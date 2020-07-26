Jolene Lloyd, Century 21

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Jolene Lloyd has found her home helping others find theirs.

The Century 21 real estate agent grew up on the Hi-Line towns of Harlem and Malta before coming to Carroll College in Helena. There she played basketball and earned a degree in health and human performance and happened to meet the owner and broker of Century 21.

“So I always kind of had (real estate) in the back of my mind, but the timing wasn’t always right,” she said.

Lloyd took a job at the VA after graduating and moved for a time to Lewistown with her husband and their children, but wanted to return to Helena.

“It kind of was like the one place that felt like my home. It really does feel like home,” she said.

It was also the chance to try real estate – a job she loves and finds rewarding.

“I think just because buying a home is such a huge decision for people and all sorts of feelings, and if I can be a guide for somebody and help them through the process and be a sounding board and support system, that really makes me happy,” Lloyd said.

Her clients appreciate her work as well, with Lloyd earning the Century 21 president’s award both for production and customer service.