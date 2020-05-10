Kaleigh Koeppen, Montana Army National Guard

Kaleigh Koeppen is the deputy state surgeon for the Montana Army National Guard.

Koeppen's primary responsibility is ensuring the day-to-day medical readiness of soldiers in the Montana Army National Guard, both stateside and in preparation for and returning from deployments.

However, Koeppen didn't start out with the National Guard. Her career started at St. Peter's Health on the women's and children's floor of the hospital as a labor and delivery nurse.

"I really enjoyed working there," Koeppen said. "I had incredible mentors."

Koeppen transitioned to working for the National Guard as a registered nurse in 2015. She said this came as her family was growing and the opportunity presented itself. Koeppen said the hospital and the guard are very different, but she has loved both positions for many different reasons.

"I love my career as a nurse," Koeppen said.

According to Koeppen, the biggest challenge facing nurses is the constant change in the medical field. She explained that new research drives a continuous need for education and development in order to maintain best practices.