Joseph L. Krall

Age: 42
Contact info: kralljoseph@hotmail.com
Education: BS-Accounting: DeVry University 2000
Occupation: Stay at home parent of 3, part time school bus driver EHPS
Relevant experience:
20 years accounting/management.
Youth Group leader/mentor 15 yr
EH Elementary Sports coach 2 yr
What are the three key issues facing the school district?
Three key issues that I see for EHPS are:
1) Managing our resources through unprecedented growth
2) Completion of the high school opening
3) Avoiding a COVID Hangover
Each of these items will be addressed in more detail below.
How would you rate the school district’s COVID-19 response so far, and what would you like to see going forward?
I have been very pleased with the EHPS district’s response to COVID-19. Over the last year we have seen our school system display the ability to make tough decisions in favor of our students instead of choosing easier options that would have assumed less responsibility. The fact that my children have had the option to attend class each day of the week in a safe setting sets our district apart not only in the Helena valley, but as one of few in the nation. I reviewed the plans of several other schools through the last year and was often left shaking my head with how little common sense and effort was included in their approach. Conversely my family felt that our school system was careful to consider all the risks involved; both those related to the virus itself and those associated with limiting the students access to the classroom setting.
As noted in my first response, I would like to be sure that we are able to refocus on pre-COVID goals and priorities especially with the new administrators that we have in place. It seems like so much of our world was turned upside down over the last year, and I would like to avoid getting stuck viewing our future through a COVID lens. I have come to believe that while this virus will be around for some time, it cannot be the focal point of all of our decisions. We have a plan in place for a reason and we need to accomplish those goals for the benefit of our students.
What do you hope to accomplish on the board?
Our school system has done an incredible job of continually making student-centric decisions. My first and greatest priority would be to continue to emphasize that mission in every decision that we make.
Taking that mission from a slogan into action means several things:
A) Set policy that is consistent with the values of the community and the goals of the district. This board’s first responsibility is to review and approve/disapprove of every policy change proposed by the administration. My pledge is to emphasize equality over equity. This means equal opportunities for every student not necessarily a focus on equal outcomes. I very much believe in allowing an individual’s personal responsibility to be rewarded.
B) Managing the budget as our community grows at an accelerated rate. Not a sexy topic of conversation but one of the most important legal obligations of this board. We are now seeing more new students enroll every year than ever before. At the same time we are seeing our property values and taxes increase. My training and experience in accounting, budgeting, and management would certainly come into play as we set and keep to our budget. The reality of this management means that not every wishlist item is approved because of how nice it sounds. The district has done an excellent job of not spending to its taxable limit so that when an issue arises it is addressed without going to the voters to seek additional funds. We have two aging schools and a brand new school that is still being completed that all need funding in the immediate or near future (HS is funded, but not all funding has been applied). The board is also responsible in some capacity for teacher salaries, sports funding, and funding of the arts. I am not pledging to do the impossible by increasing spending and cutting taxation, but I will pledge to make choices that fit what our budget allows while emphasizing student advancement.
C) Our high school is currently enrolled through 10th grade, opening to 11th grade students this fall. We must set an early course as a leader in academics. I don’t believe this is a situation where we get the basics in place and hope that we can continually improve our execution. I want there to be high expectations and opportunities for students to do more than receive a diploma right away.
- Getting AP classes started right away.
- Getting dual credit (college/HS) courses in place.
- Keep from focusing solely on college as the next step. Offer avenues to trades (something that is well underway).
D) Other Key focus items will include:
1) Keeping the student/teacher ratio at optimum levels
2) Healthy focus on athletics. I believe sports helps build community and school pride while challenging students to work as team members, and deal with expectations outside the classroom.