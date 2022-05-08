Julie Liston, Helena Cardiology Clinic

Years of service: 30

Current position: Head nurse

Why did you become a nurse?

My mother is a nurse and I grew up with everyone asking me if I was going to become a nurse, and I always said, “Oh no, there’s no way I’m going to do that.” I got my bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Wisconsin in Madison. And I discovered with that and a quarter you can get a cup of coffee almost anywhere, but not much else. So after working a series of part-time jobs just to pay the rent, I took stock of my talents and gifts and decided to go back to nursing school. I get my energy from helping people. It sounds kind of corny, but that’s when I feel the best is when I feel like I’m serving others and helping them out. My mom was a great role model, and I feel blessed to have had her as my mom and my role model for nursing.

What was one of your most memorable nursing experiences?

I worked in the cath lab as well at St. Peter’s Hospital for five years, and one of my most memorable moments or feelings when I’m in there is when I have a patient say, “Oh Julie, you made it so much easier when you were with me.” When patients tell me that I make them more comfortable or I make a process easier for them or more understandable, that’s memorable for me. That’s my reward in nursing.

What skills are most important for nurses?

Empathy. All those psychosocial skills are super important, but you also have to have a great scientific mind. I always tell patients now, when I’m doing all my stuff at the office, they say “Wow, you have to be an electrician.” I say I have to be an electrician, a plumber, an IT engineer, you have to have great computer skills. Nursing school was a surprise to me in terms of the number of science courses you have to take for one thing. So you have to have a really strong scientific mind, but you have to be able to couple that with a lot of social and psychological skills to help patients through some of their toughest times -- some of their most challenging times.

What is the best advice you can give?

Nursing provides such great opportunity for people, you just have to be willing to say yes. Be brave and go out there and do it, because it’s so rewarding. But be flexible. You have to be able to change in the moment or respond in a crisis or help somebody through a tough time when they start telling you about their dog that just passed away or their mother that just passed away or both in the same week and now they’re having their own health care crisis and it’s tough. So you have to be willing to be flexible and shift gears quickly. But my advice is if you feel like doing it, for people who are considering a nursing career, absolutely, do it. Because you can do so many different things in the field of nursing, from oncology nursing, hospice nursing, med-surg nursing, to critical care and emergency care. The possibilities are endless. Take the opportunity. Seize the day.

What does it take to be a nurse in challenging times?

Patience and flexibility. Covid I think has really stressed the group of nurses working in the profession, and I guess perseverance. There’s a lot of things, but those are the big ones. But also remember to take care of yourself. That’s one of the hardest things we do as nurses. We spend so much time taking care of other people, we forget to take care of ourselves.

Any final thoughts?

Nursing is a super rewarding career. I’m so proud to be part of the nursing profession. I can’t think of any other profession that allows you to be so close to other people in such pivotal moments in their life and can make such a big difference for them, have a huge positive impact on other people. And it’s challenging and it’s rewarding and it’s difficult and it’s wonderful and it’s frustrating. It covers the whole gamut of emotions. It’s just very rewarding and I’ve been proud and pleased to be a part of it for all these years and I hope that lots of new nurses come onboard so that those of us who have been on for 30 years can call it good at some point.

Nominated by Sumner Sharpe

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0