Jennifer Walsh

Position seeking: High school trustee

Age: 39

Address: 5320 Silver Creek Road

Contact info: 406-594-4734; montanawalshs@gmail.com

Education: Bachelor of Science- Nursing

Occupation: Clinical Informatics Nurse

Relevant experience:

I am currently on the Helena Public Schools Board of Trustees and am completing my first term.

Why are you running for this office?

I am running for this office because I strongly believe in the district’s mission and vision for our students. I would like the opportunity to continue advocating for our student’s futures and collaboratively work with our community to achieve great things!

What do you hope to accomplish in this office?