Jared Engels, Windermere Real Estate and Oddfellow Inn and Farm

Famed British writer C.S. Lewis said, “You are never too old to set another goal, or to dream a new dream.” It only takes a few minutes of chatting with Jared Engels, real estate agent with Windermere Real Estate, to realize this is how he lives his life.
A Carroll College graduate, Engels stumbled into the world of real estate in 2014 after bouncing around different jobs trying to decide what he wanted to do with his life.
“I love getting to connect with people and socialize,” said Engels. “I feel like I have great people skills.”
While he admits that his entrance into the real estate business was a bit rocky, he stuck it out and continued honing his skills until his efforts began paying off. His focus is on helping clients buy and sell homes in the south central and upper west parts of Helena where people have quick access to the trail systems and outdoor recreation.
This past year, Engels continued his real estate business while simultaneously embarking on a new entrepreneurial venture. Along with his husband, Paul Mabie, Engels purchased the property formerly known as the Mountain Meadow Inn, and transformed it into the Oddfellow Inn and Farm.
Situated on 41 acres off Head Lane, the inn features 14 guest rooms decorated in a French country style. In addition to the inn, there is also a working farm on the property featuring 250 animals.
“We want it to be experiential for guests,” said Engels about the Oddfellow property. “We want people to have a glass of wine on the patio, read a book in the den, explore the nature trails, and go see the pond."
In recent weeks, Engels also opened a French restaurant, called Maison, at the Oddfellow property. Featuring an executive chef from Napa Valley, the restaurant boasts a multi-course, farm-to-table concept with produce, eggs, and proteins harvested right from the property farm.
After a lot of sleepless nights, hard work and stress, Engels can finally see that his dream is being realized.
“I like the quiet hours on the property just checking on the pigs and rubbing the pregnant sow bellies,” said Engels. “It’s about being truly happy and content with where you are. It’s nice to know that we’ve found that here.”
At only 30 years old, Engels takes things one day at a time and is always on the lookout for his next adventure.
“As opportunities come up, I’d love to keep putting a stamp on Helena, improving it, and keeping it authentic,” said Engels.
