of Helena for the past five years. The duo has two young daughters of their own.
Storrar also volunteers his time at the Helena Family YMCA, serving on the board's Camp Child committee.
Long before his days of practicing law, Storrar received a bachelor's degree from UM in the field of wildlife biology, and conservation has remained a fervent cause for him.
Storrar said he was not expecting to be recognized as one of the community's top young professionals.
"I wasn't really thinking about it, but it's certainly an honor," he said. "It's a very big honor knowing people are out there appreciating what I do."
