Kat Ballenger, Shodair Children's Hospital

Kat Ballenger was a psychiatric nurse at Shodair Children's Hospital for nearly three years.

She first came to Montana as a travel nurse and enjoyed the Helena area. That coupled with her love for working with children made her decide to stay for several years.

"I loved working with the children at Shodair. You learn something new from them every day," Ballenger said. "I wish I didn't have to leave."

According to Ballenger, she liked Montana but loved the kids she worked with. She first decided to travel as a nurse after injuring her knee while working in a Texas emergency room. She would go on to travel from her home in San Angelo, Texas to Amarillo, Texas. She would then go on to spend time in Sioux Falls, South Dakota and then Helena.

Ballenger said her daughter was mauled by a dog at the age of 4 and Ballenger enjoyed the work that went into taking care of her. Ballenger decided then that she wanted to learn how to take care of people. Over time she found her way in to psych nursing, which was her favorite kind of nursing. According to Ballenger, the most important characteristic of a good nurse is having compassion and empathy.

"You have to want to help people," Ballenger said.