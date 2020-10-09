IR general election surveys: Lewis and Clark County candidates

LEWIS & CLARK COUNTY COMMISSIONER #2
Michael J. Fasbender
Age: 54
Address: 3930 Buoy Blvd. Helena
Contact info: 406-439-4254 cell mj.fasbender@bresnan.net email
Education: BS in Mathematics Montana State University
Occupation: Entrepreneur/Investor
Relevant experience: I have a broad spectrum of private sector experience that I will bring to the Commission. I was running million dollar asbestos abatement projects when I was 20 years old, I’ve raised cattle, built homes from the ground up, owned and operated a successful real estate investment/rental business, owned and operated a successful automobile restoration/sales business, and I have been on the private side of dealing with the L&C County Commission overreach for decades. I was personally involved in numerous lawsuits with previous Commissions because they were getting misguided legal advice in relation to the Constitution and Montana law. While improvements have been made since the County lost all of those lawsuits, there is still room for improvement. All of the above required adeptness at real world and real time problem solving and common sense. As your next County Commissioner, I will put this aptitude and work ethic to work for L&C residents.
Why are you running for this office and what do you hope to accomplish?
In April I filled out this same survey. As I reread my original answers, while they are all still true and I have the same goals, I’m in shock at how much our world has changed in six short months. When we were told we just needed two weeks to flatten the curve, I don’t think anyone could have imagined where we would be now. We’ve got to get back to normal, and we need courageous leaders who recognize that.
Depression and suicide rates are on the rise. Shortly after I submitted this survey in April, we lost a young family member to suicide. My cousin Wyatt was one of the happiest young men you would ever meet. Model student, athlete, and all around great human being. As a society, we closed his college. We took away his social interaction. As with many kids, he struggled with online learning and was ultimately placed on academic probation. We took away his life. The virus is not the only factor in the equation. Mental health has to be made a priority. We’ve got to get back to at least a semblance of normalcy. We are facing a mental health crisis of epic proportions. There is an opioid epidemic raging. And to top it off, our men and women in blue who are on the front lines dealing with these issues have had domestic terrorist groups declare war upon them. It must end.
The virus is serious, especially to those of advanced age with comorbidities. As I’ve been saying since initial reports were coming out of Europe, we’ve got to protect this vulnerable population from the virus, but we also must allow the young and healthy to get back to normal. Our schools need to be opened up to classroom learning. Parents, grandparents, and friends need to be allowed to attend sporting and other extracurricular activities. We’ve already lost too many mom and pop businesses, too many families destroyed, too many lives lost.
It will take time to get back to normal, but we need leaders who can fast track it. In the interim, talk to your kids, your family, your friends. Suicidal thoughts can be normal, acting on them is not. There aren’t always warning signs. There are numerous resources for suicide prevention and counseling; utilize them. And in November, elect leaders who recognize that Covid is not the only factor in this equation. This is the most important election of our lifetimes. Never in recent history has the need for courageous leadership been more crucial.
Why should people vote for you?
I will bring decades of business experience and an entrepreneurial spirit that will inject a new balance to the Commission. My private sector business management and problem solving skills will be complimentary to the numerous skills that Commissioners Hunthausen and McCormick bring to the table. Together, while promoting active participation from the public, we can roll up our sleeves and move our county forward. As my opponent and his supporters continue with negative personal attacks, I’m going to keep discussing real issues, fighting for change, and offering solutions. Also, I pledge that at least 10% of my salary as Commissioner will be given back to our community and donated to a local charity each month. I can and will do the work needed to get us back on track. I would be honored to be the next L&C County Commissioner, and if elected my go to phrase is going to be “How can I help?”.
Tom Rolfe
Age: 71
Address: 226 Willowbrook Drive, Helena, MT 59602
Contact info: Website: TomRolfe.Vote; Email: Tom @TomRolfe.Vote
Education: Bachelor of Science - Business with Marketing, Management emphasis, Montana State University
Occupation: Automobile Sales
Relevant experience: Veteran, US Army; Former Montana Legislator; Resident of Lewis and Clark County since 1989; Active in my church; Volunteer for numerous civic organizations. Since 1989 I have been working, volunteering, and living in Lewis and Clark County. I have been married to the same wonderful woman for 47 years and our three children attended the local public schools. For over thirty years I have demonstrated a commitment to this community that underscores my pledge to faithfully serve the citizens of Lewis and Clark County.
More significantly, over the last year I have spent hundreds of hours visiting with current county staff learning about the various departments, attending meetings of county advisory boards, absorbing the details and intricacies of the county budget, and educating myself on the responsibilities of the job. I will be ready to start work on Day 1.
Why are you running for this office?
I’m running for the office of County Commissioner because I have the experience, skills, passion, and judgement to effectively serve the people of Lewis & Clark County. Most importantly, I am willing to devote my full time and attention to the work of the county commission - I will be a full-time commissioner.
I have learned that building successful relationships and problem solving are fundamental skills that are needed in every enterprise. I bring a lifetime of experience in the private sector, as a former legislator, and as a volunteer with several worthwhile organizations to the office.
I’m not a one-issue candidate, and I’m not running for this office to further my or my friends’ personal agendas. I fundamentally and firmly believe that government derives its power from the consent of the governed, regardless of the specific issue. I pledge to take direction from the will of the citizens of the county; listening to all sides of the issues and then working with people of diverse opinions in order to find solutions that will benefit the citizens of Lewis and Clark County.
What do you hope to accomplish in this office?
Now, more than ever, leaders must understand that while being prepared for the unforeseen is important, being prepared for the probable is essential. Growth is going to happen; how that growth is managed is crucial. We need a county commissioner who will be pro-active and willing to make prudent, fair, and forthright decisions. At the hearing on September 28th I submitted a three-point compromise solution to the impasse
The time for knee-jerk reactions is over. We have to address our infrastructure needs while keeping local property taxes down. My priority will be to work collaboratively with the appropriate governmental entities, private developers, and local businesses to effectively manage growth and to aggressively take advantage of federal and state grants to help pay for projects like water, sewer, roads, bridges, and flood control development.
Our dedicated law enforcement and emergency services personnel need our continued support; they stand between us and that which would harm us, our children, and our property. The recent fires remind us why we must continue to promote defensible areas around buildings in the Wildlife Urban Interface. I will always support every effort to protect and defend the lives and property of the citizens of Lewis & Clark County.
It is important that we expand the public-private partnership that seeks to help those who suffer from mental illnesses and drug and alcohol abuse. We must work even harder to reduce the scourge of suicide in our county. The long-lasting effects of the Covid pandemic will be with us for months, if not years. The county must be pro-active in working with all available resources to combat the impacts of this disease.
Why should people vote for you?
I have had a life-long commitment to public service, and I have spent a great deal of time over the last year attending meetings and talking to people about what is important to the citizens of Lewis and Clark County. I believe that I am the most knowledgeable and prepared candidate about the functions of county government and how best to interact with federal and state agencies. I would like to give back to this community that has been so good to me and my family. If you have more questions, check out my website: TomRolfe.Vote, or contact me at Tom@TomRolfe.Vote. I ask for your support and for your vote.
LEWIS & CLARK COUNTY JUSTICE OF THE PEACE
David Michael Rau
Age: 56
Address: P.O. Box 6503 Helena, MT 59604-6503
Contact info: davidrauforjustice.com
Education:
1. Attended Sam Houston State University
2. Attended Texas Correctional Academy of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice
3. Attended Texas A&M Fire School and Certified Texas Emergency Medical Technician (EMT)
4. Attended Montana Law Enforcement Academy
5. Attended FBI Command College
6. Over 1,197 hours of continued POST (Peace Officer Standards and Training Program) certified education
Occupation: Retired Law Enforcement Officer
Relevant experience:
1. (1985-1992, Huntsville, TX) Texas Department of Criminal Justice Institutional Division – Death Row Escort Correctional Officer III, Ellis I Unit
2. (1990-1992, Huntsville, TX) Huntsville Walker County Fire Department – Part-time Volunteer Firefighter and Emergency Medical Technician
3. (1992-1993, Helena, MT) State of Montana Mountain View School Youth Detention Center – Cottage Life Attendant II
4. (1993-1997, Helena, MT) State Certified Armed Security Contractor (Rau’s Security Agency) – Sole Proprietor
5. (1993-1997, East Helena, MT) East Helena Police Department – Reserve Officer/Full-time Patrolman
6. (1997-2017, Helena, MT) Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office – Deputy (1997-2003), Administrator/Captain, Detention Division (2003-2008), Undersheriff (2008-2017)
7. (2017-2020, Helena, MT) Montana Law Enforcement Academy – Risk Management Program Manager-Training Specialist
Why are you running for this office?
I am running for the office of Justice of the Peace to serve my community by offering my knowledge, training, and more than thirty years of experience in law enforcement – alongside bringing my proven ability to be impartial and fair; also, as a retired member of law enforcement, I still have that drive and desire to give back to my community. Moreover, I believe it is imperative to uphold the rule of law and better our community.
What do you hope to accomplish in this office?
If elected, my primary goals are as follows: to alleviate the current caseload, build community trust, and ensure that – in my capacity as Justice of the Peace – the rights of citizens will be protected and upheld, especially victims. Furthermore, I will strive to embody the essential principles of the position: objectiveness, impartiality, and the rule of law. I will not waver in my adherence to these principles.
Why should people vote for you?
The people should vote for me because I am impartial, objective, and, like the position itself, nonpartisan. I made no attempts to garner support from either political party. As a law enforcement officer, I took an oath to protect and serve. As a result, my loyalty is not to a party but to the people, and my focus is on the betterment of the community. My thirty-plus years of experience and background is well-rounded in law enforcement and corrections. I promise to defend the rights of all through the careful and critical examination of all case information that comes before me. Lastly, I am vested in our community and the fair treatment of all. That is my sincere promise to the citizens of Lewis and Clark County.
Mark Piskolich
Age: 52
Address: P.O. Box 1493, Helena, MT 59624
Contact info: markpiskolich@gmail.com
Education: A.A.S. in Law Enforcement, North Idaho College; B.S. in Psychology, Montana State University
Occupation: Probation Officer
Relevant experience: 20 years as a Federal Probation Officer and 6 years as a State Probation Officer in L&C County; 1 year as Unit Counselor, Montana State Prison (Deer Lodge); 2 years Floor Counselor, Rivendell Children’s Hospital (Butte).
Why are you running for this office?
An efficient and equitable Justice Court is critical to Montana’s constitutional framework of a credible justice system. I have dedicated my professional career to the balanced application of rehabilitative efforts and consequences. This position will allow me to continue to serve the people of Lewis & Clark County in the manner I am best suited.
What do you hope to accomplish in this office?
I hope first to manage and balance the docket under which our lone Justice Court currently works; to provide timely hearings and resolutions to issues before the Court. To also work with law enforcement and criminal justice professionals to employ the most appropriate application of our resources while ensuring crime victims are both protected and made whole.
I hope also to reinforce the L&C Justice Court’s reputation as a fair and level playing field, where all parties may be heard. To protect the safety and rights of victims, as well as due process rights of the accused, through equal application of the law.
Why should people vote for you?
With over 27 years of experience in the criminal justice system, most as an Officer of the Courts, I am uniquely qualified to properly manage the new L&C County Justice Court. I have dedicated my career to making sure the justice system balances empathy and accountability and treats the people of L&C County with dignity and respect.
