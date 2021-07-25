Katie Gallagher, St. Peter's Health

As a spokesperson for St. Peter’s Health, Katie Gallagher has written more nominations than she can remember for the annual 20 Under 40 award.
Now it’s her turn to be recognized.
“It’s weird to be put forward when I very much see my role as putting other people forward and celebrating other people for the important work they do,” she said. “Every day I come to work that’s what my mind is focused on: How can we highlight the expertise that’s in this organization and share it with the community.”
The Oregon native has lived in Helena for about a decade, and she has been a public relations manager at St. Peter’s Health for the last four years. In that role she is responsible for highlighting the work of the health system, its providers, and during the last few months, its COVID-19 vaccination efforts.
“Katie was absolutely essential with the county vaccination event planning, communication events, and much more,” Tom Richardson, clinical pharmacy manager at St. Peter’s Health, wrote in Gallagher’s nomination letter. “Without her our county would not have been as successful as it was with COVID vaccination distribution. Her dedication to these efforts were nothing short of heroic.”
Although St. Peter’s Health has its own vaccination strategy, Gallagher has also been working with the Lewis and Clark County Vaccine Planning Group that spearheaded mass vaccination clinics at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds and other sites around the area.
Through media interviews, newsletters, social media, videos and other means, she has been working to educate the community about the importance of the vaccine and the efforts of the many volunteers and health-care professionals providing them.
“My role was really educating people on why vaccinations are important,” she said.
Gallagher also helped collect donations that were used to purchase meals from local restaurants to feed the volunteers at the clinics. About $15,000 was spent at local restaurants during a time when many were struggling due to the pandemic.
“My role is to champion the people who are doing the tough work on the ground,” she said.
Even though only a few people showed up to some of the clinics, Gallagher said every little bit helps.
“Lewis and Clark County has been a leader in vaccinations from the start, and that’s something to be proud of in the state of Montana,” she said.
