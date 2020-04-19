Jennifer McKee

I am a product of Montana public schools and I’m now the parent of two children in the Helena School District. When our kids first enrolled, I started volunteering on parent councils and in the classroom. In 2013, our school building closed — and stayed closed for six years. That transformed volunteers like me. We went from a parent council happy to laminate something or organize a spaghetti feed into a group that needed to get a major facilities bond passed because that’s what our school — and other schools in Helena — most needed. After the failure of the 2015 bond, I helped lead a group of parents on the Central Parent Council in a two-year strategy to build consensus around a solution for our school and for the two other schools in greatest need. Our efforts spanned the gamut from the practical to the political. I sewed light covers for nearly every temporary classroom at the Central-Lincoln campus, but also met with city commissioners, business groups and testified before the school board to support the political solution our school needed. When the bond language was final, our group poured ourselves into its passage. I ended up with a lot more experience than I bargained for when I first volunteered in my child’s classroom eight years ago. But no matter where or how I got involved, the most relevant experience I’ve gleaned from my years of involvement is this: Real problems need real solutions.