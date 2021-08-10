Jennifer Thompson art open house in Basin, with music by MJ Williams Saturday

Helena artist Jennifer Thompson holds an open house 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, for her new art installation, “Name What Continues…” at a new art gallery in the former Hewitt State Bank building in downtown Basin.

The opening includes music by MJ Williams, vocal and trombone; Bob Bowman, bass; and John Stowell, guitar; at 7 p.m. outdoors at Basin Creek Pottery.

Bowman, has played on numerous Grammy-winning and Grammy-nominated albums, and has toured and recorded with such artists as the legendary Carmen McRae, Pat Coil, Freddie Hubbard, Bud Shank, Karrin Allyson and many more.

Stowell is a master guitarist known for his uniqueness and originality, who has recorded with such musicians as Milt Jackson, Lionel Hampton, Herb Ellis and many others. He continues to tour internationally.

Thompson’s installation explores, “the beauty of impermanence. I use mostly natural materials to express life’s fleeting moments. Nature is my teacher, example, guide and colleague in my art making.”

The exhibit is open Saturdays from 11-5: Aug. 21; Aug. 28; Sept. 4; and Sept. 11.

Closing of the installation, Friday, Sept. 17, 3-7 p.m. with jazz music by Heidi McCormick at 6 p.m.

