Karen Wandel, Jefferson County Health Department

Karen Wandel is a nurse and the head of the public health department in Jefferson County.
Wandel's duties include budgeting, grant reporting, communicable disease control, immunizations, maternal and child population nursing services and even emergency preparedness.
Despite her profound love for her work, Wandel didn't start as a nurse or even as a health care worker.
"I had a biology degree and was working in a research lab, but I knew it wasn't a perfect fit," Wandel said. "I wanted to help people directly and had a strong interest in health care."
When the lab she worked for moved its operations to the University of Minnesota, Wandel decided it was time for a career change. She was interested in health care and was hoping for a stable paycheck.
"I realized it was more difficult to move a hospital than a research lab," Wandel said.
That was more than 20 years ago. Wandel returned to school to earn her Bachelor's of Science in nursing. She started out as a "float," a nurse who moves from one unit to another as needed. She was working for Benefis Health Systems in Great Falls.
She would later spend 10 years working as a county nurse in a small public health department. She said this allowed her to perform a wide variety of duties and work with many populations and agencies including students in schools, patrons at the senior center, families using WIC services, emergency response partners and the local clinic and hospital. Wandel also focused on communicable disease control for several years.
"Nursing and health care in general are very interesting and offer diverse opportunities," Wandel said. "Nursing is a career field that encourages continued learning and allows advancement and specialization."
Wandel eventually ended up in Jefferson County, which is where she is now facing her biggest challenge yet as a nurse: the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I feel like we are really lucky that we haven't been hit yet that badly in most Montana communities," Wandel said. "My family and my coworkers are healthy, the county I work in and the county I live in have not been heavily impacted."
Wandel said that over the years, she has found it challenging to motivate people to be prevention-minded in their personal health habits. This includes decisions related to smoking/vaping, relationships and vaccinations.
"Data around prevention is clear," Wandel said. "But I feel like interest and commitment to prevention advice cycles through the years."
In this Series
Recognizing 10 outstanding nurses who make the Helena area a better place
-
Kim Johnson, Touchmark on Saddle Drive
-
Elyse Demaray, St. Peter’s Health
-
Catie Cloninger, St. Peter’s Cancer Treatment Center
- 10 updates
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!