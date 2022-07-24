Kallie Dale-Ramos, Indian Law Resource Center

Kallie Dale-Ramos wanted to be a lawyer since she was five, but never thought she’d be back in Helena working for the Indian Law Resource Center.
But that organization, which offers a chance to practice the international human rights law Dale-Ramos went to school for, called six months ago and offered her a job.
“This is what I always thought I wanted to do with my law degree,” Dale-Ramos said.
After growing up in town, volunteering at non-profits with her parents, she went to the University of Michigan for undergrad and the University of Texas for law school.
Ten days before walking at law school graduation, Dale-Ramos had her son, who’s now 7 years old. And, as soon as her son was old enough to get on a plane, Dale-Ramos headed back to Montana to start a job at Medical Legal Services.
She worked there for years, traveling across Montana to establish the Montana Health Justice Partnership, and felt like she was making an impact.
“The work I was doing at Montana Legal Services is not at all what I thought I would be doing, but I really liked it,” Dale-Ramos said. “I hate hospitals and I’m very scared of doctors and I like working in health care centers and doing much more full representation, like going to court with people, which I never really thought I wanted to do.”
Her friend of over 20 years, Amanda Opitz, said the work Dale-Ramos does can be challenging, and that it takes a special person to “fight to balance the scales for those disadvantaged by the legal system.”
“I am continually in awe of Kallie (Dale-Ramos’) uncompromising sense of justice and the deep well of empathy from which she works to advocate for rural, low-income and indigenous communities,” Opitz wrote in an emailed statement.
But when Dale-Ramos got the ILRC's call six months ago, even though it wasn't an easy decision, she felt like she had to say yes. It was an organization she had a fellowship with while she was in law school at the University of Texas, and she’s one of the only Spanish-speaking lawyers in Helena – a qualification the ILRC was looking for.
Now, she’s working on a grant application that, if ILRC gets it, will offer $20 million to work on tribal land reclamation across North, South and Central America.
Dale-Ramos said she feels lucky to have been part of Medical Legal Services, and to currently be part of ILRC.
“Those two organizations based here in Helena do a lot of cool work,” she said.
When she’s not working on the ILRC grant research and writing, Dale-Ramos can be found crocheting or riding her electric bike around town with her son.