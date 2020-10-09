IR general election surveys: Statewide candidates

U.S. SENATE
Steve Bullock, Democrat
Age: 54
Address: Box 199, Helena, MT 59624,
Contact info: info@stevebullock.com
Education: Helena High School, Claremont McKenna College, Columbia Law School
Occupation: Governor of Montana
Relevant experience: Governor of Montana (2013-2020), Attorney General of Montana (2009-2012); private practice attorney; tour boat driver (Gates of the Mountains)
Why are you running for this office?
I ran for governor in 2012 with one goal in mind: to make a meaningful difference in people’s lives. Over the last seven years, I've worked my level best to represent all Montanans and leave this place we call home better than I found it. In a time when our politics is more divided than ever, we've accomplished a great deal for our state.
During my two terms, I worked across party lines to expand healthcare coverage to 90,000 Montanans, cut taxes for local businesses, make record investments in education and infrastructure, defend our public lands, balance our budget, and establish Montana’s first ever “rainy day” fund. We’ve also enacted some of the toughest campaign finance regulations in the country to fight the corrupting influence of money in our politics –– something we desperately need at the national level.
Right now, Washington isn’t working for most Montanans, and Senator Daines has spent his career looking out for himself and big corporations. Our state deserves a Senator who will listen to Montanans and put our needs –– not the corporate interests — first. That’s why I’m not taking a dime from corporate PACs and will take on the special interests in Washington, just as I have as Governor. I’ll be an independent voice for Montana, find common ground with people that I don’t always agree with, and get things done to improve our lives and livelihoods.
I’m running for the Senate to bring common sense Montana thinking to Washington, to make healthcare more accessible and affordable, create more good-paying jobs, fight the influence of money in our politics, and keep our public lands in public hands. I’m running for the Senate to make Washington work more like Montana.
What do you hope to accomplish in this office?
I believe that we share more in common than what divides us — but people don’t see that when they look at what is happening in Washington, DC, especially at this moment in time. Washington has become a place where talking has become a substitute for doing, and Montanans are hurting because of the politics-as-usual governing. We need leaders who will put their differences aside and do what is best for the American people, not what fits a political agenda.
We need to come together to tackle the big challenges of our time, especially the health and economic crisis caused by COVID-19. In the Senate, I will bring my experience as someone who managed this pandemic at the state level to bear to push for relief for our small businesses, families, and schools who have struggled.
I also will work with Republicans and Democrats to pass a national investment in our infrastructure to create good-paying jobs that cannot be outsourced, lower the cost of health insurance and prescription drugs, ban unaccountable spending in our elections, and defend Montanans’ access to our public lands.
Most importantly, in the Senate, I will make decisions based on what is right for the people of Montana — not what is politically convenient.
Why should people vote for you?
To know what I’ll do in the Senate, look at what I’ve done. Throughout my life, Montana has been a gift to me, and as Attorney General and Governor, I’ve worked every day to protect our state for future generations — by expanding access to healthcare, creating economic opportunity, investing in education, protecting our public lands, and saving for a rainy day so that Montana continues to be the last best place for our kids and grandkids.
Now, I’m running for Senate because Washington isn’t working for Montanans – it's working for party leaders and corporate interests. And in these uncertain times, Montanans need a leader who is certain about who they work for. As Governor and Attorney General, I’ve never forgotten who I worked for.
In the Senate, I will always put Montanans first, stand up to corporate interests, and never let party leaders dictate what I do or how we live.
Steve Daines, Republican
Age: 58
Address: P.O. Box 1598 Helena, MT 59624
Contact info: info@stevedaines.com
Education: Montana State University (Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering)
Occupation: United States Senator for Montana
Relevant experience:
Current U.S. Senator for Montana; former U.S. Congressman for Montana, 28 years of private sector experience, including at RightNow Technologies, where I helped create over 500 high-paying Montana jobs and we turned it into Bozeman’s largest commercial employer.
Why are you running for this office?
I’m running to fight for more jobs, to rebuild our economy following the COVID-19 pandemic, and to hold China accountable by bringing jobs back home to America.
Montanans have been struggling – both with their health and economically – and we have faced one of the highest job losses per capita compared to our neighboring states. Businesses have had to shut their doors, and families are trying hard to make ends meet.
That’s why I’ve provided our small businesses and workers with access to critical lifelines to keep their doors open and their workers employed with the Paycheck Protection Program. As a chemical engineer with 28 years of experience in the private sector, and as someone who has created over 500 good-paying Montana jobs, I know what it takes to build businesses, get them back on track and put Montanans back to work. That’s the leadership Montanans need right now, and it’s exactly that type of leadership I’ll bring back to the U.S. Senate.
It can’t be ignored that while America works to get through these tough times, China must be held accountable for their lies and cover-up. That’s why I’m fighting to bring American jobs back home and to reduce our dependence on China for life-saving drugs and medical supplies. We cannot continue to rely on China for these products – it presents both a public health and national security risk – and it’s time we bring these jobs home and make these supplies right here in America.
What do you hope to accomplish in this office?
I will always defend our Montana way of life. The Liberals back in Washington led by Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi pose a great threat to who we are as Montanans–and my liberal opponent Governor Bullock is one of them. While I have cut taxes, Governor Bullock wants to raise them. While I am a staunch defender of the Second Amendment with an A+ Rating and endorsed by the NRA, Governor Bullock has an F Rating. While I support President Trump’s work to secure our borders, Governor Bullock supports sanctuary cities. And while I have been proud to stand up for our brave men and women in law enforcement, Governor Bullock has tip-toed around the issue.
The choice Montanans face this November could not be clearer. I will always stand for Montana and fight to protect our way of life. My liberal opponent, Governor Steve Bullock, will be one more vote for Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer’s radical, job-killing, liberal agenda.
Why should people vote for you?
I am humbly asking for people’s votes because I have a strong record of fighting for and getting results for Montanans.
I’ve been named one of the most bipartisan and effective U.S. Senators – and that’s something I’m proud of. Working with President Trump and with my Democratic colleagues, I championed the most significant conservation win in 50 years that will protect our public lands for generations to come. I stood up for our Vietnam Veterans and ensured they all receive the healthcare they deserve. I fought for our small businesses, and because of it, Montana’s small businesses were able to grow, expand, and thrive. I’m working across the aisle on historic wildfire legislation to allow us to finally manage our forests before they manage us. And I’ve worked on landmark, bipartisan legislation to lower the cost of prescription drugs for Montanans – costs that have gotten completely out of control.
I’m proud of my strong record of results for Montana. I will always protect our way of life and fight for the people of this great state. Montanans know that about me, and that's why I'm humbling asking for your vote so I can continue fighting to put Montana First.
U.S. HOUSE
Matt Rosendale, Republican
Age: 59
Address: 1954 Hwy 16, Glendive, MT 59330
Contact info: info@mattformontana.com, 406-763-1234
Education: Queen Anne’s County High School
Occupation: Montana State Auditor, Commissioner of Securities and Insurance
Relevant experience:
I have an extensive background in both business and real estate. I served in the Montana State Legislature from 2011 until 2016, when I was elected as Montana’s State Auditor and Insurance Commissioner. During my tenure in the legislature I also served as the Senate Majority Leader.
Why are you running for this office?
I am running for this office because I would like to continue working for the people of Montana. These past few months have been difficult for Montanans and people across our country. In the face of these unprecedented challenges, we need bold ideas to get our economy back on track. With only one representative in Congress, it is essential that we elect a candidate who has a proven record of delivering results and working with both political parties. As Montana’s State Auditor and Insurance Commissioner I have been able to lower healthcare costs, increase access to affordable healthcare, and protect coverage for those with pre-existing conditions. I have a strong business background, and if elected, I will work to support Montana businesses and people of all political stripes across our state.
What do you hope to accomplish in this office?
My first priorities would be to work to rebuild our economy, improve our healthcare system, and protect veterans’ benefits.
The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has had a tremendous impact on businesses and people across Montana. We need to help small businesses across our state and get people back to work by removing unnecessary regulations, holding the government accountable, and providing certainty for small businesses. As the only candidate in the race for Congress with a strong business background, if elected, I would fight to lessen the already heavy burden on Montana’s business community and entrepreneurs.
As Montana’s State Auditor I have been able to successfully expand access to quality healthcare and reduced insurance premiums, while simultaneously cutting operating costs by 23%. In fact, in June 2019, Montana’s three health insurance companies reduced rates for the first time ever for policies sold on the individual marketplace because of the health care reforms that I spearheaded.
I’d like to build on this success in Congress. I believe that everyone, including those with pre-existing conditions, should have access to quality, affordable healthcare—and that begins with lowering the cost of prescription drugs for our seniors and others who rely on prescription medications every day. Additionally, we need to expand Health Savings Accounts to allow individuals who pay out of pocket for health insurance and other healthcare expenses to access the same tax-exempt status as those who receive benefits from their employer.
As Montana’s Congressman, I would also fight tooth-and-nail to make sure our veterans are receiving the benefits they have been promised. They certainly kept their promise to our nation, the very least we can do is keep ours.
Why should people vote for you?
I am humbled to have the opportunity to serve the people of Montana and I would ask Montanans to vote for me because of my strong track record of listening to the needs of Montanans and delivering real results.
As your State Auditor, I reduced insurance premiums in the individual market by 15%, protected pre-existing conditions, and have never accepted a taxpayer funded pay raise. I have a proven track record of finding bipartisan solutions and getting results—and that’s what our state and country need right now. As a member of the State Land Board I’ve cut onerous regulations which burdened our businesses and expanded access to over 45,000 acres of state public lands, while protecting environmentally sensitive areas and putting our natural resources to work for our state.
I know how to get things done, and if I make a promise, I keep it—which is why I have been endorsed by President Trump. Like President Trump, I keep my promises, and if you elect me to be your representative in Congress, I promise to always listen, to represent our principles, and to always defend our Montana way of life.
Kathleen Williams, Democrat
Age: 59
Address: PO Box 548 Bozeman, MT 59771
Contact info: info@kathleenformontana.com/jeff@kathleenformontana.com
Education:
U.C. Berkeley B.S. in Resource Economics
Colorado State University M.S. in Recreation Resources
Occupation:
Former Associate Director, Western Landowners Alliance; Former State Representative
Relevant experience:
Three term state representative in the Montana Legislature - 2011, 2013, and 2015 sessions
Former Legislative staff, 1995-1999 - lead staffer for water, mining, and outdoor recreation policy
37-year career in natural resource solutions, specializing in water
Why are you running for this office?
I’m in this race because Montanans deserve a true, independent voice in Congress, rooted in their hopes, struggles, and dreams, who will work with people of all political stripes on solutions for Montana, not special interests. We need a representative that will get results, not just play politics.
One of the greatest privileges for running for office is hearing the incredible stories so many Montanans share with me - The farmer sacrificing food and utilities to pay for insulin, a young family struggling with health care and housing costs, business owners trying to figure out how to survive a pandemic. That’s what drives me - working for Montanans.
We need someone who is going to stand up for our values, and focus on boosting Montana’s economy, getting people healthcare, protecting our outdoor heritage, and getting our veterans the care and services they deserve.
What do you hope to accomplish in this office?
I want to get our economy back on its feet and make sure it benefits everyone, not leaves people behind. I was elected to the state Legislature as we were coming out of the Great Recession and got to work right away to grow and diversify our economy, and had a lot of success. We’re going to need that same leadership in Congress as we work to come out of this crisis stronger on the other side - both our economy and our health care system.
From the start of this campaign, I’ve said we need to fix our patchwork of a healthcare system, make sure everyone can craft and achieve their American dream, and ensure we protect our incredible outdoor heritage. We also need a member of Congress who understands the issues facing our veterans and their families and is ready to fight for them. I’ve crafted the priorities on the Issues page on the website as my To Do list when I hit the ground running in Congress, so if people want more detail they can go to KathleenForMontana.com
Why should people vote for you?
Unlike my opponent, I’m running to bring true, independent representation for Montanans - not special interests - to Congress. I’m not going to Congress to toe the party line, I’m going to be grounded in the hopes, struggles, and dreams of Montanans. I’ll work with people of all political stripes to solve tough problems just like I did in the legislature. I’ll take my experience and values to Congress to lower our healthcare costs, protect our public lands, boost Montana’s economy by creating good-paying jobs across the state, and fight for our veterans.
GOVERNOR
Lyman Bishop, Libertarian
Lyman Bishop did not respond to the survey.
Mike Cooney, Democrat
Age: 66
Address:40 W. 14 St., Helena, MT 59601
Contact info: info@cooneyformontana.com
Education: BA, University of Montana
Occupation: Lt. Governor of Montana
Relevant experience:
As a state legislator, former Secretary of State, and now as Lt. Governor, I have a record of delivering results for Montana. Throughout my career in public service I have led on increasing wages and job opportunities, I helped expand access to quality, affordable health care to more than 90,000 Montanans, and I’ve opened up access to more than a quarter of a million acres of public lands in our state. I’ve dedicated my life to serving Montanans, and I will continue leading in the Governor’s office.
Why are you running for this office?
I’m running for governor to bring Republicans and Democrats together to tackle the biggest challenges of our time: leading our state out of this COVID crisis, jumpstarting our economy and keeping Montanans working, bringing down the costs of prescription drugs, and standing up to outside special interests who want to sell our public lands to the highest bidder.
As Lt. Governor I worked with Governor Steve Bullock to build a foundation for a strong economy, and before the COVID crisis hit our economy was strong and growing stronger. And thanks to our efforts, Montana’s recovery has been one of the best in the nation. But there is more work to be done: as Governor, I will make sure Montana businesses have the tools and resources they need to bounce back stronger and more resilient than ever and create more good-paying jobs for the working women and men of our state.
I have a record of delivering results, and I will work with members of both parties to guide us through the COVID recovery, spur economic growth and get folks back to work, defend access to affordable quality health care, and expand access to our public lands.
What do you hope to accomplish in this office?
We’re facing big, new challenges: an economy in recovery from a public health crisis, skyrocketing costs of prescription drugs, and ongoing attempts to sell off our public lands. Our next governor will set the agenda, and whether it’s standing up for public education, bringing down housing costs, leading the transition to a clean energy economy, or supporting Montana’s farmers and ranchers, I will fight to ensure Montana is in a position to be successful and secure a brighter future for our state.
Why should people vote for you?
I’m a lifelong Montanan. I grew up in Montana, and I share Montanans’ values. I’m running to protect Montana for future generations. We need a leader with a track record of results and an ability to bring together Republicans and Democrats to address those challenges head on, and get results, and that’s exactly the kind of leader I will be.
Greg Gianforte, Republican
Age: 59
Address:
P.O. Box 877, Helena, MT 59624
Contact info: info@gregformontana.com
Education:
B.S. Engineering, Stevens Institute of Technology
M.S. Electrical Engineering, Stevens Institute of Technology
Occupation: U.S. Congressman for Montana
Relevant experience: U.S. Congressman for Montana; co-founder of RightNow Technologies where I created over 500 high-paying Montana jobs and built the largest commercial employer in Bozeman; entrepreneur who has built several startup companies; engineer; philanthropist
Why are you running for this office?
My wife, Susan, and I have been blessed to enjoy the American dream. We raised our four kids in our home in Bozeman. In a bedroom in that same home, we started a small business, RightNow Technologies. It grew to become the largest commercial employer in Bozeman, creating over 500 high-paying Montana jobs.
I’ve spent my life creating jobs, solving problems, and serving others. It’s what I know how to do. And it’s what I want to do for Montana.
After talking with hundreds of people across our state, I heard a clear message: Montana needs a governor with strong business leadership experience who has created high-paying jobs here in our state.
Too many Montanans across our state have told me their kids and grandkids moved away for better opportunities – better jobs for better pay.
It’s something Susan and I know too well. Three of our four kids left Montana because they found better opportunities elsewhere. I miss having them here, around the table for dinner. I miss seeing my one-year-old grandson.
Sadly, our state’s most valuable export is our kids and grandkids. We must reverse that trend.
We must create greater opportunities and more good-paying jobs for Montanans to thrive here. When we do, our kids and grandkids will stay here or return, and the American dream will be within greater reach to more Montanans.
What do you hope to accomplish in this office?
We face a serious challenge. The coronavirus crisis has led to an economic pandemic. Montanans have found themselves without a job and without a paycheck through no fault of their own. Too many small businesses have had to close their doors for good.
My top priority as governor is to get our economy going again, get Montana open for business, and get Montanans back to work in good-paying jobs. As the only candidate who has built a business and created good-paying jobs here in Montana, I know what it takes, and I’m prepared to roll up my sleeves and start working on it immediately.
I’m committed to creating an environment where businesses can thrive, grow, and create good-paying jobs. We must peel back burdensome, unnecessary regulations that hold back the pistons that drive our Montana economy – agriculture, energy, mining, timber, natural resources, high tech, and travel, tourism, and hospitality.
I’m committed to bringing down the cost of health care and prescription drugs as well as ensuring more Montanans have access to high-quality, affordable care.
I’m committed to protecting our way of life. I’ll protect our freedoms and liberties, particularly our First and Second Amendment rights. I’ll also protect one of the things that makes Montana special – our public lands. We must keep our public lands in public hands and increase access to them.
I’m committed to improving education, ensuring resources get to the classrooms and to our teachers and improving trades education so more Montanans have the skills they need to succeed.
I’m committed to protecting our communities from crime and drug use. Meth use and opioid misuse has impacted far too many Montanans. Addiction hurts not only the addict, but also the addict’s family, friends, and communities. We must ensure addicts have access to treatment, and we must enforce existing law and enact stricter ones against the criminals that push drugs into our communities.
I’m committed to making state government work for Montanans again. The business Susan and I built in Bozeman focused on customer service. State agencies must also be focused on providing good customer service. Part of that means bringing new leadership and greater accountability to state agencies.
You can learn more about my priorities as your next governor in my Montana Comeback Plan at montanabusinessplan.com.
Why should people vote for you?
We face a very challenging time. We’ve faced serious challenges before, and I am confident we will get through this crisis better and stronger on the other side. We’ve seen what Montana and Montanans can achieve when we combine our work ethic with the right leadership.
As the only candidate for governor to build a business and create high-paying jobs, I’ll bring my business leadership experience to the governor’s office on day one.
I know better days are ahead for us. If you share my positive, hopeful vision for Montana’s future, I hope you’ll join me, and I ask for your vote.
SECRETARY OF STATE
Bryce Bennett, Democrat
Age: 35
Address: PO Box 372 - Milltown, MT 59851
Contact info: www.bennettformontana.com
Education: Bachelor of Arts - University of Montana
Occupation: Montana State Senator
Relevant experience:
● State Senator - 2019-Present
● State Representative - 2011-2019
● Legislator of the Year (Montana Ambassadors) for work battling dark money
● Extraordinary Leadership Award (Montana Clerks & Recorders)
Why are you running for this office?
Throughout my career I’ve brought Republicans and Democrats together to get things done for Montana. Those are the values I learned growing up in a small town in eastern Montana.
Unfortunately, those values are not reflected in today’s Secretary of State's office. Whether it is big government contracts for political donors, criminal abuse of state owned vehicles, or hiring family members - this office has become a mess. But I’m no stranger to cleaning up messes.
In the legislature, I passed ethics reform to stop politicians from hiding their misconduct and championed the bill that kept special interest dark money out of our elections. I was recognized by the Montana Chamber of Commerce because I will always stand up for Main Street businesses.
We need a leader in this office who puts Montana first, not partisan donors. That’s my record in the legislature and that’s how I’ll lead as your Secretary of State.
What do you hope to accomplish in this office?
BUSINESS: We need a Secretary of State who understands that Main Street is struggling and uses their office to help them recover, not place more burdens on them. Sadly, my opponent has gutted this office and made it harder for small businesses to register and get the services they need.
I know every moment a business owner has to spend wading through bureaucracy is less time spent on their business and putting food on their family’s table.
We need a business office that’s responsive to Montana entrepreneurs, not campaign contributors. I’ll cut bureaucracy and red tape and give businesses a one stop shop to grow and thrive.
PUBLIC LANDS: We need a leader who will be an advocate for our public lands. Our values and our outdoor economy are in the hands of our Land Board.
I grew up exploring our public lands, so any attack on them is personal to me. In the legislature, I worked with Republicans and Democrats to put heavy fines on out of staters who attempt to block access to Montana’s public lands. I fought the special interests backing my opponent, who wants to transfer our public lands to state ownership or sell them off to the highest bidder.
When reporters asked my opponent about her vision for the Land Board she responded that she “wasn’t well versed” on what they did. We cannot trust someone on the Land Board if after four years in that office - she doesn’t understand the job.
VOTERS: We need a Secretary of State with a record of fighting for a democracy where every eligible Montana voter has their voice heard and their vote counted. In the legislature, I passed bipartisan bills to ensure all Montanans have their say in our state’s future.
I’ve spent my career battling the out-of-state dark money groups intent on pouring millions of dollars in secret cash into our state to drown out your voice and I’ve won.
From fixing our broken vote by mail system to making sure rural Montanans don’t have to drive hundreds of miles to drop off a ballot, I've fought for solutions to ensure all of us have faith in our elections.
Why should people vote for you?
I’ve spent my career working to get things done for Montana by working with both Republicans and Democrats. I protected access to healthcare for 90,000 Montanans and kept our rural hospitals open. I’ve fought against the dark money that’s poisoning our political system. And I defended our public lands against the folks with gates and barbed wire trying to keep us out.
That’s the reason our campaign is endorsed by former Secretaries of State from both parties - like Democrat Linda McCulloch and Republican Bob Brown.
As Secretary of State, I’ll fight for access to our public lands, defend our democracy from the corrupting influence of dark money, and advocate for Montana's small businesses.
That’s the pledge I’m making to you today. I’m asking for your vote.
Christi Jacobsen, Republican
Age: 44
Address: PO Box 485, Helena MT 59601
Contact info: info@christijacobsen.com
Education: B.A. Political Science from Carroll College, M.A. Public Administration from University of Montana
Occupation: Deputy Secretary of State of Montana
Relevant experience:
I have over 20 years of combined public and private sector experience. I currently serve as the Deputy Secretary of State. In the last three years, we have successfully improved services to businesses and voters while reduced government and spending. We were first in the nation to go completely digital with business filings, offered businesses to file 24/7 and on their mobile phone. As a result, we eliminated 50,000 errors on business filings, reduced staff by a third, consolidated government leases from 4 locations to 1, and saved millions of dollars. We served our voters by strengthening the integrity of our elections. We completed a mail ballot improvement project that reduced the number of mismatched signatures on mail ballots. We made our elections more secure by being one of the first in the nation to implement the best security practices including two-party authentication.
Why are you running for this office?
I am running for Secretary of State because I am the most qualified candidate that represents Montana values and will best serve Montana voters and businesses. I was born, raised, and educated in Montana. I raised my own family in Montana. I have been doing the Deputy Secretary of State job, so there is no learning curve to slow down or reverse the progress of our services.
What do you hope to accomplish in this office?
I would like to build on the foundation that we already built and protect the Constitution. I will replace a vulnerable 20-year-old elections system, oppose automatic on-line voter registration which is the gateway to illegal immigrants voting, protect the right for voters who like to vote in-person at the polls, advocate to roll back same-day voter registration and continue to reduce government. As a member of the Land Board, I will support all efforts to responsibly develop our natural resources and reduce bureaucracy.
Why should people vote for you?
I commit to the people of Montana to loyally serve and uphold the state’s values through election integrity and helping businesses thrive.
ATTORNEY GENERAL
Raph Graybill, Democrat
Age: 31
Address: PO Box 2728, Great Falls, MT 59403
Contact info: raph@raphgraybill.com
Education: Yale Law School (JD), University of Oxford (Rhodes Scholar), Columbia University (BA)
Occupation: Chief Legal Counsel, Office of the Governor
Relevant experience:
Growing up in Great Falls, my values taught me to be independent and to do what’s right for Montanans.
That’s why I’ve taken the federal government to court and won, keeping dark money out of our elections. I protected Montana’s public access and public lands before the Supreme Court. I stood up to the tobacco industry and won, protecting Montana kids and families. I proudly fought all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court to defend public schools and our Montana Constitution. And I work alongside public health professionals everyday to protect Montanans from COVID-19 and keep our economy healthy.
I’ve worked as an attorney in private practice holding big healthcare corporations and multinational banks accountable. I’m also the only candidate who has served alongside law enforcement officers when I was an NYPD Auxiliary Police Officer.
Why are you running for this office?
I’m running to be an independent watchdog for Montanans. Montanans can’t afford to lose their healthcare during the pandemic because of partisan extremism. As Attorney General, I will end the extremist lawsuit that would kill our healthcare law, rip away protections for pre-existing conditions, close our rural hospitals, and end treatment services for mental health and substance abuse. Losing healthcare would be catastrophic for Montana. My opponent, Austin Knudsen, says the whole reason he’s running is to join this dangerous lawsuit. I’ll stop it. As Attorney General, I will put politics aside and fight everyday against these extremist efforts to take away our healthcare–keeping Montanans healthy and safe.
What do you hope to accomplish in this office?
This election is about our healthcare and protecting our friends and family. The first thing I’ll do is stop the extremist lawsuit to rip away healthcare coverage from Montanans with pre-existing conditions.
Next, I’ll take direct action to end price gouging on prescription drugs. I’m the only candidate with a plan to hold prescription drug corporations accountable for illegally inflating prices, and will fight to put money back in Montanans’ pockets. I will always work for Montana, and, unlike my opponent, I refuse to accept any political donations from pharmaceutical or insurance corporations.
I’ll stand up to dark money special interests trying to put gates on our public streams and forests. I’ve fought to defend access to our public lands–and won. I’ll keep up the fight as Attorney General.
Finally, I’ll implement a three-pronged approach to address drug addiction and violent crime in Montana. I’ll do the serious work of investing in enforcement, treatment, and prevention–the opposite of Austin Knudsen’s extremist plan to defund law enforcement at the Montana Department of Justice.
Why should people vote for you?
This election is a choice between independence and extremism. I’m running to be an independent watchdog for our rights, while my opponent is running to join the extremist lawsuit and rip away our healthcare. This would be a disaster and it’s irresponsible in the middle of a pandemic.
I’ve fought for our public lands in court and won. But Knudsen openly supports selling and privatizing our public lands. He’s even suing a group of veterans in his hometown to block access to their own public park. It’s disgraceful and not how we treat people in Montana, especially our veterans. I will always protect our public lands and work with everyone to expand access to the places we cherish.
I’m also endorsed by Montana law enforcement and firefighters. I’m the only candidate who has put on a bulletproof vest and served alongside law enforcement officers. I served four years with the NYPD as an Auxiliary Police Officer and understand the sacrifices our law enforcement make. I agree with Montana law enforcement that tackling the drug problem means supporting enforcement, treatment, and prevention. I stand with law enforcement and reject Knudsen’s plan to defund the Montana Department of Justice.
This election comes down to a simple choice. Do we want an Attorney General who will defend our healthcare, or someone who promises to rip it away? Do we want our Attorney General to defend our public lands from out-of-state special interests, or do we want to elect someone who will sell them off?
Our Attorney General should be independent and follow our constitution–not extremism or partisan politics. I will be an independent watchdog for our rights and will always defend the Montana we call home.
Austin Knudsen, Republican
Age: 39
Address: P.O. Box 624, Culbertson, MT 59218
Contact info: (406) 561-8964, austin@austinformontana.com
Education: BS, BA, Montana State University. JD, University of Montana School of Law
Occupation: Roosevelt County Attorney
Relevant experience:
In 2010, I was elected to the Montana House of Representatives, and served my district for two of my four terms as Speaker of the House. Now, living under the laws that I helped pass in the Legislature, I’m the Roosevelt County Attorney and a full-time criminal prosecutor. I deal first-hand with the severe methamphetamine and violent crime problems in Montana. Additionally, I’ve had over a decade of real-world legal practice in Montana. I spent 10 years in private law practice in northeast Montana: first at a small firm in Plentywood, then opening my own law practice in my hometown of Culbertson. During that time, I’ve represented farmers, ranchers, neighbors, and small businesses, and handled just about every type of legal question imaginable. I’m the only candidate in the race for Attorney General with the real-world private legal and criminal prosecutorial experience that is necessary for Montana’s top lawyer.
Why are you running for this office?
I’m running for Attorney General because Montana needs an aggressive, conservative criminal prosecutor as the top law enforcement official. Mexican drug cartels are flooding our state with methamphetamine and other dangerous drugs, and this has led to a sharp increase in violent crime in Montana since 2013 (36% according to the U.S. Department of Justice). My young Democrat opponent graduated law school in 2015 and worked for Hillary Clinton’s law firm in Seattle for 10 months before moving to Montana in 2017 to work for Governor Bullock. He has only practiced law in Montana since 2017, and has only worked for Governor Bullock in that time. He has never prosecuted a criminal, he has never done a jury trial, and he has never worked with law enforcement. We need an Attorney General who has actually set foot in a courtroom and worked with law enforcement, not simply an ambitious liberal politician. I want to redirect assets to the county and city prosecutors and local law enforcement who are dealing with the drug crisis on the front lines.
What do you hope to accomplish in this office?
I want to decrease the violent crime rates in Montana. The only way we accomplish this is by stemming the flow of methamphetamine pouring into our state. This can only be done by working with the Legislature and our new Governor to redirect funds away from Helena and out to the local and county levels. Local sheriffs, police chiefs, and criminal prosecutors have a real need for resources and know how to use them to have the best possible impact on their communities. I also want to reduce the size of the Department of Justice bureaucracy in Helena. The DOJ budget has ballooned from $85 million in 2012 to nearly $106 million today, while at the same time we’ve seen a drastic increase in violent and drug crimes. Something doesn’t add up there, so examining the bureaucracy will be one of my top priorities.
Why should people vote for you?
I am an aggressive, conservative, experienced leader. I’m the only candidate for Attorney General who is a practicing criminal prosecutor in Montana. Every day, I work with my local sheriff’s office, tribal police, and Montana Highway Patrol troopers fighting the scourge of meth and the violent crime it creates. I prosecute criminals, take them to jury trial, and convict them. Quite simply, my Democrat opponent doesn’t have this experience. Additionally, I am a proven, aggressive, conservative leader. As the Speaker of the Montana House of Representatives in 2015 and again in 2017, I fought for smaller government and lower taxes on Montana citizens. I don’t just have to say I’m conservative, you can look up my votes in the House and my actions as Roosevelt County Attorney and see the proof.
STATE AUDITOR
Troy Downing, Republican
Age: 53
Address: PO Box 6668 Bozeman, MT 59771
Contact info: 406-670-8522, info@TroyDowning.com, Facebook: @TroyDowningMT Twitter: @TroyDowningMT Instagram: @TroyDowningMT
Education: New York University, Courant Institute of Mathematical Sciences: Research Scientist, Instructor
Occupation: Business Owner, Entrepreneur, and Investor
Relevant experience:
Troy has built a nation-wide commercial insurance company, had a successful career in investment banking, and commercial real estate investment securities. Troy has been licensed both through FINRA in the securities industry and in insurance.
Troy will work hard to protect the Montana consumer while allowing entrepreneurs in these industries to thrive. Downing has created multiple businesses in multiple industries, including Insurance and Securities, and has created hundreds of jobs.
Troy Downing is also an owner of a Bozeman based distillery that has been a leader in protecting Montana’s frontlines, first responders, medical care professionals, and critical industry by producing and delivering critically needed hand sanitizer during the Covid-19 outbreak.
Why are you running for this office?
Troy is running because he has a unique background that is particularly suited for this office. He truly cares about service and continues to demonstrate that, from joining the military after 9/11, helping veterans, sitting on charity boards, and being a leader in the effort to protect Montana’s frontlines during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Troy has led a life of service and sees an opportunity to use his unique experience in building business, creating jobs, fighting for America, building teams, and years of experience in securities and insurance (the two industries regulated by the State Auditor’s office).
As an experienced businessman in these industries, Troy has seen how bad actors can mislead and defraud consumers. As a business owner, Troy has seen how bloat in a regulatory agency stifles business without protecting the consumer. Troy is driven to continue his service to Montana, protecting consumers, making it easier for businesses to thrive, bringing in competition, increasing choices, and driving down the costs of health insurance.
Troy is excited about sitting on the Montana Land Board. With a deep appreciation of Montana’s beauty and resources, Troy will be an advocate for protecting access to public lands, while supporting farmers and ranchers who depend on state land leases. “Multiple-Use, Sustained Yield”, is meaningful. Multiple-use means sportsmen and recreational access, grazing, farming, timber, etc. Sustained Yield means, “do it in a way that you can do it forever.” Troy believes in stewardship- we can protect all that we hold dear, support the backbone of our economy, and raise funds for education.
Troy is dedicated to defending our Montana way of life and paving roads for all Montanans to pursue their American Dream. He will be a conservative voice for taxpayers, a strong advocate for transparency, and will work tirelessly to stop an expanding government from stifling prosperity with unnecessary and unreasonable regulations.
Troy is committed to lowering the costs of lifesaving prescription medications and working with families, doctors, and seniors to make healthcare work for every Montanan.
What do you hope to accomplish in this office?
Troy will fight for transparency in all things government. Transparency in agencies, in hospital billing practices, transparency in pharma pricing, and transparency in financial services.
Through transparency, Montanans can have meaningful conversations about the insurance and investment products they pay for. This will drive better consumer pricing.
Troy also wants to streamline the regulatory environment. He would like to shepherd the agency’s culture to be pro-business while continuing to be staunch protectors of Montana consumers.
Downing is committed to fighting high prescription drug and health insurance costs and implementing common-sense market-driven solutions.
As the Commissioner of Securities and Insurance, Troy Downing will hold bad actors accountable while getting the government off the backs of small businesses.
Finally, Troy wants to put together meaningful teams of representatives from educators and industry leaders who are affected by Land Board decisions. Troy will have a forum of representatives of those affected to discuss how decisions made by the Board of Land Commissioners can protect what we all hold dear, maximize income for public education, and promote an industry that depends on trust land leases to thrive.
Why should people vote for you?
Troy Downing is a man of service and integrity. From his military career, his support for veteran organizations, and now ultimately, as the Conservative candidate for State Auditor.
Downing has the plans, experience, and record of service that trump any other person, from any party, running for this office.
Shane A. Morigeau, Democrat
Age: 36
Address: PO Box 1733 Missoula, MT 59806
Contact info:
Website: www.shaneformontana.com
Phone: (406) 546-4290
Email: shane@morigeauformontana.com
Twitter: @shanemorigeau
Facebook & Instagram: @shaneformontana
Education:
UNIVERSITY OF MONTANA COLLEGE OF FORESTRY AND CONSERVATION, B.S., Resource Conservation
THE UNIVERSITY OF MONTANA SCHOOL OF LAW, Juris Doctor & Indian Law Certificate
UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA, Masters of Law
Occupation: Attorney & State Representative (HD 95)
Relevant experience:
Growing up in Ronan, Montana on the Flathead Reservation, I saw firsthand the effects of inadequate insurance and lack of coverage. I’ve seen friends and members of my own family fall through the cracks. I’ve lived in our communities my whole life and have spoken with and listened to Montanans. Access to fair, affordable insurance coverage is personal for me.
I have nearly a decade of legal experience in transactions, civil litigation, insurance, criminal law, employment law, and healthcare law, and have a record of bipartisan work in the Montana legislature. I’ve built the legal and policy experience and background to hold the securities and insurance industries accountable, and to lead a serious charge to protect Montanans from bad actors.
In the legislature, I worked with Republicans and Democrats to make healthcare more affordable, protect public lands, provide vocational career opportunities for students, and promote Montana businesses. I served in leadership and I passed 9 bipartisan bills. When insurance companies put their financial interests ahead of legislation to protect child sex abuse vicitims, I took them on—and won. I made it illegal for an employee, contractor, or volunteer to use their position of power to have a relationship with a student in a school setting. I have a record of protecting Montanans, and I’ll do exactly that in the auditor’s office.
Why are you running for this office?
I’m running because I believe Montanans still want candidates who grew up in our communities and who’ve lived through the very issues we all seek to address. Montana deserves an independent voice who puts Montanans ahead of any political party. I firmly believe that this is one of the most important offices that people don't know about or don't talk about enough—because it can have a direct impact on their health and ability to access healthcare. This is an opportunity to ensure that all Montanans have affordable healthcare and fair and meaningful coverage. I will work tirelessly to protect healthcare coverage for Montanans with preexisting conditions.
I’ll protect Montanans from junk insurance plans, healthcare sharing scams, and unfair insurance rate hikes. Montanans deserve strong protection from investment fraud - especially our veterans and seniors and the most vulnerable among us.
And I’m a proud gun owner and hunter. I grew up hunting and fishing with my dad. I’ll always protect our public lands on the state Land Board and I’ll take every opportunity to increase access to public lands.
What do you hope to accomplish in this office?
1. Increase transparency in healthcare costs.
2. Ensure Montanans always have fair and affordable insurance rates.
3. Protect Montana consumers from investment fraud that exploits seniors, veterans, and the most vulnerable among us.
4. Tirelessly work to protect healthcare coverage for people with preexisting conditions.
5. Protect Montana’s public lands and preserve our outdoor heritage on the Land Board.
6. Restore transparency and trust in the office of state auditor
Why should people vote for you?
I’m in this race for Montana. I have campaigned for over a year and connected with thousands of Montanans. As a member of the Salish and Kootenai Tribes, I’ll bring Indian representation to the office for the first time in history.
I was a leading voice and advocate for Medicaid expansion in 2015, which reduced the percentage of uninsured Montanans from 15 percent to 7.4 percent and kept our rural hospitals open. In 2019, I served on the committee that reauthorized Medicaid expansion and extended these protections for tens of thousands of Montanans.
As state auditor, I will provide trainings around the state on fraud, and financial management so that people know their rights as an insured. Within the office itself, I will commit to supporting and empowering all of its staff to do the work that is so critically needed once again.
I’ve proven I’m all in for Montana, and my record in these matters are public. I’ve taken on insurance companies at the legislature for victims of child sex abuse, passed legislation to protect students from predators in our schools, and created a need-based aid program so more Montanans have access to higher education. I have a broad and well-rounded legal background that I can put to work to protect Montanans. I’m ready to get to work.
Roger Roots, Libertarian
Age: 52
Address: 113 Lake Drive East, Livingston, MT 59047
Contact info: rogerisaacroots@outlook.com, 775-764-9347
Education: G.E.D.; B.S. Sociology, MSU-Billings (1995); M.S. Criminal Justice, Roger Williams University; J.D., Roger Williams U. School of Law (1999); Ph.D., Sociology, UNLV (2004).
Occupation: Lawyer, educator.
Relevant experience: I’ve taught sociology and criminal justice at the college level, and worked in construction and agriculture.
Why are you running for this office?
I’m running to keep government in check by monitoring expenditures and accounts of state offices.
What do you hope to accomplish in this office?
Deregulation. Regulation is killing Montana’s economy and causing insurance rates to rise faster than inflation for more than a decade. It’s time to get government off the backs of Montanans and focus on corruption among State officials.
Why should people vote for you?
My opponents are both entrenched in big-government, overregulatory philosophy. Both of them will do nothing to investigate government abuses. If elected, I will greatly downsize the State Auditor’s office, lay off staff and rent out the Auditor’s office space to commercial vendors. My investigations will focus on crimes and abuses of State officials. All money I save will be restored to the State Treasury and (hopefully, ultimately) to Montana’s longsuffering taxpayers.
SUPERINTENDENT OF PUBLIC INSTRUCTION
Elsie Arntzen, Republican
Age: 64
Address: 2323 Azalea, Billings, MT 59102
Contact info: admin@elsieformontana.com
Education: Economics Degree from UM; Education Degree from MSU
Occupation: Superintendent of Public Instruction
Relevant experience:
I was a public school teacher for 23 years and a conservative legislator of 12 years, before Montanans elected me as their State Superintendent in 2016. As Superintendent of Public Instruction, I have championed four key initiatives. The first is Montana Hope, which focuses on student mental health. The next two are Montana Teach and Montana Learn, which are centered on giving teachers and students achievable educational goals. Finally, there is Montana Ready, which is the program to provide students with the skills necessary to succeed in college as well as in careers in small business, trade industries, the military and post-secondary partnerships.
I have placed an intentional focus at the OPI on both cultural and academic achievement by strengthening Indian Education for All and in closing student achievement gaps. I have partnered with our Legislature to fully fund Montana's public K-12 schools and advanced legislation to enhance student safety. In the last eight months, I have provided strong leadership through the COVID-19 pandemic. I provided Montana's schools and families with precious resources for safely reopening schools. I have championed local control, reduced regulatory burdens, issued school reopening guidance, strengthened partnerships, and ensured that Montana was one of the first states in the country to secure timely COVID relief.
Why are you running for this office?
It is critical that our Montana schools are managed by a qualified Montanan with extensive experience in education and leadership, especially during uncertain times. I lead with my 23 years of experience as a public school teacher, as well as 12 years in the Montana legislature. My positive voice and strong relationships make me uniquely qualified to serve as state superintendent and I am honored to serve Montana in this role each and every day. I am running to provide continued stable leadership in the face of unprecedented challenges to education.
As a 4th generation Montanan who was born and raised in the Yellowstone County area, my Montana roots go deep. Both of my parents were public school teachers and I am a product of Montana’s public school system. I earned a degree in Economics from the University of Montana and an Education degree from MSU. I am proud that my grandchildren are receiving an education from the same public school I attended. I work every day to guarantee all Montana students have every opportunity to succeed.
What do you hope to accomplish in this office?
We are the Treasure State and as State Superintendent some of my most basic and cherished responsibilities belong to our students and their families as well as to our lands. During my first term at the OPI, we have established a culture of putting students and their educational needs first. Our children are one of our state’s greatest treasures and ensuring their future is bright, no matter what pathway they choose, is of primary importance. My seat on the Land Board is also very significant. Maintaining the proper and transparent balance between maximizing revenues for schools and preserving our great public lands is a task I look forward to continuing.
I will continue building an education system that advances student success by reducing outdated regulations and promotes student focused learning. My initiatives seek to serve every student and provide them a safe learning environment from a highly qualified teacher-leader. I am a firm believer that every student can succeed and it is my job to build a path for their choice in opportunities.
Why should people vote for you?
I am a proud Montana parent and grandparent. My positive approach to leadership is based on building relationships, my experience in the classroom, and successes in the legislature. My entire team at the OPI has a goal of putting students first and I plan on expanding that emphasis in my next term. My leadership will provide stability that is so greatly needed in our schools, our communities, and as we rebuild our economy. I believe Montana has a bright future and our students deserve plentiful opportunities to succeed in the coming years. Over the next four years, I will work to give our children every chance possible to reach their full potential.
Kevin Leatherbarrow, Libertarian
Age: 49
Address: 1323 7th Ave North, Great Falls Montana, 59401
Contact info: kevinleatherbarrow@gmail.com, 406-564-5130
Education: A Master’s in Education and a B.A. English
Occupation: Business owner
Relevant experience:
1. 15 years in teaching.
2. Special Education teacher and background.
3. Go & Grow Educational Services LLC, Business owner.
Why are you running for this office?
I know I can make a difference in the quality of education for all Montana’s students.
What do you hope to accomplish in this office?
I hope to bring:
1. School Vouchers which, voucher money is sent to the school of the student attends. Parents and caregivers who Homeschool, have students with special needs children, or want school choice should be eligible for the money which, can reach as high as $12,000. Families would be able to use the vouchers for tutoring and other services needed.
2. Fiscal Responsibility: Montana spent $704 million dollars on education in 2019. Under such spending a Montana student receives about 7 thousand dollars for their public education. Total expenditures climbed near $12,330 per student in current expenditures, which includes salaries, employee benefits, purchased services, tuition, and supplies.” The educational achievement per student however has fallen to record lows.
3. Accountability: A district or State can spend the most on its students but having no gains made within achievement of its students is theft at best. No accountability leads too extraordinarily little growth in all areas.
4. Special Ed and Our Native kids are getting crushed. My focus on these issues will be heavy.
Special Needs children. The state of Montana needs to do a much better job dealing with the fact it has let these children and the families down.
1. We need to come up with a better way of meeting IDEA and ESSA protocols and compliance laws, so students get what they need.
2. We need to restructure the way training is being implemented.
3. We need better support for families.
4. We need much better support for students, inside the classroom and out in the time of Covid19.
5. We will need parent and caregiver support for Special Needs children who cannot attend schooling. i.e., online learning training for families as well as students.
We need to do a better job of reaching out to the Native schools while honoring their Sovereignty. I have experience on Reservation here in Montana and other States. I was honored to work and teach in such a beautiful place and with some amazing people.
Why should people vote for you?
First, I am not part of the Establishment. I bring a fresh look to a very broken educational system in Montana. Second, I bring experience from other areas of the country where I have seen educational methods work such as school vouchers and school choice.
Melissa Romano, Democrat
Age: 43
Address: PO Box 6985 Helena, MT 59604
Contact info: contact@romanoformontana.com
Education: B.A. in science and her M.S. in Elementary Education from the University of Bridgeport, certified elementary school teacher in Montana
Occupation: 4th grade teacher, instructional coach
Relevant experience: Public school teacher for more than 15 years, 2018 Montana Teacher of the Year, recipient of the National Science Foundation’s “Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching," one of 130 educators Master Teachers with Better Lesson
Why are you running for this office?
I am running for state superintendent because it is time to restore leadership to the Office of Public Instruction. I believe every child deserves access to a quality public education, and unfortunately the current office holder does not agree. Montanans deserve a leader who will wake up every day and advocate for our public schools, teachers and students, and someone who understands the challenges our school communities are facing, especially during this difficult time.
What do you hope to accomplish in this office?
First and foremost, I cannot wait to wake up every day and work to make our public schools a better place for every child. I am eager to show up and advocate for our schools and ensure educators and administrators have what they need to help our children reach their full potential after four years of absenteeism from our current superintendent.
On day one, I will start working with all stakeholders on finally passing a public preschool option for our young learners. Preschool not only helps students prepare for kindergarten, but also leads to lifelong success after high school. A public preschool option also supports working families and in turn, creates a stronger economy. I will also get to work addressing our state's teacher recruitment and retention crisis that has reached critical levels in the last four years under our current superintendent. Unfortunately, my opponent let the legislature defund a loan forgiveness program that was critical for attracting educators to work in Montana, particularly in our rural and reservation schools. I will draw on my experience as an instructional coach to create new initiatives to attract passionate and qualified educators to our state. Finally, I will get to work advocating for increased mental health support for both students and educators at our schools. Especially as we all deal with the impacts of this pandemic, it is critical that students and teachers alike feel supported at school and have support they can turn to for help.
Why should people vote for you?
I am a mother, a Montanan, and I’m a product of Montana’s public schools. I am not a career politician. I am an experienced and accomplished and a very proud public school teacher. Education has not only been my career, it is my life's work and my passion.
Our current superintendent has attended anti-public school rallies, supported efforts to divert public resources to private, for-profit schools, and worked alongside billionaire Betsy DeVos to defund public education opportunities for Montana families. She has been absent since day one – failing to show up at the last legislative session, and now failing to show up for our school communities when we need leadership most. Montana’s teachers know she does not have their best interests at heart – to date, only one working public school teacher has donated to her reelection campaign.
As your next state superintendent, I will work tirelessly for our public schools, I will advocate for every student unconditionally, and I will restore leadership to the Office of Public Instruction.
SUPREME COURT JUSTICE #5
Mike Black
Age: 58
Address: P.O. Box 1311, Helena, MT 59624
Contact info: (406) 546-0017, mike@blackformontana.com
Education: B.A., with high honors, University of Montana, Missoula, MT J.D., Cornell University Law School, Ithaca, NY
Occupation: Attorney
Relevant experience:
Admitted to State Bar of Montana, 1991
Private Practice, 1989-2011; 2018-2020
Montana Dept. of Justice, Attorney General’s Office
Civil Bureau Chief /Assistant Attorney General, 2011-2015
Montana Legal Services Association
Litigation Director, 2015-2018
AV Preeminent, Martindale-Hubbell Peer Review Rating
Why are you running for this office?
First, commitment to Montana. I decided to run after Justice McKinnon announced last summer she would retire and move to North Carolina. She moved there, then reversed course. I am not going anywhere.
Second, Montana has given much to me and my family. I want to repay Montanans by upholding and protecting their rights. I can help the Supreme Court be consistent, principled, and respectful to all, by applying the law equally and ensuring access to justice.
Third, I offer legal experience different from the current sitting Justices. I have worked on complex civil cases for over 30 years. I fought dark money in our elections. I represented some of Montana’s wealthiest people, as well as some of Montana’s poorest people. I represented railroads, mining companies and insurance companies -- and I sued railroads, mining companies and insurance companies. My breadth of legal experience will provide a valuable perspective.
What do you hope to accomplish in this office?
I will uphold the Constitution, enforce settled law, and properly apply statutes passed by the Legislature. I will protect access to justice so Montana people and their businesses can thrive.
I will help shape consistent and fair decisions that let us all know where we stand.
I will work hard and serve a full eight-year term if elected. If my health allows, I will run again to serve eight more years. Like I said, I am not going anywhere.
Why should people vote for you?
I am the most qualified based upon my background, legal experience, and commitment to the people of Montana.
My Montana roots reach back over a century. I grew up in a railroad family descended from homesteaders. I worked all through school, in jobs such as dishwasher, fry cook, farmhand, and janitor. I know the value of work.
I turned down a Wall Street career so I could return home. I made partner in two law firms, then ran my own solo practice for several years. I know what it’s like to run a small business in Montana -- what it takes to get the job done and pay the bills. I also worked for Attorney Generals of both parties, fighting to enforce Montana law and fighting dark money in our elections. I pursued access to justice for our less fortunate while at Montana Legal Services. Over the years, I represented people from all walks of life in cases all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court. My work ethic, research skills, legal instincts, and basic fairness will serve the people of Montana well.
I’ll fight to protect our constitutional rights to a high-quality public education, our rights to dignity and personal privacy, and our rights to access our public lands and waterways for hunting, fishing and recreation.
My opponent was elected with dark money help. Last summer, Justice McKinnon announced she was moving back east and would not run again. She bought a very nice North Carolina home on 30 acres, declared it her principal residence, and then changed her mind late last year about running again. But she did not even put her North Carolina estate up for sale until a few weeks ago. Justice McKinnon is not committed to serving on our Supreme Court or serving the people of Montana. Her legal opinions oppose the rights of individuals to access public land and water for recreation, oppose our right to privacy, and oppose the rights of Montana people in favor of large corporations. If she wins this election, we should expect more of the same.
I will always put the people of Montana first. No dark money supporter can sway me. I hope to leave Montana a better place for our children and their children. I am committed to public service, the rule of law, and fairness to all. And I will be here working for Montana as long as I am able.
Laurie McKinnon
Age: 60
Address: Helena, Montana
Contact info: laurie@reelectjusticemckinnon.com
Education:
Doctorate (Judicial Studies), University of Nevada (exp. 2022)
Masters (Judicial Studies), University of Nevada (2016)
Juris Doctorate, University of Baltimore School of Law (1986)
B.A. (Economics), Goucher College (1982)
Occupation: Associate Justice, Montana Supreme Court
Relevant experience:
I have been a justice on the Montana Supreme Court for 8 years and have already made thousands of decisions as a justice; written nearly 500 majority decisions for the Court; and an additional 150 or more in concurring or dissenting opinions. I have developed a statewide mediation program for low income families to resolve family law issues. I received the Montana State Bar Karla M. Gray Equal Justice Award, an award honoring a judge who has demonstrated dedication and significant efforts to improving access to Montana’s justice system. I am on the executive committees of the Appellate Judges Conference of the American Bar Association and the Appellate Judges Education Institute, where I participate in the education of appellate judges across the nation.
Prior to being a justice, I was a Montana district judge for 6 years. I presided over criminal and civil jury trials, family law matters, child abuse and neglect, involuntary commitments, school and county government issues, land access disputes, medical malpractice and insurance law cases, landlord-tenant issues, employment disputes, and oversaw distribution of water from the Teton River. I was named Judge of the Year by the Court Appointed Special Advocates for my work involving abused and neglected children. I implemented and ran a Drug and Alcohol Treatment Court.
Prior to being a judge and justice, I was a prosecutor for nearly 10 years and have tried complex criminal and civil cases as a lawyer. I have been a lawyer for 33 years.
Why are you running for this office?
It has been an honor to serve Montana for the past 14 years as a judge and justice. I am proud of my decisions. With every decision I make, I am reminded of my oath to the citizens of Montana to follow the law and Montana’s Constitution. I have made difficult and important decisions for Montana and am firmly convinced that not every attorney is well-suited for the role of justice or judge. Making impartial decisions based on the law and not personal or political agendas requires experience; experience that is different from being an advocate for a particular interest. A judge must not only be practiced and committed to making non-partisan decisions, but must maintain a non-partisan lifestyle so that the public has confidence in the fairness of the court’s decision.
I believe strongly that our three branches of government must be separate and independent. The legislature and executive are by their very nature subject to change and popular thinking. The judicial branch provides the foundational stability required in a democracy. If the judicial branch is not independent of the partisanship present in the other branches, then that foundational stability is lost. The judiciary must protect our constitutional rights. I believe every Montanan treasures these principles and the role a fair and impartial judiciary has in maintaining our democracy.
I subscribe to these values, and want to continue with the work I love; to use my experience to protect the independence of our judiciary; and to continue to serve and work for the citizens of Montana.
What do you hope to accomplish in this office?
I want to continue to: (1) secure the independence of the judiciary by making fair and impartial decisions based on the law and our constitution; (2) increase access to justice by improving case processing, expanding mediation and attorney representation in cases involving low income parties, providing a meaningful opportunity for every litigant to be heard; (3) ensure that justice is equal and that our minority populations and other marginalized groups are treated fairly and equally when they need court services.
Why should people vote for you?
I have a 14-year record of making fair and impartial judicial decisions. I do not have a political or partisan agenda that will influence my decisions and I have never contributed to any campaign. I am committed to Montana and am an experienced justice who has a passion for the law and public service.
