Katy Peterson, Montana Hospital Association

This year has been extremely challenging for many Americans, but especially mothers and health care workers. Helena's Katy Peterson is both.
The 40-year-old mother of a 3-year-old also works as the vice president of communications and membership engagement for the Montana Hospital Association.
"It's an interesting time to be working in health care and parenting a toddler," Peterson said with a small, knowing laugh.
A Vermont native, Peterson moved to Helena in 2005 to take a job with the State Tourism Office. Peterson is responsible for the "Get Lost (in Montana)" campaign.
But it wasn't long before she was drawn to the health care industry, which she referred to as "dynamic" and later "ever-changing."
"Hospitals have always played a critical role in our communities," Peterson said. "I feel privileged to be able to support Montana hospitals as they respond to this unprecedented challenge."
It's not just Montana hospitals she is supporting. Peterson has also volunteered her time on the YWCA of Helena's board of directors since 2015.
She said she's always felt like she's been dealt a good hand in life and therefore has an obligation to help others.
"The Y works hard to support women and their children," Peterson said. "(My volunteer work is) an opportunity for me to pay it forward to other women in our community."
YWCA of Helena Executive Director Jen Gursky offered high praise for Peterson. She wrote Peterson brings "invaluable expertise."
"Katy's five years of dedicated leadership and service have included professional expertise that has absolutely moved YWCA-Helena's communication efforts forward," Gursky wrote. "She pushes our board leadership in strategic and forward thinking."
Retired Helena businessman and community volunteer Rick Hays, who nominated Peterson for the 20 Under 40 award, expressed his gratitude for her involvement in the community.
"In addition to producing high-quality results on her jobs, Katy has taken an active part in the community," Hays wrote. "Katy's leadership, professionalism, and expertise in her work as well as her community efforts demonstrate she is an exceptional young leader of Helena and Montana."
