Jolene Lloyd, Century 21

Jolene Lloyd has found her home helping others find theirs.
The Century 21 real estate agent grew up on the Hi-Line towns of Harlem and Malta before coming to Carroll College in Helena. There she played basketball and earned a degree in health and human performance and happened to meet the owner and broker of Century 21.
“So I always kind of had (real estate) in the back of my mind, but the timing wasn’t always right,” she said.
Lloyd took a job at the VA after graduating and moved for a time to Lewistown with her husband and their children, but wanted to return to Helena.
“It kind of was like the one place that felt like my home. It really does feel like home,” she said.
It was also the chance to try real estate – a job she loves and finds rewarding.
“I think just because buying a home is such a huge decision for people and all sorts of feelings, and if I can be a guide for somebody and help them through the process and be a sounding board and support system, that really makes me happy,” Lloyd said.
Her clients appreciate her work as well, with Lloyd earning the Century 21 president’s award both for production and customer service.
Being in Helena and working in real estate has also allowed Lloyd to spend time giving back. She coaches junior varsity girls basketball at Helena High and served as president of Biz to Biz Helena. Two years ago, inspired both by her work at the VA and her husband, a veteran injured while overseas, she started Homes of the Brave. The program helps everyone from military to first responders to teachers purchase homes by giving them a break on the sale commission and helping with closing costs.
“With my work at the VA and my husband’s injury we’ve had to learn a lot on our own about all the different benefits out there, and I really wanted to create this benefit for folks,” she said. “I also have family that are teachers and nurses and a friend is a policeman, and it’s about the sacrifices that they make.”
