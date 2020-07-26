Joe Mitchell, State Farm Insurance

Growing up amid difficult and unforeseen circumstances pushed Mitchell to become a successful business owner, who now does all he can to help those who may be in a bind like his family once was. While he is too familiar with what it is like to move from place to place with no sense of security and has faced adversity at times, he said he remains “a glass-half-full kind of guy."

“Just because people are in bad circumstances sometimes, is not something to be ashamed of. You have no idea how much hope you can bring to others by just going through those experiences and persevering. I’ve been there," he said.

His office works closely with nonprofits like Habitat for Humanity, Helena Food Share, Family Promise and Disabled American Veterans (DAV). Both of Mitchell's grandfathers were disabled American veterans, he said.

“DAV is a remarkable organization and I am very proud I try to support them," he said. "I am extremely passionate about veterans and those who paid the ultimate sacrifice for the freedoms that you and I take for granted every day.”

Despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and the losses his business has experienced as a result, Mitchell remains optimistic about the future.

“This year is great reminder for us all, we will face adversity, and face situations that are hard, but we all have a choice," he said. "We have to keep trying to push forward. As bad a COVID-19 has been for my business, it made me reconnect with my kids, my wife, old friends, via Zoom and Skype. Although overwhelming at times, it made me really remember why we are all here to begin with and at the end of the day, what really matters."

