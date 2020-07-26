Joe Mitchell, State Farm Insurance

“You need money to be able to live, right? And what I do is protect people and their money so they can live,” said 34-year-old State Farm owner/operator Joe Mitchell.
Mitchell and his wife moved to Helena four years ago, in June 2016. He and his bride, a Montana native, looked high and low for the perfect place to raise their children and ended up nesting here in the capital city.
Owning your own insurance firm can prove quite the feat when you do not know many people.
“I’m not from here and there's always that uphill battle, when you aren’t from here and when people know who someone is, especially in the insurance business, they trust them,” he said.
Mitchell grew up in the Fargo-Morehead area of Minnesota with his mother and two siblings. In 1997, the Grand Forks flood took their home, destroying their stable foundation.
They ended up moving to Gardner, North Dakota with his mother’s friend, who later became his step-father. Mitchell said that became an unstable situation, and they later wound up in Hendrum, Minnesota.
“I was an angry young man,” Mitchell said. “And thankfully, I was able to channel that aggression into the sport of football.”
He played college football at Concordia College in Moorhead, Minnesota, where he double-majored in communications and sociology. That's when he decided he never wanted to be in financial discomfort again or see others suffer from it.
Growing up amid difficult and unforeseen circumstances pushed Mitchell to become a successful business owner, who now does all he can to help those who may be in a bind like his family once was. While he is too familiar with what it is like to move from place to place with no sense of security and has faced adversity at times, he said he remains “a glass-half-full kind of guy."
“Just because people are in bad circumstances sometimes, is not something to be ashamed of. You have no idea how much hope you can bring to others by just going through those experiences and persevering. I’ve been there," he said.
His office works closely with nonprofits like Habitat for Humanity, Helena Food Share, Family Promise and Disabled American Veterans (DAV). Both of Mitchell's grandfathers were disabled American veterans, he said.
“DAV is a remarkable organization and I am very proud I try to support them," he said. "I am extremely passionate about veterans and those who paid the ultimate sacrifice for the freedoms that you and I take for granted every day.”
Despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and the losses his business has experienced as a result, Mitchell remains optimistic about the future.
“This year is great reminder for us all, we will face adversity, and face situations that are hard, but we all have a choice," he said. "We have to keep trying to push forward. As bad a COVID-19 has been for my business, it made me reconnect with my kids, my wife, old friends, via Zoom and Skype. Although overwhelming at times, it made me really remember why we are all here to begin with and at the end of the day, what really matters."
