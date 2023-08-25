'It's a great day': Leo Pocha Memorial Clinic celebrates grand opening Phil Drake Aug 25, 2023 1 hr ago 0 1 of 4 The Magpie Singers perform an honor song during a grand opening ceremony for the Leo Pocha Memorial Clinic on Friday. THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record The Leo Pocha Memorial Clinic in Helena. THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record Workers from Alliance Sign Co. install a new mural on the Helena Indian Alliance's Leo Pocha Center on Aug. 14. THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record Roselyn Tso, director, Indian Health Service. Mariam Zuhaib Related to this story The Magpie Singers perform at the Leo Pocha Memorial Clinic grand opening