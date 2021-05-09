Jacqueline Anderson, Helena SurgiCenter

The nursing profession, more than many others, requires a sharp eye.
Jacqueline Anderson, a registered nurse at Helena SurgiCenter, is responsible for caring for patients pre- and post-operation.
During a recent shift, Anderson was tending to a patient about to undergo a surgical procedure. The man was about to receive anesthesia when Anderson noticed he was on a blood thinner and did not stop taking the medication prior to the surgery.
She notified the anesthesiologist and averted a potentially dangerous situation.
That man's wife nominated Anderson for the nurse appreciation award.
"We are so grateful for her knowledge and quick thinking. She is the best!," the woman wrote in her nomination.
Anderson said such care and attention is critical in the pre- and post-operation settings.
"Families and patients let us into the most vulnerable parts of their lives and trust us to take care of them," she said.
The work appealed to Anderson at an early age. As a high school student, she worked as a veterinarian technician and knew then that she wanted to work in the medical field.
"It's challenging," she said. "You have to think on your feet, and things are changing every day. Not a day goes by that I'm not evolving and growing."
While Anderson's individual efforts have drawn the attention of her peers, she said it is the entire staff working as one team that allows her to succeed.
"We couldn't do what we do without each other," she said.
That team mentality carries over into her family life as well. Anderson helps to raise her step children and six "doggos," which she said count as her children too.
"My family, they know that's the nature of what I do," she said, referring to days when she has to work later than expected. "They're incredibly supportive. They're flexible and adaptive too."
Helena SurgiCenter Clinical Director Debbie Esposito said Anderson is more than deserving of the recognition.
"She is an exceptional nurse," Esposito said. "I could tell from the moment we hired her that she was a good choice. It's just been a pleasure working with her."
When asked what the award means to her, Anderson said she does not normally enjoy the spotlight.
"Honestly, I don't like recognition," she said. "But it's incredibly humbling and a very kind thing..."