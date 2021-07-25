Justin Kennedy, Montana State Fund

Justin Kennedy’s first introduction to the Helena community was while playing hockey for the Helena Bighorns. Little did he know that the multitude of injuries suffered while playing hockey and the resulting time spent in the hospital would be the inspiration for his future career path.
Today, Kennedy serves as the nurse manager in the operations support department at Montana State Fund, where he manages nurses, medical case managers, strategic nurse consultants, and medical management specialists.
Kennedy attended Helena College, where he earned two associates degrees and became a registered nurse in 2009. He later obtained his bachelor’s degree from Western Governor’s University in Salt Lake City, Utah in 2016.
He began his medical career by working at a local medical clinic for a few years. He later transitioned to St. Peter’s Health, where he gained valuable experience as a nurse on the behavioral health unit as well as on the medical, surgical, and oncology floors.
In 2017, Kennedy shifted gears when he joined Montana State Fund as a medical management specialist. While he admits that not many people think about or are necessarily interested in the insurance side of nursing, he maintains that there is still a lot of good a nurse can do in that realm. And it didn’t take him long to realize that the insurance side of nursing was where he was meant to be.
Kennedy was later promoted to his current position as nurse manager with Montana State Fund, where he leads his team in reviewing medical claims.
“I really enjoy helping the nursing team grow and bettering their understanding of workers compensation, along with medical and case management in the insurance field,” said Kennedy.
Throughout his time with Montana State Fund, Kennedy has been grateful for his employer’s support and encouragement of his personal and professional goals.
In 2019 Kennedy completed the Helena Area Chamber of Commerce's Leadership Helena program, where he networked and participated alongside other leaders in the community looking to better themselves and improve their managerial skills.
In his free time, Kennedy strives to give back to the Helena community by helping coach youth hockey and baseball as well volunteering with Helena Food Share and events like the Montana Governor’s Cup and the Helena Bowl for Kids’ Sake event benefiting Big Brothers Big Sisters.
“It’s nice to get into the community and give back,” said Kennedy. “I’m an able-bodied person, so I know I’m capable of helping the community and making a difference in people’s lives.”
