Kaleigh Koeppen, Montana Army National Guard

Kaleigh Koeppen is the deputy state surgeon for the Montana Army National Guard.
Koeppen's primary responsibility is ensuring the day-to-day medical readiness of soldiers in the Montana Army National Guard, both stateside and in preparation for and returning from deployments.
However, Koeppen didn't start out with the National Guard. Her career started at St. Peter's Health on the women's and children's floor of the hospital as a labor and delivery nurse.
"I really enjoyed working there," Koeppen said. "I had incredible mentors."
Koeppen transitioned to working for the National Guard as a registered nurse in 2015. She said this came as her family was growing and the opportunity presented itself. Koeppen said the hospital and the guard are very different, but she has loved both positions for many different reasons.
"I love my career as a nurse," Koeppen said.
According to Koeppen, the biggest challenge facing nurses is the constant change in the medical field. She explained that new research drives a continuous need for education and development in order to maintain best practices.
"I have worked with so many incredible nurses in both the civilian and military sector," Koeppen said. "And the commonalities between those whom I have admired is their constant drive for learning, mentoring and personal growth."
Koeppen said being able to advocate for soldiers is a big part of what keeps her going every day. Whether they are getting an annual health assessment, preparing to deploy or getting follow-up care when returning home to Montana, Koeppen is there. Koeppen said being able to facilitate care for soldiers while giving them and their families peace of mind is a great reward.
"I try every day to ensure that our solders are getting the care that I would want for my own family members," Koeppen said. "I truly love what I do, and feel lucky to be in this position."
