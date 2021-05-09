Jacqueline Anderson, Helena SurgiCenter

The nursing profession, more than many others, requires a sharp eye.

Jacqueline Anderson, a registered nurse at Helena SurgiCenter, is responsible for caring for patients pre- and post-operation.

During a recent shift, Anderson was tending to a patient about to undergo a surgical procedure. The man was about to receive anesthesia when Anderson noticed he was on a blood thinner and did not stop taking the medication prior to the surgery.

She notified the anesthesiologist and averted a potentially dangerous situation.

That man's wife nominated Anderson for the nurse appreciation award.

"We are so grateful for her knowledge and quick thinking. She is the best!," the woman wrote in her nomination.

Anderson said such care and attention is critical in the pre- and post-operation settings.

"Families and patients let us into the most vulnerable parts of their lives and trust us to take care of them," she said.

The work appealed to Anderson at an early age. As a high school student, she worked as a veterinarian technician and knew then that she wanted to work in the medical field.