Jefferson, Townsend place nine on 5B all-conference teams

The District 5B all-conference teams were announced Monday morning and nine local players made the list with the Townsend boys and Jefferson girls each placing three players on the teams.
The girl's team was highlighted by Jefferson's Rachel Van Blaricom, who was selected the Class B all-state team for the second straight year. The junior led the Panthers in scoring, rebounds and assists.
Teammates Dakota Edmisten and Cia Stuber, both juniors, were also all-conference selections. Edmisten was second on the team in scoring and rebounds. Stuber led the team in 3-point and free throw shooting.
Townsend's Charlotte Watson rounded out the local picks as she led her team in scoring.
The Jefferson girls were ranked No. 8 in the last regular season 406MTsports.com poll. It was their first ranking in a statewide media poll since 1991. The Panthers took third in the District 5B tournament to advance to the Southern B Divisonal.
"I'm proud of Rachel, Dakota and Cia," Jefferson coach Sarah Layng said. "They put in a lot of time during the off-season and the season. These awards were very well deserved. I'm excited to see what their futures hold for next year."
Other players named to the all-conference team were Bailey Finn, Emily Cooley, Hailee Brandon and Alyssa Boshart of state champion Big Timber. Brandon was named tourney most valuable player. League runner-up Whitehall placed Brynna Wolf, Jada Clarkson and Meagan Johnson on the squad, while Jaden Woodland of Three Forks was the other player selected.
The boy's team also had an all-state performer in Townsend junior Gaven Vandenacre, who led the Bulldogs in scoring. He was joined by sophomores Trey Hoveland and Ryan Racht, who were second team selections.
The Panthers saw junior Trent McMaster make the first team, while classmate Joey Visser was selected to the second team.
"Trent is a very determined and dedicated basketball player," Jefferson coach Anthony Connole said. "He loves the game and you can tell that by all the work he puts in.
"Joey is a hard worker and a great athlete. He's fast and strong and has great potential if he keeps working hard in the off-season. Both of these young have great potential for their senior season."
The Bulldogs finished second to state runner-up Manhattan in the district and went on to win a game at the divisional tourney before bowing out. Jefferson finished third in 5B during the regular season.
State runner-up Manhattan saw three players get all-conference honors led by seniors Tate Bowler and Caden Holgate, who garnered all-state accolades. Junior Finn Tesoro was a second-team selection. Owen Long and Austin Allen of Three Forks were chosen as was Big Timber's Tristin Mastzik.