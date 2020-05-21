You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Jefferson City man charged with 4th DUI
0 comments

Jefferson City man charged with 4th DUI

Lonnie William Muth

Lonnie Muth

A 50-year-old Jefferson City man has been charged with his fourth DUI.

Lonnie William Muth was charged with felony driving or in actual physical control of a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, misdemeanor driving without a valid driver's license and misdemeanor driving the wrong way.

On May 6, a Helena Police Department officer noticed a red GMC driving the wrong way down Prospect Avenue. The officer initiated a traffic stop and identified the driver as the defendant.

The defendant told the officer he had a beer earlier that night and that he didn't have a driver's license, which was confirmed by dispatch. The defendant performed a field sobriety test and the officer determined he was likely intoxicated.

A breath sample provided by the defendant showed that he was intoxicated. Muth's driving history showed he had three prior DUI convictions.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News