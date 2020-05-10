Karen Wandel, Jefferson County Health Department

Karen Wandel is a nurse and the head of the public health department in Jefferson County.

Wandel's duties include budgeting, grant reporting, communicable disease control, immunizations, maternal and child population nursing services and even emergency preparedness.

Despite her profound love for her work, Wandel didn't start as a nurse or even as a health care worker.

"I had a biology degree and was working in a research lab, but I knew it wasn't a perfect fit," Wandel said. "I wanted to help people directly and had a strong interest in health care."

When the lab she worked for moved its operations to the University of Minnesota, Wandel decided it was time for a career change. She was interested in health care and was hoping for a stable paycheck.

"I realized it was more difficult to move a hospital than a research lab," Wandel said.

That was more than 20 years ago. Wandel returned to school to earn her Bachelor's of Science in nursing. She started out as a "float," a nurse who moves from one unit to another as needed. She was working for Benefis Health Systems in Great Falls.