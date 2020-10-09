IR general election surveys: Statewide candidates

First and foremost, I cannot wait to wake up every day and work to make our public schools a better place for every child. I am eager to show up and advocate for our schools and ensure educators and administrators have what they need to help our children reach their full potential after four years of absenteeism from our current superintendent.

On day one, I will start working with all stakeholders on finally passing a public preschool option for our young learners. Preschool not only helps students prepare for kindergarten, but also leads to lifelong success after high school. A public preschool option also supports working families and in turn, creates a stronger economy. I will also get to work addressing our state's teacher recruitment and retention crisis that has reached critical levels in the last four years under our current superintendent. Unfortunately, my opponent let the legislature defund a loan forgiveness program that was critical for attracting educators to work in Montana, particularly in our rural and reservation schools. I will draw on my experience as an instructional coach to create new initiatives to attract passionate and qualified educators to our state. Finally, I will get to work advocating for increased mental health support for both students and educators at our schools. Especially as we all deal with the impacts of this pandemic, it is critical that students and teachers alike feel supported at school and have support they can turn to for help.