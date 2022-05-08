Kaitland "KD" Horner, St. Peter's Health

Years of service: 5

Current position: Pediatric nurse in the Women’s and Children’s Center

Why did you become a nurse?

Initially I wanted to improve my career where I was at. I was working at Shodair at the time and I wanted to move up the ranks there and really didn’t think I would like nursing, so I became an LPN first so that I could try it out. I found out that I really liked working with people and that I wanted to continue to do that and to continue to care for people, and just continued on to get my RN and found my way into pediatrics.

What was one of your most memorable nursing experiences?

As far as good moments, it was actually not an experience of my own, but I recently lost my mother and she was in the ICU and I watched nurses really care for her as a person and not just as a body. She was on comfort care, and I watched them prioritize things for her that I thought others might not have. Things like bathing and making sure that she had clean clothes and linens and things like that, and it really was a moment that I realized that it’s the little things that we do that actually hit home more than the big things that we do at the bedside.

I luckily haven’t had a lot of negative nursing experiences, but I think every time that you step into the room or help out with another patient or talk with coworkers, you learn every single day.

What skills are most important for nurses?

I think the ability to build a trusting and lasting relationship with your patient. We ask patients to give us a lot without knowing us very well. We ask them to let us touch their bodies and provide care to them, and they do that wholeheartedly trusting that we’re doing things with their best interest in mind. And so I think being able to walk somebody through that and talk with them and learn from them and how they like things and talking to people as a person rather than just a patient. Being like, “Where do you work? What do you do? What do you want from your nursing care?” I think goes a really long way. I feel like a lot of times patients don’t feel like they’re heard, and I think having that time to build that relationship and make sure that they are heard is a skill that is invaluable as a nurse.

What is the best advice you can give?

I think that right now is a challenging time for nurses all around. We’re in Covid times. It’s a really scary time for nurses to be present. I think just reminding ourselves that we’re here for the right reasons, otherwise we wouldn’t still be here through all the things that we go through and that all your hard work and your effort will land you in the right place and to kind of let yourself be led to where you find you fit the best. And that you don’t have to do what other people tell you you have to be or the traditional route into getting where you want to be.

What does it take to be a nurse in challenging times?

Just sticking with it. Wanting to be there. If the want is there and the desire is there, you’ll be there. Everybody has good days. Everybody has bad days. I personally have a feel-good folder, Daisy nominations that I’ve received. On the days that it’s hard and I feel like I don’t want to do it anymore, I read those and remind myself that at some point in time I mattered to somebody long enough for them to do that to me. Kind of the same thing with the nomination that I received for this. It was somebody that years later I made a difference enough for her to make that nomination, and I think those are the times in which I’m like, “You made a difference to somebody during a hard time in life, and that’s what you’re here for.”

Any final thoughts?

I think my final thought is that nursing is a team sport. Find yourself a home in a village with people that support you and care about you the way that you care about them. I feel like it grows you a lot as a nurse to know that the people that you’re with are fighting the same fight that you are and that it makes your job a lot more valuable and a lot easier so that you are more available to be at the patient’s bedside as long as you feel like you’re fighting it as a tribe.

Nominated by Jessica Barrett and Ariel Kinnick

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0