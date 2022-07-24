Jason Callon, Our Redeemer’s Lutheran Church

It was while attending Catholic Mass as a young boy that Jason Callon, director of worship and arts at Our Redeemer’s Lutheran Church, first discovered his love and appreciation for music.

“Music has a deep place in my soul,” said Callon, reflecting on his earliest musical experiences. “Being in the midst of music puts me in a place that is comforting, and I feel at peace when listening to it or playing it,” said Callon.

Originally from Washington state, Callon studied music at Saint Martin’s University in Lacey, Washington. He later relocated to Montana for his wife’s job and has remained actively involved in Helena’s musical community ever since.

Within his role at Our Redeemer’s, Callon currently leads a variety of different musical ensembles. He has hopes to expand the church’s music program in the future though by getting more of the congregation involved and possibly even putting on a concert series with professional musicians.

“The church has a really bright future,” said Callon.

In addition to his work at Our Redeemer’s, Callon is also an instructor with Ironhorse Consortium for Young Musicians, where he leads musical ensembles and teaches classes on music technology and theory. Additionally, he serves as a music instructor as part of the Last Chance Music Camp.

Callon acknowledged that while, originally, he never had any intentions to teach music, the experience has opened his eyes to the talent and capabilities of young people.

“They have a deep capacity to understand complex and abstract concepts,” said Callon.

For Callon, the most rewarding part of his work is getting to experience and share in the moments when those concepts click for his students.

When Callon isn’t busy teaching music, he serves as a substitute percussionist with the Helena Symphony and provides live sound for events like the Governor’s Cup and Helena Street Rodder’s Car Show through his small business — Helena Tech Pro.

“Music and art speak to the soul in a way that little else can,” said Callon. “When you’ve had a bad day, music and art are always there for you to turn to. They offer a way to nurture you mentally, psychologically, and spiritually like nothing else can.”