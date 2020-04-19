Jennifer McKee

Position seeking: Elementary/high school trustee
Age: 44
Address: 724 E. 6th.
Contact info: mckee4helenakids@gmail.com
Education: Billings Senior High, 1993; University of Montana, 1997
Occupation: communications manager, Montana Lottery
Relevant experience:
I am a product of Montana public schools and I’m now the parent of two children in the Helena School District. When our kids first enrolled, I started volunteering on parent councils and in the classroom. In 2013, our school building closed — and stayed closed for six years. That transformed volunteers like me. We went from a parent council happy to laminate something or organize a spaghetti feed into a group that needed to get a major facilities bond passed because that’s what our school — and other schools in Helena — most needed. After the failure of the 2015 bond, I helped lead a group of parents on the Central Parent Council in a two-year strategy to build consensus around a solution for our school and for the two other schools in greatest need. Our efforts spanned the gamut from the practical to the political. I sewed light covers for nearly every temporary classroom at the Central-Lincoln campus, but also met with city commissioners, business groups and testified before the school board to support the political solution our school needed. When the bond language was final, our group poured ourselves into its passage. I ended up with a lot more experience than I bargained for when I first volunteered in my child’s classroom eight years ago. But no matter where or how I got involved, the most relevant experience I’ve gleaned from my years of involvement is this: Real problems need real solutions.
Why are you running for this office?
I would not be where I am today without public schooling, first at Lockwood Public Schools, then Billings Senior High and, finally, at the University of Montana, where I earned my B.A. in journalism. Public schools are how we prepare our children for a lifetime of meaningful work, how we harness the economic potential of our community and how we make good on our promise that every child gets an equal shot. Helena has great public schools, and not because we’re lucky. Teachers, volunteers, coaches, administrators, lunchroom cooks — all of them together — do the work to make our successful public schools a reality. I want to support this critical work because I believe public schools maintain our democracy and create a bridge to a lifetime of economic stability for every family. But in these times, I also see that education saves us. Every nurse and doctor, every essential employee, every researcher - everyone working to end this crisis and sustain us while we get through it - they started out as a child in a classroom. Their ability to think creatively is getting us through this. We don’t know where the investments made in Helena kids today will lead us, but we know those investments won’t be wasted. That’s critical work I want to support.
What do you hope to accomplish in this office?
The work of a trustee is three-fold: set policy, manage the budget, and supervise the Superintendent. I believe that my education and background have prepared me to contribute to these responsibilities. Despite the passage of our last bond, our District continues to face major facilities issues. I believe that I can be a positive force for change and a unifying voice in helping to pass future bonds to address those needs. Finally, as a parent, I am living the reality of the Covid-19 crisis and recognize what it will mean for our students. This is hard for every family, but its hardest for the families who had less support to begin with and exacerbates the inequalities that existed before this spring. That's a perspective our board needs as we deal with the shadow of this for years to come.
Why should people vote for you?
Effective public schools start with a teacher and a student, but the supports needed to nurture that relationship can stretch all the way to the Legislature. As a parent, a volunteer, and a former statewide newspaper reporter, I’ve seen all angles of what good public schools need and I know that we only get one shot at this.
