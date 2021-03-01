Jefferson girls, Townsend boys advance

The Jefferson Panther' girls and Townsend Bulldog' boys are off to the Southern B Divisional basketball tournament where play gets underway tomorrow at MetraPark.
The 406MTsports.com No. 8 ranked Panthers made their way with a 43-35 win over the Manhattan Tigers Saturday night for third place in the District 5B tournament, while Townsend was the runner-up after a 65-59 road loss to No. 3 Manhattan.
The Panthers (14-5) will be making their first trip to divisional play after three years where they will face District 4B champion Columbus (10-5) Wednesday at 1 pm.
"A key for us advancing will be to take care of the ball, limiting turnovers and capitalizing on opportunities offensively," Jefferson head coach Sarah Layng said. "If we focus on what we can control and play within ourselves, we are just as good as anyone."
Jefferson is led by junior Rachel Van Blaricom who led the team in scoring (17.5) and rebounding (8.6) this season. Van Blaricom was also second in regular season league games in free throw percentage and made 3-pointers. Junior Dakota Edmisten, who has had games of 28 and 26 points this season, is second on the team in scoring (10.3) and rebounding (5.4), and was fourth in 3-pointers during league games.
Junior Cia Stuber, who's averaging 8.4 ppg, has come on strong after a rough start to lead the team in 3-point shooting. Stuber missed her first 14 3-point attempts to start the season, but has made 33 of 83 (40%) since, including 10 of 21 in the 5B tourney. She also connected on 35 of 40 (88%) free throw attempts during league play.
Edmisten, Van Blaricom and Stuber were all in the top seven in 3-pointers made in District 5B play. Van Blaricom averaged 13.5 ppg and Stuber 10.5 in the 5B tourney.
The Panthers have also gotten strong all-around play from senior point-guard Sam Zody, who scored nine in the consolation win over Manhattan and has provided stout defense all season.
Townsend will be tested in their first game as they take on defending state co-champion Lodge Grass (12-2), which is ranked No. 1 in Class B on Wednesday at 7:30 pm.
The Bulldogs (12-4) have had three of their four losses to No. 3 Manhattan, so they're no stranger to facing solid foes. Two of the losses were by six points or less.
"We have a team that really loves to share the ball and on any given night we don't know who our leading scorer will be," Townsend head coach Clint Watson said. "A good game for us is when we have four players in double digits scoring and 18 assists."
Junior Gavin Vandenacre leads the way in scoring for the Bulldogs at a 15.2 points per game clip. He's followed by sophomore Ryan Racht at 11.2 and senior Devon Zeadow, who also leads the team in rebound at 6.8, at 8.5. Junior Trey Hoveland hits for 8.3 ppg, and dishes out 2.9 assists. Senior Aaron Geisser leads the team in assists per game at 3.1 and also grabs 6.2 boards per outing. Junior Braden Racht comes off the bench to get 4.4 points and boards per game.