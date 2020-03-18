Kalispell man suspected of drunk driving, drug possession

Police say a 30-year-old Kalispell man was allegedly driving drunk with a suspended license while in possession of psilocybin, the compound found in psychedelic mushrooms.

Samuel James Collins allegedly failed to stop at a stop sign at Knight Street before continuing southbound on Benton Avenue at around 2 a.m. on March 7.

A Helena police officer attempted to pull Collins over and reported Collins "made several turns and appeared to be driving erratically before pulling to the side of the road on Getchell (Street) near Stuart (Street)."

The officer reported that Collins "was smoking a cigarette," and had "red, glossy, watery eyes." Collins had trouble following the conversation, according to the officer's affidavit, and said he had consumed two beers and Adderall, an amphetamine normally used to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, earlier in the night.

Collins "showed several signs of impairment" while performing field sobriety tests. Collins refused to participate in the "Walk and Turn test," claiming his knee hurt. He also refused to perform a breath test and provide a blood sample, a warrant for which was granted.

A review of Collins' criminal history showed three prior DUI convictions.