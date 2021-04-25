My name is James G Greaney. I am 26 years old and have been living in E Helena for two years.

Contact info:

I can be contacted at 406-272-6263 and at greaney4schoolboard@gmail.com.

Education:

I have graduated high school and completed training in the Marines as well as being CDL certified.

Occupation:

I work as a local delivery driver for East Helena Townsend Boulder and Lincoln.

What are the three key issues facing the school district?

I am running for the school board as I am a parent and I want to improve the education for students. I want to assist the school board with completing the final wing of the high school, supporting and building on the alternative education program, and finding ways to balance the budget and secure funding.

How would you rate the school district’s COVID-19 response so far, and what would you like to see going forward?