Joelle Selk, PureView Health Center

Joelle Selk is a behavioral health nurse and quality improvement coordinator at PureView Health Center in Helena.

Selk said her position provides her with a "blend of direct patient care and process improvements" that she really enjoys. Nursing is a career that Selk said is "gratifying."

"Patients entrust us with their care in their most vulnerable moments -- when they're in pain, in emotional distress or grappling with how to deal with health issues," Selk said. "It's our job to listen and help them leverage their personal strengths to cope more effectively with the challenges they're facing."

However, it took Selk a while to land on nursing as a career. Selk previously worked as a park ranger, a locomotive engineer and a systems administrator, but these jobs were not the right fit.

"Nursing offered the opportunity to combine my technical abilities with my desire to positively influence others' lives," Selk said.

Nursing also comes with its own set of challenges. Selk said the biggest one is ensuring safe working conditions, which includes maintaining reasonable staffing levels and having access to proper equipment. Selk said this has been of particular importance during the COVID-19 pandemic.