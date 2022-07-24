Justine Alberts, Hawthorne Elementary School

When someone suggested to Justine Alberts that she should be a principal early in her teaching career, she laughed.

The Carroll College graduate and former cheerleader spent eight years in the classroom before becoming an instructional coach for Helena Public Schools, and eventually, the principal at Hawthorne Elementary School.

Now, entering her third year as principal at Hawthorne, Alberts said the leadership role ended up coming to her pretty naturally.

As principal, her job centers on management and instructional leadership. She runs the building, budget and staff, in addition to ensuring high quality instruction and focusing on student achievement.

But her approach to being a principal consists of meeting students and staff alike where they’re at, and recognizing everyone’s strengths.

“Everyone has a place in the world and it’s all about kindness and love,” Alberts said.

Alberts said her career in education has been marked by moments when she’s connected with students.

One of her favorite memories was during her first year as principal. She said one day, she went out and played on the playground with students during recess, not thinking anything of it. But later that afternoon, she ended up getting an email from a parent telling her that it was the best part of their child’s day.

“It just speaks to that connection that students seek,” Alberts said.

Alberts views it as her responsibility to pour her all into students and be present in their lives. This is because the school is growing future leaders and changemakers, Alberts said.

She hopes her students leave Hawthorne feeling like they can set and meet high standards for themselves, and that they look back on elementary school as a place where they were supported. And, she said, she wants her students to become lifelong learners.

“I see myself as a lifelong learner, and I work to instill that love in everyone I come across,” Alberts said.