Jefferson girls, Townsend boys advance

Edmisten, Van Blaricom and Stuber were all in the top seven in 3-pointers made in District 5B play. Van Blaricom averaged 13.5 ppg and Stuber 10.5 in the 5B tourney.

The Panthers have also gotten strong all-around play from senior point-guard Sam Zody, who scored nine in the consolation win over Manhattan and has provided stout defense all season.

Townsend will be tested in their first game as they take on defending state co-champion Lodge Grass (12-2), which is ranked No. 1 in Class B on Wednesday at 7:30 pm.

The Bulldogs (12-4) have had three of their four losses to No. 3 Manhattan, so they're no stranger to facing solid foes. Two of the losses were by six points or less.

"We have a team that really loves to share the ball and on any given night we don't know who our leading scorer will be," Townsend head coach Clint Watson said. "A good game for us is when we have four players in double digits scoring and 18 assists."