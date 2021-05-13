Jefferson City man accused of meth possession in Helena

A 22-year-old Jefferson City man has been arrested in Helena on suspicion of possessing methamphetamine.

Forrest Lee Parry is charged with felony meth possession, misdemeanor paraphernalia possession, felony tampering with evidence, misdemeanor resisting arrest and misdemeanor obstructing a peace officer.

On May 9, a patrol officer observed a parked vehicle with the defendant's feet sticking out of it. The defendant reportedly appeared to be asleep in the vehicle with another occupant.

The officers recognized the defendant, who had four warrants pending for his arrest. In plain view, the arresting officer noticed drug paraphernalia on the dashboard of the vehicle.

The defendant was forcefully arrested after failing to comply with orders from police. A pat search revealed a plastic baggie filled with alleged methamphetamine.

Court documents state that when the officer placed the pipe and bag on the bumper of the truck, the defendant attempted to kick it and destroy the evidence.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.