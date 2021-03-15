Jefferson, Townsend place nine on 5B all-conference teams

The District 5B all-conference teams were announced Monday morning and nine local players made the list with the Townsend boys and Jefferson girls each placing three players on the teams.

The girl's team was highlighted by Jefferson's Rachel Van Blaricom, who was selected the Class B all-state team for the second straight year. The junior led the Panthers in scoring, rebounds and assists.

Teammates Dakota Edmisten and Cia Stuber, both juniors, were also all-conference selections. Edmisten was second on the team in scoring and rebounds. Stuber led the team in 3-point and free throw shooting.

Townsend's Charlotte Watson rounded out the local picks as she led her team in scoring.

The Jefferson girls were ranked No. 8 in the last regular season 406MTsports.com poll. It was their first ranking in a statewide media poll since 1991. The Panthers took third in the District 5B tournament to advance to the Southern B Divisonal.

"I'm proud of Rachel, Dakota and Cia," Jefferson coach Sarah Layng said. "They put in a lot of time during the off-season and the season. These awards were very well deserved. I'm excited to see what their futures hold for next year."