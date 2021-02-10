Jefferson hoops splits with Manhattan; face Townsend Saturday

The Jefferson Panthers boys and girls split a pair of hoop games against the Manhattan Tigers Monday night in Manhattan. The girls took a 46-42 win, while the boys fell 64-38.
In the girls game, the Panthers (7-4, 4-3 District 5B) got a big third quarter to push a two-point halftime lead to 34-25 despite a buzzer-beating 3-pointer by Manhattan's Madeline Severson, and then held on in the fourth quarter as the Tigers made a late push.
"Manhattan is a scrappy, hustling team that really locks down on defense," Jefferson head coach Sarah Layng said. "They utilize their posts, blocking shots in the lane well. After a long week of road games against top rated teams, it was nice to see the girls' resiliency with a quick turnaround playing hard for the win.
"Rachel (Van Blaricom) led the team with 13 points, eight rebounds, six assists, five steals and a block. Cia Stuber shot well from the 3-point line connecting on three of five threes for 12 points."
Dakota Edmiston added six points, six rebounds and three steals.
McKenzie Layng, who tallied seven points off the bench, and Van Blaricom combined to hit four straight clutch free throws in the final minute to seal the win. The Panthers were just five of 12 at the line prior to those makes.
The boys hung tight with the No. 3 Tigers, but saw Manhattan inch away as the game progressed. Trailing by just two after the first quarter, they saw the Tigers go up by 10 at the half and expand that lead to 17 by the start of the fourth quarter.
Trent McMaster scored 18 points, but that wasn't enough to offset the trio of Caden Holgate (21), Tate Bowler (15) and Sven Stenberg (10), who all hit double-digits scoring and combined for 46 points.
The Townsend Bulldogs will host all the Jefferson squads (varsity, JV and C teams) this Saturday.