Katie Gallagher, St. Peter's Health

As a spokesperson for St. Peter’s Health, Katie Gallagher has written more nominations than she can remember for the annual 20 Under 40 award.

Now it’s her turn to be recognized.

“It’s weird to be put forward when I very much see my role as putting other people forward and celebrating other people for the important work they do,” she said. “Every day I come to work that’s what my mind is focused on: How can we highlight the expertise that’s in this organization and share it with the community.”

The Oregon native has lived in Helena for about a decade, and she has been a public relations manager at St. Peter’s Health for the last four years. In that role she is responsible for highlighting the work of the health system, its providers, and during the last few months, its COVID-19 vaccination efforts.

“Katie was absolutely essential with the county vaccination event planning, communication events, and much more,” Tom Richardson, clinical pharmacy manager at St. Peter’s Health, wrote in Gallagher’s nomination letter. “Without her our county would not have been as successful as it was with COVID vaccination distribution. Her dedication to these efforts were nothing short of heroic.”