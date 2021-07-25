Justin Kennedy, Montana State Fund

Justin Kennedy’s first introduction to the Helena community was while playing hockey for the Helena Bighorns. Little did he know that the multitude of injuries suffered while playing hockey and the resulting time spent in the hospital would be the inspiration for his future career path.

Today, Kennedy serves as the nurse manager in the operations support department at Montana State Fund, where he manages nurses, medical case managers, strategic nurse consultants, and medical management specialists.

Kennedy attended Helena College, where he earned two associates degrees and became a registered nurse in 2009. He later obtained his bachelor’s degree from Western Governor’s University in Salt Lake City, Utah in 2016.

He began his medical career by working at a local medical clinic for a few years. He later transitioned to St. Peter’s Health, where he gained valuable experience as a nurse on the behavioral health unit as well as on the medical, surgical, and oncology floors.