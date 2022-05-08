Jeff Radke, St. Peter's Health

Years of service: 3

Current position: Emergency department nurse

Why did you become a nurse?

I had a kid and his mom left when he was a baby, 1 year old. I was working at Town Pump and mowing lawns for a living and had this baby by myself, homeless. And so I decided that I needed to probably further my education. The only thing that I’ve ever been good at is taking care of people that I like. I’ve always found something special in that. So I decided to go to Helena College. Turned out I did good, got into the program, did well in the program.

My first job into health care was I started as a phlebotomist in the laboratory. So it’s kind of an entry level position that you can get into, and it was my first job that I had where I had a vacation day and they had to pay insurance. And I love St. Peter’s Hospital. I had no money, no food, and they let us eat there for free until I got my first paycheck.

What is one of your most memorable nursing experiences?

There was a baby under a year old that was sick and we needed to get it to Kalispell in the NICU. I was working as a phlebotomist at the time. As a phlebotomist you get pretty good at sticking people with needles. They couldn’t fly this baby out because they couldn’t get any IV access on this baby. The flight team was there from Kalispell. There’s parents. There’s doctors. There’s anesthesiologists. There’s all the most skilled people in the hospital there working to get this kid so that we can get him on a helicopter to save his life. Nobody could do it. They trusted me enough to allow me to do it even though I wasn’t allowed, and I did it. I got an IV in that baby and they flew that baby away and the mom gave me a big hug and a kiss and sent me a letter later.

What skills are most important for nurses?

Compassion. Nursing is usually not what people think it is. Nursing is hearing the questions that go unheard. Nursing is the extra mile. There’s a whole culture of caretakers out there who are not nurses and they’ll understand it feels good to help people do the little things. I don’t need to save lives, I just need to make your life better for a few seconds. What can I do to make your life better for a minute?

What is the best advice you can give?

Nursing has to be a culture of positivity. Just like in high school or any football team or any kind of workforce group you get in, and negativity breeds negativity and positivity breeds positivity. There has to be somebody in there to raise morale in any way possible. I would compare it to the military. You have to go in there and we’re on each other’s side. We’re family and that family should be positive and not sick. And I think St. Peter’s has a really good group of positive culture.

What does it take to be a nurse in challenging times?

You gotta be flexible. You gotta be adaptable and you gotta know how to mitigate your stress. I’m not saying I know how or people know how to. You gotta do what your mom told you. Go to sleep on time. Eat the right foods. Get some exercise. You have to do those things. You have to caretake yourself first so that you can caretake others afterwards. Everything else is just details.

Any final thoughts?

We need more nurses. I think it is changing. I think Covid shows us a lot of holes and room for improvement, which is a good thing. Everybody’s always known health care is not perfect -- here, there, anywhere you go it’s this, that and the other. And there’s lots of political debates and stuff like that, but I think sometimes just bringing some of these things out to the surface will help with improvement.

Nominated by Addy Barrett and Rita Vincello

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0