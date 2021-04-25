Janene Felter

Teachers: Everyone will agree and clearly state that our EH Kids are priority. I have a special place and deep regard for our EH educators. These teaching professionals are supported by the loving and grateful parents of their students. There is a long history of superior educators in our District. I will remain a great proponent for their needs in our District and among their statewide peers. Highly praised teachers are supported at every level and in turn ensure the highly educated students we love and value.

Technology: Our school district has led the way for years in availing our students in the best tech resources for learning. Keeping up with the ever-improving technology available for schools and education platforms is essential. We have learned in the last year just how fast our lives can change. We have had to assess our own abilities to adapt to existing and emerging technologies. We need to focus on our capabilities, resources and staffing, to move forward into new waves of technology with a responsible eye of balanced budget funding and well-trained professionals to continue providing great modern resources for education for our East Helena students and teachers.

How would you rate the school district’s COVID-19 response so far, and what would you like to see going forward?