Jared Engels, Windermere Real Estate and Oddfellow Inn and Farm

Famed British writer C.S. Lewis said, “You are never too old to set another goal, or to dream a new dream.” It only takes a few minutes of chatting with Jared Engels, real estate agent with Windermere Real Estate, to realize this is how he lives his life.

A Carroll College graduate, Engels stumbled into the world of real estate in 2014 after bouncing around different jobs trying to decide what he wanted to do with his life.

“I love getting to connect with people and socialize,” said Engels. “I feel like I have great people skills.”

While he admits that his entrance into the real estate business was a bit rocky, he stuck it out and continued honing his skills until his efforts began paying off. His focus is on helping clients buy and sell homes in the south central and upper west parts of Helena where people have quick access to the trail systems and outdoor recreation.

This past year, Engels continued his real estate business while simultaneously embarking on a new entrepreneurial venture. Along with his husband, Paul Mabie, Engels purchased the property formerly known as the Mountain Meadow Inn, and transformed it into the Oddfellow Inn and Farm.