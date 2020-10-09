IR general election surveys: Lewis and Clark County candidates

Why are you running for this office and what do you hope to accomplish?

In April I filled out this same survey. As I reread my original answers, while they are all still true and I have the same goals, I’m in shock at how much our world has changed in six short months. When we were told we just needed two weeks to flatten the curve, I don’t think anyone could have imagined where we would be now. We’ve got to get back to normal, and we need courageous leaders who recognize that.

Depression and suicide rates are on the rise. Shortly after I submitted this survey in April, we lost a young family member to suicide. My cousin Wyatt was one of the happiest young men you would ever meet. Model student, athlete, and all around great human being. As a society, we closed his college. We took away his social interaction. As with many kids, he struggled with online learning and was ultimately placed on academic probation. We took away his life. The virus is not the only factor in the equation. Mental health has to be made a priority. We’ve got to get back to at least a semblance of normalcy. We are facing a mental health crisis of epic proportions. There is an opioid epidemic raging. And to top it off, our men and women in blue who are on the front lines dealing with these issues have had domestic terrorist groups declare war upon them. It must end.