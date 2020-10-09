IR general election surveys: Legislative candidates

I’ve been on the phone practically every day with constituents to find out how folks are doing during this public health emergency. Some good, some not so much. Our state employees are working tirelessly on essential systems, but capacities are overwhelmed by the massive demand. Montanans are forced to wait for unemployment benefits, public assistance, and other relief. Small businesses struggle to bridge the gap and stay afloat until loans arrive. Parents juggle working from home and helping children with online learning. Our systems and policies need improvement. We need to get high speed internet and connectivity to every corner of our state, mental health systems that work for communities, affordable housing and childcare, living wages with paid sick and family leave, and equal pay for equal work. I will work to implement these social and health care policies. I worked with my fellow legislators to get a lot done during my last three legislative terms. We passed Medicaid expansion, child sex abuse prosecution, mental health policies and funding, infrastructure funding, the water compact, Heritage Center, and more. Yet, there’s so much more to do to make sure all Montanans have equal opportunity to recover from this pandemic and succeed. Let’s strengthen policies for public health, other public programs, non-profits, small businesses, and public and private sector employees. Our state needs a 21st Century energy policy to stop the climate crisis, a nondiscrimination policy, and fair taxation and public revenues for an economy that works for everyone. Let’s help each other thrive.