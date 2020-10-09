Kalispell man arrested on drug possession charges

A 30-year-old Kalispell man has been arrested in Helena on various drug charges.

Spencer Cody Gober is charged with felony possession of meth, felony possession of psilocybin mushrooms, felony buprenophine possession and misdemeanor marijuana possession.

On Oct. 3, law enforcement was dispatched for reports of a trespassing/theft. The caller stated she witness two unknown individuals on her property and believed they may have stolen some items. The individuals left when confronted by the caller, who provided police with a license plate number.

A deputy on patrol located one of the vehicles and initiated a stop. The defendant was the driver of the vehicle.

The defendant allegedly gave permission for the deputy to search the vehicle. In the vehicle, the deputy allegedly located methamphetamine, psilocybin mushrooms, pills of buprenophine and marijuana. The defendant admitted ownership of all the items.

