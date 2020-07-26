Kamille Kirchberg, Caring Foundation of Montana

It’s been said that there’s no such thing as a small act of kindness because every act creates a ripple effect with immeasurable impacts. The work of Kamille Kirchberg, Care Van Coordinator for the Caring Foundation of Montana, has incited waves of kindness across the state.
The Caring Foundation of Montana works to ensure that all Montanans have access to preventative health care services, regardless of insurance coverage or ability to pay. Their Care Van Program, created in 2014, utilizes a mobile clinic to provide services like immunizations and other health screenings to people.
Kirchberg first joined the Caring Foundation in 2018. She shared that her education in public health and previous experience with AmeriCorps inspired her desire to serve people in local communities.
“During my terms with AmeriCorps, I worked with health-related organizations across the state, so I saw firsthand the challenges and barriers that many rural communities face when it comes to access to services and was excited for the opportunity to help break down some of those barriers,” said Kirchberg.
According to Kirchberg, the Care Van annually racks up around 25,000 miles with some 200 clinics in 42 of Montana’s 56 counties.
“Through her work, Kamille has expanded the reach and quality of what was already a highly successful program,” said Jesse Zentz, manager of community relations at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Montana. “She has guided the Care Van to its two most successful years in 2018 and 2019 by providing access to 11,000 immunizations, 3,014 dental screenings, 647 sports physicals, and 1,031 other varied services at 260 events throughout the state.”
“My goal is to make sure everyone leaves the Care Van clinic with a smile on their face, so whether that means making meaningful connections with the adults, or talking to the kids about our mutual love of Olaf from Frozen, knowing people had a positive experience while getting the preventive health care they need is rewarding,” said Kirchberg.
Not unlike many elements of life right now, the COVID-19 pandemic has temporarily grounded the Care Vans as most non-emergency healthcare has halted. But despite this shift, Kirchberg has stayed busy preparing for community health needs in the aftermath of the pandemic.
“This (COVID-19 pandemic) hasn’t slowed Kamille as she has assumed additional responsibilities and continues to look for innovative ways for the foundation and program to contribute to community health throughout Big Sky Country,” said Zentz.
Despite the pandemic’s interruption, Kirchberg maintains a positive attitude and continued passion for her work.
“Meeting community members from all walks of lives, hearing their stories, and letting me be a small part of their health journey is truly an honor,” said Kirchberg.
