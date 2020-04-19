Jennifer Walsh

Position seeking: High school trustee
Age: 39
Address: 5320 Silver Creek Road
Contact info: 406-594-4734; montanawalshs@gmail.com
Education: Bachelor of Science- Nursing
Occupation: Clinical Informatics Nurse
Relevant experience:
I am currently on the Helena Public Schools Board of Trustees and am completing my first term.
Why are you running for this office?
I am running for this office because I strongly believe in the district’s mission and vision for our students. I would like the opportunity to continue advocating for our student’s futures and collaboratively work with our community to achieve great things!
What do you hope to accomplish in this office?
While our district has had many great accomplishments to date, it is important to prioritize and focus our efforts. Our district has put a lot of hard work into fiscally planning for the present and looking towards the future. We need to continue to strategize and establish actions that lay the groundwork for a future that allows us the resources needed to cultivate safe and robust learning environments for our students.
Why should people vote for you?
I will continue to work towards and support a fiscal plan that makes sense for our district, families, and community. It is my intent to ensure decisions made at the school board level are well thought out and will, in some way, enhance the opportunity for learning and growth amongst our students.
