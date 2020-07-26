Katy Peterson, Montana Hospital Association

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

This year has been extremely challenging for many Americans, but especially mothers and health care workers. Helena's Katy Peterson is both.

The 40-year-old mother of a 3-year-old also works as the vice president of communications and membership engagement for the Montana Hospital Association.

"It's an interesting time to be working in health care and parenting a toddler," Peterson said with a small, knowing laugh.

A Vermont native, Peterson moved to Helena in 2005 to take a job with the State Tourism Office. Peterson is responsible for the "Get Lost (in Montana)" campaign.

But it wasn't long before she was drawn to the health care industry, which she referred to as "dynamic" and later "ever-changing."

"Hospitals have always played a critical role in our communities," Peterson said. "I feel privileged to be able to support Montana hospitals as they respond to this unprecedented challenge."

It's not just Montana hospitals she is supporting. Peterson has also volunteered her time on the YWCA of Helena's board of directors since 2015.

She said she's always felt like she's been dealt a good hand in life and therefore has an obligation to help others.