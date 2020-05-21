Jefferson City man charged with 4th DUI

A 50-year-old Jefferson City man has been charged with his fourth DUI.
Lonnie William Muth was charged with felony driving or in actual physical control of a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, misdemeanor driving without a valid driver's license and misdemeanor driving the wrong way.
On May 6, a Helena Police Department officer noticed a red GMC driving the wrong way down Prospect Avenue. The officer initiated a traffic stop and identified the driver as the defendant.
The defendant told the officer he had a beer earlier that night and that he didn't have a driver's license, which was confirmed by dispatch. The defendant performed a field sobriety test and the officer determined he was likely intoxicated.
A breath sample provided by the defendant showed that he was intoxicated. Muth's driving history showed he had three prior DUI convictions.
All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
