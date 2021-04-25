Joseph L. Krall

B) Managing the budget as our community grows at an accelerated rate. Not a sexy topic of conversation but one of the most important legal obligations of this board. We are now seeing more new students enroll every year than ever before. At the same time we are seeing our property values and taxes increase. My training and experience in accounting, budgeting, and management would certainly come into play as we set and keep to our budget. The reality of this management means that not every wishlist item is approved because of how nice it sounds. The district has done an excellent job of not spending to its taxable limit so that when an issue arises it is addressed without going to the voters to seek additional funds. We have two aging schools and a brand new school that is still being completed that all need funding in the immediate or near future (HS is funded, but not all funding has been applied). The board is also responsible in some capacity for teacher salaries, sports funding, and funding of the arts. I am not pledging to do the impossible by increasing spending and cutting taxation, but I will pledge to make choices that fit what our budget allows while emphasizing student advancement.