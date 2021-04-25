Janene Felter

Age:
Contact info: felter.jc@gmail.com
Education: M. Ed
Occupation: U.S. Dept of Veterans Affairs/ Voucher Examiner
Relevant experience: Over the last 15 years, in EHPS, I have been employed as both a Paraprofessional and Substitute Teacher in East Helena schools as well as supported all program fundraising and teacher-supporting events. I was involved in the K-12 process in three Legislative sessions (2013, 2015, 2017) and the school improvement and high school building bonding issues in 2017 in 2018. I worked on steering committees for Prickly Pear and EHHS building projects.
What are the three key issues facing the school district?
Growth: In the next decade, East Helena will continue to grow both in residential units and commercial entities. Our wonderful school district has been planning for this growth for many years. The insight and wisdom of those planning efforts was essential. Now, moving forward, I will continue the good work of the Board of Trustees and community members in managing our resources, funding, and buildings to ensure that our students and community remain the center of our focus and recipients of both our achieved goals and our dreams for the best school in Montana.
Teachers: Everyone will agree and clearly state that our EH Kids are priority. I have a special place and deep regard for our EH educators. These teaching professionals are supported by the loving and grateful parents of their students. There is a long history of superior educators in our District. I will remain a great proponent for their needs in our District and among their statewide peers. Highly praised teachers are supported at every level and in turn ensure the highly educated students we love and value.
Technology: Our school district has led the way for years in availing our students in the best tech resources for learning. Keeping up with the ever-improving technology available for schools and education platforms is essential. We have learned in the last year just how fast our lives can change. We have had to assess our own abilities to adapt to existing and emerging technologies. We need to focus on our capabilities, resources and staffing, to move forward into new waves of technology with a responsible eye of balanced budget funding and well-trained professionals to continue providing great modern resources for education for our East Helena students and teachers.
How would you rate the school district’s COVID-19 response so far, and what would you like to see going forward?
I couldn’t be prouder of the determined spirit of our District: leadership and safety have been a banner of excellence in the midst of an unfathomable time of our lives. District parents are proud of what these schools have accomplished. I am full support of the actions taken to date and trust we all can continue to create a safe and productive future --- no matter what challenges are brought forth.
What do you hope to accomplish on the board?
I will accomplish the continuation of the good efforts I have brought to the District in the last 15 years. This District has always had my heart --- having chosen this spot in our Valley --- after schools and school districts around the world to raise the last three of our six children. Now is my time, as my last child graduates from Helena High School this June, to devote my attention to the Board instead of classrooms and programs. The continuing excellence of this District is my greatest desire and I will continue to work to maintain, along with the other dedicated Trustees and Administration, to provide what is needed in a financially sound way while maintaining that small town heart that we love and appreciate about OUR East Helena.