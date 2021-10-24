Kaitlin Jones, Helena Police Department

After interning with the Helena Police Department, Kaitlin Jones decided to make a career out of it as a full-time police officer.

“It fascinated me back then, and I just have a strong passion for helping people,” Jones said.

Originally from Washington state, Jones graduated from Carroll College in 2017 and has been with the Helena Police Department for the last four years.

“Officer Jones goes above and beyond the call of duty as a police officer for the city of Helena,” said Callie Morris, a friend who nominated Jones for this recognition. “She cares passionately about helping the community and community members. She is always willing to lend a hand to the most vulnerable of people.”

Like many emergency responders, Jones said her job can be hard on her loved ones. After getting married in early October, Jones was back in uniform within a few days but is planning a honeymoon in the spring.

“Sometimes it’s hard to make time for the family,” she said.

Despite that, Jones said it is rewarding to know that she has changed and in some cases saved the lives of those she has served. She said it’s particularly rewarding to work the night shift, when the calls tend to be more serious and challenging.