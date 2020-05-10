Joelle Selk, PureView Health Center

Joelle Selk is a behavioral health nurse and quality improvement coordinator at PureView Health Center in Helena.
Selk said her position provides her with a "blend of direct patient care and process improvements" that she really enjoys. Nursing is a career that Selk said is "gratifying."
"Patients entrust us with their care in their most vulnerable moments -- when they're in pain, in emotional distress or grappling with how to deal with health issues," Selk said. "It's our job to listen and help them leverage their personal strengths to cope more effectively with the challenges they're facing."
However, it took Selk a while to land on nursing as a career. Selk previously worked as a park ranger, a locomotive engineer and a systems administrator, but these jobs were not the right fit.
"Nursing offered the opportunity to combine my technical abilities with my desire to positively influence others' lives," Selk said.
Nursing also comes with its own set of challenges. Selk said the biggest one is ensuring safe working conditions, which includes maintaining reasonable staffing levels and having access to proper equipment. Selk said this has been of particular importance during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We need to respect the profession enough to drive improvements in work safety for nurses," Selk said.
Selk said the opportunity to be part of a community health center is what inspires her to do such a difficult job every day. Pureview's mission to "provide quality, comprehensive health care to everyone" helps keep Selk invested.
"Our health care can and should be provided with a focus on the patient's entire well-being," Selk said. "Any challenges I encounter in providing care are made easier by working with a great team in an organization which serves a vital role in our community."
