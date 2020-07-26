Kamille Kirchberg, Caring Foundation of Montana

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

It’s been said that there’s no such thing as a small act of kindness because every act creates a ripple effect with immeasurable impacts. The work of Kamille Kirchberg, Care Van Coordinator for the Caring Foundation of Montana, has incited waves of kindness across the state.

The Caring Foundation of Montana works to ensure that all Montanans have access to preventative health care services, regardless of insurance coverage or ability to pay. Their Care Van Program, created in 2014, utilizes a mobile clinic to provide services like immunizations and other health screenings to people.

Kirchberg first joined the Caring Foundation in 2018. She shared that her education in public health and previous experience with AmeriCorps inspired her desire to serve people in local communities.

“During my terms with AmeriCorps, I worked with health-related organizations across the state, so I saw firsthand the challenges and barriers that many rural communities face when it comes to access to services and was excited for the opportunity to help break down some of those barriers,” said Kirchberg.

According to Kirchberg, the Care Van annually racks up around 25,000 miles with some 200 clinics in 42 of Montana’s 56 counties.