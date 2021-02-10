Jefferson hoops splits with Manhattan; face Townsend Saturday

The Jefferson Panthers boys and girls split a pair of hoop games against the Manhattan Tigers Monday night in Manhattan. The girls took a 46-42 win, while the boys fell 64-38.

In the girls game, the Panthers (7-4, 4-3 District 5B) got a big third quarter to push a two-point halftime lead to 34-25 despite a buzzer-beating 3-pointer by Manhattan's Madeline Severson, and then held on in the fourth quarter as the Tigers made a late push.

"Manhattan is a scrappy, hustling team that really locks down on defense," Jefferson head coach Sarah Layng said. "They utilize their posts, blocking shots in the lane well. After a long week of road games against top rated teams, it was nice to see the girls' resiliency with a quick turnaround playing hard for the win.

"Rachel (Van Blaricom) led the team with 13 points, eight rebounds, six assists, five steals and a block. Cia Stuber shot well from the 3-point line connecting on three of five threes for 12 points."

Dakota Edmiston added six points, six rebounds and three steals.

McKenzie Layng, who tallied seven points off the bench, and Van Blaricom combined to hit four straight clutch free throws in the final minute to seal the win. The Panthers were just five of 12 at the line prior to those makes.