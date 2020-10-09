IR general election surveys: Legislative candidates

SENATE DISTRICT 38
Jim Buterbaugh, Republican
Jim Buterbaugh provided the following statement in response to the survey questions:
My name is Jim Buterbaugh. I am 65 years young and a 31 year resident of Whitehall. I am married to a now retired schoolteacher. She taught for 33 years. 30 years in Whitehall. We raised two beautiful daughters. I have a married son in Minnesota. Thanks to him and his wife, we have 3 beautiful grandboys.
As a veteran, I believe that decisions involving our State and Country needs to reflect a basic belief in both Constitutions, State and Nation. When a representative is elected into office, he or she takes an oath of office. A pledge to support and defend the Constitution of the United States. A pledge to bear true faith and allegiance to this nation, not a political party, special interest group or any outside influence. How many representatives that have been elected to office, actually even looked at the constitution?
I believe that our borders and immigration laws must be enforced. I believe that Sanctuary anything is illegal. Sanctuary defies the laws of our nation, endangering the very lives that politicians swore to protect.
Voter integrity. A must if our elections are to be functional. Ballot harvest needs to be illegal. If you have a mail in ballot, mail it back or drop it in the box at the polling station. Why do we allow University students, who are in state just long enough to leave, the opportunity to vote in Montana elections? Did you know that nursing home directors receive the ballots for the patients? For a secure election, Picture I.D. cards is an absolute must.
I love the America I grew up in. I love the America that I raised my kids in. I want that America to still be here for my grandkids to enjoy. I look across the United States and I see the assault on our nation’s laws. The assault on our freedoms. The assault on our Constitution. It saddens me to see such a breakdown of our society. I feel that a lack of American Education plays a big part in this failure. An education needs to include a thorough examination of American history, the good and the bad. Lessons of what we have done for other nations, what other nations have done for us. Civics must be taught in order to understand the what, where and why of our nation.
Medicare for all? At who’s expense? Who is going to control the fraud? I am against abortion as birth control. So, why does my tax dollars pay for it?
Sex Ed in schools? Just the basics and not before 7th grade. It is the parent’s choice what their children are exposed to by ‘responsible’ adults.
Taxation has always been a sticky wicket. Now there is talk of a sales tax. Umm...NO. Montana is the treasure state for a reason, and we can responsibly use those treasures. We have fallen for the tax hike lies before. Lottery was supposed to support schools. That was what we were told. Montana voters passed the lottery bill and what happened? They threw that money into the general (slush) fund. Once a tax is introduced, is it ever removed? No to internet taxes. No to a sale tax.
Employment. Instead of a promise of more jobs, how about job opportunities? The only job that the government can create is government job. I think there is more than enough of them. It is the private sector that needs to be allowed to grow, without a lot of red tape.
I know that I can’t make changes by myself, but that is why we have so many legislators. Many hands make for light work. We just need to be on the same page.
America has always been the beacon of freedom for citizens of other country. I fear that beacon is a bit dimmer. Greed in politics has cost this country dearly. Not just monetarily, but criminally also.
As a conservative Republican I believe in the Constitution and the laws of the United States.
On my facebook page, Jim For SD38, every Thursday night at 7 pm I am having a Zoom townhall meet and greet. Join us. My email is jimforsd38@gmail.com.
Edie McClafferty, Democrat
Age: 60, 1960
Address: 1311 Stuart, Butte
Contact info: www.ediemcclafferty.com
Occupation: 5th grade teacher – Butte School District
Experience: Butte Silverbow County Commissioner 1992 - 2000
Education:
2013 - 2017 MONTANA STATE UNIVERSITY BOZEMAN, MT
- MASTER’S IN EDUCATION IN EDUCATION LEADERSHIP
2000-2004 UNIVERSITY OF MONTANA WESTERN Dillon, MT
- Bachelor of Arts, Elementary Education,
- Minor: Special Education
- Minor: Reading
Why are you running for office?
I am running for re-election in SD 38 because the people in our communities need a strong voice speaking up for working families, veterans and seniors.
As an educator, mother and grandmother I strongly feel that children of Montana are one of our greatest assets and deserve a strong education. Therefore, I will continue to support public funded preschool. I will also continue to support and work hard to ensure public schools are properly funded without losing money to private entities.
I strongly believe that our public lands belong in public hands. I am a strong supporter of public access to public lands. My voting record with Montana Conservation Voters shows that I am 100% in support of protecting Montanans rights to hunt, fish and recreate on our public lands. Being able to enjoy fishing, hunting, hiking, camping and other outdoor activities is part of our heritage, one that needs to be preserved for our children and our children’s children.
I am a strong advocate for women and children’s issues. I voted for preserving health care for thousands of Montanans through Medicaid. Suicide prevention is an issue I care about deeply…I was instrumental in passage of several bills to help prevent suicide among our children and citizens in Montana. I will continue to advocate for mental health programs in our communities.
My husband, Danny and I owned and operated our small business, Mac’s Glass, for 23 years. I know firsthand the hardships a business owner faces. I support small business in our communities. I support Montana’s agriculture and farming communities, voting to keep them strong.
I will continue to fight to protect every Montanan’s rights, I will fight for equal pay for equal work and I will continue to fight for our families, our values and our right to choose. No matter who you are, where you live, or who you choose to love the choice is yours. I will continue to support your decision. I will work to protect any and all Montanans against discrimination.
I am proud of my success in working with members of both parties to make life better in Montana. I’ve worked with many members across the aisle to pass legislation that has benefited the people of Montana. The experience I’ve gained as a legislator helps me advance the best interests of the people that I represent in both Jefferson County and Silverbow County.
You can count on me to work for our families, our communities, and our health. I will continue work hard to represent my district.
SENATE DISTRICT 39
Suzzann Nordwick, Republican
Age: 57
Address: West Daly Street, Walkerville, Montana
Contact info: www.NORDWICK.com and 406-782-5310 (home phone)
Education: Montana Tech graduate with Masters and Bachelors Degrees in Metallurgical Engineering
Occupation: Engineer / Analyst
Relevant experience: +30 years of research and development engineering experience in information, materials, mining and environmental fields.
Why are you running for this office?
The main reason that I’m running is because I know that our government can do better if we elect people with proven real-world track records. Along with that, I have a good understanding of America’s founding principles. We need our government fused on ensuring liberty, while making sure that the American dream achievable.
I decided to run because I have the time and energy for the job and because I want our government to adhere to its baseline belief that power is held by the people. I’ll bring logic, real-world experience, critical thinking, and discernment to Montana’s Legislature. As a political outsider and my attributes are deeply needed in the law-making process.
What do you hope to accomplish in this office?
As a citizen advocate, I’ve spent many volunteer hours working to hold government agencies accountable. Good government knows our rights matter; so, in the legislature, I’ll support smaller and localized government, and promote a better general environment for work to get done and for businesses to operate in Montana.
The committees I’d favor are: 1) Energy and Telecommunications, 2) Natural Resources, and 3) Business, Labor and Economic Affairs. These fit well with my skills and interest and they have direct impact on rules and regulations affecting economic development, job creation, resource development, and infrastructure.
Education and public lands are two areas of important interest to me. The more educational alternatives we provide our Montana students, the better prepared they will be. I would support educational options that can help every Montana child reach their full potential by supporting legislation that gives teachers, parents and students the resources they need. Public lands are a big part of Montana and I strongly support access to our public lands, including multi-use, natural resource recovery, and Montana’s stream access. I support keeping public lands public and will opposes any legislation that threatens this.
I’ll work to remove barriers to job creation in all sectors – from Main Streets to natural resources. More opportunities must be made available for all Montanans. As a public servant, I’ll work hard to ensure ample opportunities are available for us to learn, to work and to enjoy our lives in the state we love.
Why should people vote for you?
I am a knowledgeable scientific researcher and analyst with strong discernment and management skills. I’m a 5th generation Montanan with two Engineering Degrees from Montana Tech. I have over 30 years of broad-ranging work experience as a result of working for both industry and academia. I stand for truth, liberty and freedom and I have a proven record of commitment to community service.
I believe in the founding values expressed in the Declaration of Independence, the United States Constitution, and the Bill of Rights, including “the right of the people peaceably to assemble,” and “the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”
A vote for me is a vote toward a transparent and accountable government and a vote to protect your Constitutional rights. My commitment is to make your voice heard as I work for my fellow citizens and not for special interest. I want us all to regain faith that our government operates as intended – truly for the people and by the people, with equal justice under the law. I’m an experienced and well-informed common-sense problem solver. Please put me to work for you!
Mark Sweeney, Democrat
Age: 60
Address: 337 Beta Philipsburg, Montana. I lived in Anaconda for 27 years from 1986 to 2013
Born and raised: Born in Butte Montana, Raised in Miles City, MT
Contact info: email: masween@hotmail.com phone: (406) 560-0171
Education: Bachelor of Science Degree from University of Montana Western in Natural Resource Management
Occupation: Retired Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks. Currently Real Estate Broker/Owner Montana Blue Ribbon Real Estate, owner Aquatic Resource Management, natural resource consulting business.
Relevant experience:
Two terms Anaconda Deer Lodge County Commission, served as Chairman, on Health, Park and Recreation, Airport, Solid Waste, TIFID, Planning, Greenway Service District, Weed and Super Fund Boards.
Montana House of Representatives, District 77. Fish, Wildlife and Parks, Transportation and House Administration Committees, the Interim Transportation Committee and Co-Chair of the Sportsmen’s Caucus.
Appointed by Governor Bullock to the Upper Clark Fork River Basin Citizens Advisory Council, appointed by President Obama to the Western Montana Bureau of Land Management Advisory Council.
Past President Anaconda Arrowhead Foundation an EPA Technical Advisory Group, past president Anaconda Ancient Order of Hibernians, Saint Patrick’s Day Race Director. Member Anaconda Knights of Columbus, Anaconda Sportsmen Club and started the Kiwanis Kid’s Fishing Day.
Why are you running for this office?
I am drawn to public service. I enjoy working with my constituents on issues that are important to them and our communities. I want to be an effective Senator and bring State funding and projects home to Senate District 39. The 4 year term of a Senator allows me to build strong relationships with other law makers, the governor’s office and constituents to work together on important legislation.
I have good communication and listening skills, and I enjoy getting to know people on a personal level. As a fourth generation Montanan I find it easy to connect with other lawmakers from around the State. The old adage, “Montana is just a small town with long streets” is true.
I understand the legislative process and what it takes to work with others to pass bills, or keep bad bills from becoming law. I am willing to work across party lines to pass legislation that is good for our State.
What do you hope to accomplish in this office?
First, we need to recover from this COVID-19 heath crisis. Many bills will be dealing with this issue. We need to make sure we pass bills that strengthen the local economy, create employment, and ensure that small businesses not only survive but thrive. We need to develop a quick response Medical Reserve that can be called together quickly in the future.
I would like to work on legislation that raises minimum wage of fulltime, essential State workers to $15 per hour. During this current health crisis almost all workers at the Montana State Hospital and the Montana State Prison were identified as essential. I believe that every one of them should make a minimum wage of $15 per hour. These facilities also need funding upgrades and maintenance and I will work to make that happen.
I would like to work on legislation that will care for those that suffer from mental illness and make sure they get the treatment they need. We need to pass legislation that identifies those in need and gets them the help they need in the communities where they live.
Committees I would be interested in serving on include the Senate Administration Committee as I bring experience from the local government perspective. Very few legislators have City County government experience and I believe I can provide important insight.
Energy and Telecommunications is also an area of interest. I think SW Montana has a bright future in further developing our energy resources and infrastructure such as natural gas lines and access to electrical transmission. I would also like to work to bring broadband to our entire state. This is key to future economic development.
Why should people vote for you?
I am honest, hard working and I stay in touch with my constituents not just during the legislative session but throughout the year. I am available. On every piece of campaign literature or in newspaper ads, my phone number is listed in bold: 560-0171. I encourage people to contact me as their Senator and express their concerns. We are in this together.
SENATE DISTRICT 40
Terry Gauthier, Republican
Hello, My name Senator Terry Gauthier representing SD 40, and I’m sixty-three years young.
Contact info:
PO BOX 4939, Helena MT 59604
email: mrmac570@me.com
Education: Three years of college and several career schools in the Marines and a graduate school of hard knocks.
Semi-retired businesses owner and still have ownership in seven McDonald’s in Lansing, Michigan with my daughter, Heather Everson.
Relevant experience:
Completing my first four-year term and finished my second session as a senator for Senate District 40 west Helena. 20 year retired US Marine and a world traveler on a motorcycle.
I served on Business and labor, energy & telecommunications, and I’m vice-chair local government. I am best suited to business and labor, as that's my expertise. But, energy and natural resources are at the top too.
My interim committees are access to justice commission with Justice Beth Baker, Supreme Court Justice.
Bills Passed: six, most notable the bill SB 338, new Montana heritage center construction, and SB 24 funding of Montana trails system.
Why are you running for this office?
I’m a moderate Republican and understand the pressure of paying bills, health care costs, prescription drug prices, high cost of energy, clean air, and water.
I have joined a group of legislators that call themselves the Conservative Solutions Caucus (CSC). The group of women and men that are very professional solution-minded Legislators. I did just that, and I align myself with CSC and haven't regretted a minute of it.
What I learned early on in my first session, the hard left and the hard right, get very little done. The moderates on both sides of the aisle get almost everything done at the Capitol, and we ensure the state checkbook is balanced. I enjoy working with legislators on both sides of the aisle that get good things done for Montana, and I will continue to work to make our state even better.
What do you hope to accomplish in this office?
1. Hoping to help the access to justice commission obtain resources to help people in need of legal services.
2. Work on education programs to help students acquire education assistance for the trades, electricians, plumbers, welders, computer technology, Carpenter's, and many more critical short fields we need to help grow Montana economy.
3. Work on reliable 24/7 power generation for replacement of coal strip. With the closing coal strip, power bills in the state may see a one-third increase in power bills, which concerns me deeply.
4. Work on improving Montana state parks and access all Montana’s to camp, fish, hike, and explore. Continue working with landowners on obtaining additional fishing and camping access sites in eastern Montana. Of course, this will roll right into improving our state as a tourist destination.
5. Help with lowering the cost of health care and medication sounds easy, but it's not.
Why should people vote for you?
1. I understand what it's like to have a payroll and keep the wheels on the bus.
2. I’m a competent, experienced legislator, and I get things done, and I work well with both sides of this aisle. I hate partisan politics, and sometimes you have to agree to disagree and keep it civilized and move on.
3. I have the respect of both parties and have excellent listening skills. I can articulate my thoughts well and paint pictures of what I’m trying to get across to fellow legislators.
4. I will protect Montana’s rights and do the best job of creating great jobs and minimize taxes. I’m a big fan of Boeing and other companies considering investing in Montana’s economy. This how we can reduce the tax burdens on all Montanans without having to raise taxes.
Grades:
Farm Bureau 96%
Montana Chamber 100%
Montana Contractors 93%
NRA ”-A.”
I would be humbled to serve again, and there are many unfinished projects to get done. It takes experience and knowledge to understand the legislative community to get things done. I have proved I can get things done and continue to do what's right for Montana. I've walked the hallways, establishing rapport with lobbyists and developing friendships with other legislators. This experience means when its time to start the session, I'm already running.
Catherine Scott, Democrat
Age: 54
Address: PO Box 5631, in Helena, MT 59604.
Contact info: 406-458-4910; Email: scottcatherine1@yahoo.com; Website: www.catherinescottformontana.com
Education:
Bachelor’s degree in Psychology (B.S.)
Master’s degree in Public Administration with emphasis in Public Management (M.P.A.)
Currently working toward a Doctorate (Ph.D.) in Public Health.
Certified as a Fraud Examiner (CFE).
Occupation:
Retired Law Enforcement Officer.
Public Board Member with the Lewis and Clark County Water Quality Protection Division.
Worked as an Investigator with the Montana Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation.
Relevant experience:
I moved out of my home at 16 and worked in fast food and food stores. At times, I lived in my car or I couch surfed due to limited finances. I continued my schooling and graduated high school. After graduation, I took a position as a 911 dispatcher and worked part-time at a food store to supplement my income. I was able to obtain a decent residence with the help of a roommate and managed to put myself through undergraduate studies. I later advanced my career by becoming a Law Enforcement Officer. As someone who grew up and lived in poverty I understand how one event can destroy one’s stability and economic viability. All it takes for many to lose their life’s stability is one injury, illness, or economic downturn.
As a law enforcement officer, I dealt with issues such as domestic violence, child abuse, fraud, suicide, and various tragedies. I witnessed how trauma due to economic loss or the loss of a loved one could send even the most stable or solvent individual spiraling. Through it all, I found a way to assist individuals the best way I could with the resources available, and I understood just how inadequate our resources and programs are due to inequity and inequality in the system.
I also worked at the city of Helena Housing Authority as a Low-Income Housing Property Manager and worked as an Investigator with the Montana Department of Justice (DOJ). At DOJ, I investigated cases of abuse and neglect to individuals with developmental and intellectual disabilities. I also investigated cases of elderly exploitation and fraud. My experience in these areas provided an understanding for need of mental health and public health resources as well as the need for affordable housing.
Why are you running for this office?
I am running to expand and protect public health and mental health services, to protect public lands, to provide resources to educators and first responders, and to move Montana forward with infrastructure and the State’s innovation needs.
What do you hope to accomplish in this office?
Public and Mental Health – Ensure Medicaid expansion remains in place and any limitations to the program be removed. Re-institute the services removed during the 2017 legislature for the elderly as well for those who are developmentally and intellectually disabled. Invest in programs to combat poverty and addiction. Ensure tele-health/medical access is available across the State.
Education – To adequately fund Pre-K and support public schools throughout Montana. To ensure mental health and resiliency services are put into place for students. It should be noted that our kids in Montana, with the age range from 11 to 17, have a suicide rate three times higher than the national level.
Infrastructure - Push to protect our drinking water, to upgrade systems for wastewater, to expand broadband, and to maintain adequate roadways. To ensure sustainable energy has the ability to exist and expand in Montana.
Public Lands –Ensure access to public lands remain open so that all Montanans can enjoy their heritage of hunting, fishing, and exploring the great outdoors.
Economic Opportunities – Push for resources and assistance to assist small businesses and those who are self-employed to thrive through incentives and by ensuring the infrastructure is in place for internet-based opportunities with the expansion of broadband throughout the State.
Why should people vote for you?
My background provides a unique and deep understanding of many of the issues facing Montanans. I understand firsthand what it means to work on the front lines as I have worked in food services, public health services, and in law enforcement. I understand what it means to be sent into a crisis and how a crisis can negatively affect families. I understand the need to have secure affordable healthcare rather than relying solely on an employer to provide healthcare options.
I look forward to working with our community and finding meaningful ways to ensure a bright future for all Montanans.
HOUSE DISTRICT 75
Marta Bertoglio, Republican
Age: 51
Address: PO Box 294, Clancy, MT
Contact info: Email: martaformontana@gmail.com
Website: https://martaformontana.com/index.php; Facebook: BertoglioforMT
Education: Powell County High School and US Air Force Academy graduate
Occupation: Real Estate Broker/Owner – Uncommon Ground; Major, United States Air Force Veteran
Relevant experience: Wife, mother, small business owner, military officer, school board trustee, youth sports coach, religious education teacher, active Christian, and avid outdoorswoman.
Why are you running for this office?
I was born and raised in Deer Lodge. Family values and creating opportunities for rural Montanans are important to me. As an Air Force Academy graduate and military officer, I have defended and believe in our nation and the United States and Montana Constitutions.
I am a lifelong Republican, running as a principled, fiscal conservative with a focus on expanding good paying jobs in our District. We are blessed and unique to have many industry sectors in the District.
As a small business owner, I understand the daily challenges that business owners face. I will advocate for the removal of unnecessary barriers to businesses and needless regulations.
Government needs to be efficient and effective. I am a states’ rights advocate, especially when it comes to controlling industry sectors that drive Montana’s economy.
Most importantly, I will bring common sense, dignity and civility to the public policy arena in representing the District.
What do you hope to accomplish in this office?
Our single largest issue during the 2021 Legislative Session will be navigating the ongoing economic and health issues surrounding the devastating impacts of COVID-19. Government at all levels needs to evaluate regulations that can be relaxed in order to allow our most impacted industries to have a fighting chance to recover.
We need to enable growth in our natural resource industries and the good paying jobs they create. This District has multiple mines and timber interests that support our schools, tax base and small businesses.
I view education as the great equalizer in our society, giving every student an opportunity to excel and grow. I am a local control advocate because the best decisions are usually made by those closest to the boots on the ground. I support the ability of students to obtain college credit or trades certificates while in high school. It is important that our higher education system caters to a curriculum that best prepares our youth to have access to good paying jobs when they graduate.
Regarding health care, the best way to reduce taxpayer funded healthcare is to get people back to work so they can return to their private insurance as soon as possible. In my mind, the Medicaid program should be reserved for our most vulnerable citizens, such as those with mental health challenges or documented disabilities. As such, I would support work requirements and efforts to prevent fraud, waste and abuse.
I am the only candidate for this office with a military background. In addition, my husband Joe is a retired U.S. Air Force officer. We have direct insight into the challenges our veterans face, including access to health care.
Montana is blessed with vast public lands. I value public access to hike, hunt, fish, backpack, bike, ride motorcycles/atv’s/utv’s, ride horses, and ski. I will support public access legislation so long as it does not seek to run over the top of landowners with whom we need to partner to provide additional, meaningful access opportunities.
Why should people vote for you?
I am an engaged community leader, trying to make our District a better place to live, work and raise our families. I learned about hard work and duty watching my parents serve their small community, and I carried on that service when I attended the Air Force Academy and served our country for over 16 years. Service before self has been a guiding principle in my life, and I want to continue to serve my friends and neighbors in the Montana Legislature. Service to our great country and state is important to me and leading our citizens through these times is a challenge for which I am willing to embrace and to do so civility and respect.
Bryher Herak, Democrat
Age: 73
Address: PO Box 94, Basin, MT 59631
Contact info: bryherherakforhd75@gmail.com
Education: Carroll College-BA (1969); Columbus Law School-JD (1973)
Occupation: Attorney/Mediator
Relevant experience:
• Mediator
• Former Chair of Governors Disability Advisory Council
• Human Rights/Labor Attorney
• Jefferson High School Board Trustee
• Boulder Development Fund Board
Statement:
I am running for House District 75 because I want the voters of Jefferson County to have a strong voice in state legislature. Jefferson County is a diverse county of ranchers, small businesses, state workers, and 7 distinct communities each with their own unique issues and concerns. I will work with all of Jefferson County to ensure that each community is heard and to ensure that they have the resources they need.
I will work for strong public schools, good jobs, and clean and fair elections.
Public schools are the heart of our communities. We have great schools and great teachers. I will work to ensure they have the resources they need so the next generation is equipped with the tools to be successful.
We are facing a financial crisis in Montana due to the budget choices made by the Montana legislature last session as well as the costs of the Covid crisis. As your representative, I pledge to work with all parties to find solutions that balance our state budget and provide the resources needed for infrastructure, schools and essential services.
Dark money is hurting our democracy. Millions of dollars are spent on negative ads attacking candidates and no one knows who is paying for the ads. That needs to change. I support a constitutional amendment to overturn Citizens United.
And I support the post office, first, because it is critical to rural communities, particularly in the time of Covid where we depend more for medications, shopping, and other essential items that are delivered by the USPS, and, second, because we need to help people vote, not try to stop people from voting. Voting by mail works, but it can only work with a vibrant, funded postal service.
I have worked as a mediator for 30 plus years, helping families, communities, and businesses resolve conflicts and avoid lawyers, courts, and costly legal battles. I will bring these much-needed skills to the Montana legislature.
To learn more please go to my web page at: http://bryherherakforhd75.com/
HOUSE DISTRICT 79
Rob Farris-Olsen, Democrat
Age: 36
Address: P.O. Box 418, Helena, MT 59624
Contact info: (406) 794-4780, robformontana@gmail.com, farris-olsen.com
Education: 2002 Helena High, 2006 B.A. Whitman College - Environmental Studies-Chemistry, 2011 J.D. with Honors and Certificate in Natural Resources Law, University of Montana School of Law
Occupation: Attorney
Relevant experience:
Since being elected to represent HD 79 in 2018, I diligently worked to make the District and Montana better, including supporting a $750,000 infrastructure grant for the District. In my time in the 2019 session, I connected with my caucus, and friends across the aisle. This experience is critical to advancing our shared values. I was able to collaborate with my party and republicans to work on reforming our criminal justice system, fund Aquatic Invasive Species prevention, and hold sex offenders accountable. I know how the system works and have effectively advocated for my constituents since being elected in 2018.
Beyond my time in the Legislature, I have experience at the local level and understand the funding needs of the District, in particular with infrastructure, but also with general fund obligations like fire, police and parks. This experience carries over into the legislature when we work on issues like homeowner association laws, landlord tenant laws, and providing grants (like the $750,000 TSEP grant to HD 79) to local governments.
Finally, as an experienced lawyer, I am versed on the impacts and legality of our proposed laws. For example, my work on constitutional issues in my day job made me able to speak about the illegality of many abortion restrictions proposed. It also helped me work with colleagues across the aisle to defeat bills that infringed on our constitutional rights to privacy, due process and illegal search and seizures. As one of the only lawyers in the legislature, and without constitutional review of proposed bills, my voice is one of the few that knowledgeably speaks to the impacts and legality of the laws we put in place.
Why are you running for this office?
I’m running for re-election because of my commitment to the District and all of Montanans, especially marginalized populations. In my time in public service and private law practice, I’ve dedicated my work towards protecting individuals. In the session, I worked to ensure that incarcerated individuals were not having their meager earnings collected by the state to pay public defender fees, as well as trying to change our debt collection system to protect public benefits like the earned income tax credit, or more recently, the stimulus checks from the CARES Act.
My desire to make Montana and the District even better, also extends to making sure our public employees - like my retired parents - don’t have their benefits cut, and are protected against unfair student loan servicer abuses. At the same time, I want to ensure that our public lands and access are protected.
What do you hope to accomplish in this office?
If re-elected, I hope to continue working to protect Montana’s workers, public lands, and marginalized populations. As a member of the House Judiciary Committee, and potentially the only lawyer on the committee, I have a unique ability to speak to criminal justice issues, against anti-abortion measures, and in favor of vaccinations. This advocacy is critical to defeating harmful and unconstitutional bills. I also serve on House Natural Resources and Fish and Wildlife Committees. I hope to use my position on these committees to continue working to protect Montana from the potentially devastating impact of Aquatic Invasive Species, ensure public access to public lands, and preserve our heritage of fair chase hunting.
I will also continue to defend Montana’s citizens by working on consumer protection issues such as laws against price gouging during emergencies, protection of public benefits, student loans and many others. As the only full-time consumer lawyer in the legislature, I am in a unique position to carry and advocate for these types of laws, all of which are geared towards protecting Montanans from abusive practices.
Why should people vote for you?
As a local public servant, a public interest attorney, and a Representative, I have the experience necessary to continue advocating for all Montanans and making HD 79 an even better place to work and live. I grew up in Helena and came back here after finishing my education because this is where my wife and I want to raise our family. I have been honored to serve the people of HD79, Helena and Montana and will work hard to continue earning their confidence.
Dennison Rivera, Republican
Age: 31
Address: P.O.BOX 7022 Helena, MT, 59604
Contact info: 406-439-8129 - Dennison@riveraforhd79.com - Riveraforhd79.com
Education: Some College
Occupation: Marketing Consultant
Relevant experience:
Small Business Owner
Marketing Entrepreneur
Chair of Lewis & Clark County Young Republicans
Precinct Captain - Lewis & Clark County Republican Central Committee
Why are you running for this office?
"The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing." – Edmund Burke.
I'm not the type of person who sits on the sidelines hoping for someone to do something. So here I am. Elect me and Lord willing, I'll listen to the people in my district and do what I must, to make things right. I understand that criticizing elected officials without making an effort myself is relatively easy. I decided to take action and step up.
What do you hope to accomplish in this office?
I will implement strategies that help inform citizens. It's important for Montana residents to know what their elected officials are discussing, so they can become more comfortable with how to get involved, respond, and vocalize their demands for change. I will sound the horn and rally the people together, so we can tackle issues that are of concern. Our voices will be heard! I've demonstrated my ability to accomplish this in the matters relating to the recent Helena City Commission's attempt to remove budget from the School Resource Officer Program and take them out of Helena's Public Schools.
As a small business owner, I am aware of the challenges small businesses face. They generate jobs, bring innovation, and new ideas into the hearts of our communities. These ideas help stimulate our local Montana economy. I will defend against additional regulations on small businesses and make it easier for them to be free from government overreach and prevent them from being buried in tax burden and endless regulation.
Why should people vote for you?
I ask voters in my district to think about what is important to them and their families, and what will help them live freely and independently. I place extreme value on my freedom to worship as I choose, protect my family and property, the unborn, and accomplish my dreams without government interference. So, when asked, "You are a Latino, why are you running as a Republican?" Why is this a surprise? As a first-generation American, I understand the sacrifices my family made to come here. I'm truly blessed to have grown up with opportunities living in America provides, and I will do what is needed to preserve these liberties. We are Americans first, and that's it. Latinos share similar traditional values all over the world. I've grown up with these values all my life, and it just so happens these are values that I share with the Republican Party.
I am going to increase transparency between the State and the people. Currently, the State is smothering small businesses, which is destroying our State's Economy. When elected, I will make it easier for small businesses to operate in Montana. Children don't belong to the State. I will be an advocate for legislation that increases educational opportunities and allows school choice for parents, so they can invest in their child's education. Because America is a country of Law and Order, I will always be an advocate for our police and law enforcement. I will vote against any legislation that may impede or infringe on our Second Amendment rights. If I see elected officials voting without proper representation, I will be vocal and act accordingly to hold the government accountable to The People.
Here is your opportunity to vote for someone that will hold equal representation for all people despite their race. Diversity in thought is what helps make America a great place and a melting pot that includes individuals and ideas from all over the world. Montana is the "Last Best Place" and on a global scale, so is America.
"Take Action | Make a Difference." This is meant to inspire and motivate all of us to take action, get involved, and make a difference! All I want to do is serve God, this great country, and you. I would be honored to have your vote.
If you haven't met me yet, call me. I will be glad to meet you!
Vote for Dennison Rivera for HD79.
HOUSE DISTRICT 80
Becky Beard, Republican
Age: 60
Address: Elliston, MT
Contact Info: e-mail: becky4hd80@blackfoot.net
Education:
B.A., International Relations, Carroll College, Helena MT, December 1991
Occupation:
Montana House District 80 Representative, 2017 to present.
Self-employed at Beard Environmental and Technical Assistance, LLC as a Consultant: grant writer/administrator for critical municipal water and sewer projects statewide. Since 1997, we’ve assisted Montana rural communities with over $100 million in public funding for infrastructure projects.
Relevant experience:
As House District 80’s representative, I currently serve on the Revenue Interim Committee. During the 2019 Legislative Session, served as a Majority Whip, as Vice Chair of the House Taxation Committee, and served on the House Education, Agriculture and Rules Committees.
Currently an associate member of the Rocky Mountain Stockgrowers Association.
I am an owner of a small-business, now in its 24th year. We’ve been an associate member with the Montana Rural Water Systems, and were awarded their 2010 Supplier of the Year Award. I’ve been a presenter for, and a non-agency participant with the state’s Water, Wastewater and Solid Waste Action Coordinating Team (WASACT). Prior to being elected as Montana’s HD80 Representative, I served as a Trustee on the Elliston School Board, a rural K-8 school. I’ve also volunteered as a Girl Scout Leader in Powell County, 2009 through 2011.
Why are you running for this office?
We need to promote sound, straight-forward education practices to better prepare our youth to meet the demands of Montana’s current and future work-place. This includes supporting our teachers in these efforts, and reducing red-tape associated with our current educational environment, so they can focus on the individual needs of their student populations.
As an owner of a small-business providing infrastructure funding assistance, we experience greater self-employment costs and project-related regulations, as do our clients. In many cases increasing proportions of project costs are being diverted to administrative and regulatory compliance issues. This results in protracted project time-lines and increased costs to local utility rate-payers.
Overall, our elected officials are tasked with representing the citizens within their respective jurisdictions to carry out the goals of the people. This should be based upon sound legislation, adhering to the limitations of our state’s Constitution. I want to leave it to Montanans to prosper through being well educated, and prepared for a competitive work environment, while furthering advances in technologies to promote individual health, welfare and safety.
What do you hope to accomplish in this office?
Montana’s biennial budget per House Bill 2 is nearly $10.3 billion for a population of 1.08 million people. In addition to income taxes and the variety of property taxes we pay, we have 32 additional sales and excise tax classifications. Our residents are exhausted by tax increases. We need to downsize our addiction to spending!
Earlier this year, the Federal government deposited over a billion dollars into our General Fund as part of the CARES Act to prop up Montana’s economy and the COVID-19 pandemic’s related costs. In the upcoming 2021 Session, we will be addressing the resulting ramifications of the near-term economic challenges through reviews of revenue and expense data.
I intend to continue voting to cut non-prioritized spending to minimize taxpayer liabilities. I continue to promote our Treasure State’s assets and the ability to help private business grow, and in-turn, to maintain adequate revenues without relying on tax increases. Now, it’s more apparent than ever, we need to promote better internet connectivity to serve ALL Montanans. The goals . . . effective and efficient education, higher wages, and accompanying business growth and development.
Why should people vote for you?
I represent my family as the fifth generation living in Montana. I’m an outdoors’ woman, and do not take for granted clean air, clean water, or our pristine environment. Over the last 40-plus years, our state’s been highly proactive in remediating past practices to assure our environment is protected. I will continue to support technological advancements to assure this in our future. I’m an advocate for education and our rural schools. I continue to work toward a healthy and wealthy state. I support our proven wealth producers, including agriculture, natural resource extraction, construction, and commerce.
My voting record proves my unwavering priority that Montana’s spending of your tax dollars is in the most efficient and effective manners possible.
Any constituent who knows me knows that I am accessible, by phone, by e-mail, on Facebook, and in person. I also promote attendance at legislative committee meetings. They’re open to the public, and your testimony is encouraged. I also submit Legislative Updates and Wrap-ups during and after the Session to the Helena Independent Record.
Ron Vandevender, Libertarian
Ron Vandevender did not respond to the survey.
HOUSE DISTRICT 81
Mary M. Caferro, Democrat
Age: 61
Address: P.O. Box 668 Helena, MT 59624 www.marycaferro.com
Contact info: marycaferro@gmail.com 406-461-2384
Education: Whitefish High School, Helena College, and school of hard knocks.
Occupation: Foster Care Grandma
Relevant experience:
My most relevant experience is raising four children, working two jobs to make ends meet, and then going to college. This experience gave me the background to keep my efforts as an elected official relevant to the struggle that my constituents face. I am a volunteer in community efforts and at the schools. I have been lucky to work as an advocate and community organizer for families who are low-income and most recently people who have disabilities. I have served for sixteen years as both a representative and a senator and have been a member, chair, and vice chair of both the budget and the policy committees of health and human services.
Why are you running for this office?
My commitment has been, and continues to be, making a difference in the lives of everyday people. I prioritize access to healthcare and education as a way to create upward mobility. I recognize the generational game changer that can provide. I am running for office to protect the healthcare of Montanans by ensuring Medicaid expansion stays in place. I am also running for office to fight against budget cuts to essential supports like community services for people who have disabilities, senior citizens, veterans, and abused and neglected children.
I am running because I understand the positive impact that policy makers can have when they use their position for the good of regular people and families. I am very grateful to have the opportunity to serve Helena and the Helena Valley. I am grateful, too, to the service men and women who have sacrificed so that I may run and hold office.
What do you hope to accomplish in this office?
I hope to do a good job of representing my constituents. I hope to protect access to healthcare, affordable education, and policies that support the working class such as paid leave, public childcare, public early pre-kindergarten, prevailing wage for human services contracts that support workers who care for our elderly, and protecting access to healthcare through Medicaid expansion. Medicaid expansion has supported jobs and helped businesses while keeping our citizens healthy and cared for. Seven out of ten of those who utilize Medicaid work. One of the fathers I met on the doors explained how Medicaid expansion has been a life saver for his adult son who is mentally ill. His son has access to stabilizing treatment and has, for the first time in his adult life, held down a job. He’s like a lot of fathers, and sons, and mothers, daughters throughout our communities and state.
Why should people vote for you?
My constituents have their own reasons as to where they place their votes. I trust them, and I will take this opportunity to thank the voters for their support and for their trust in me. It has been my honor to serve and I sincerely hope to serve further should the voters choose to send me back to the legislature for the ninth time.
Bob Leach, Republican
Age: 76 Years old
Address: Campaign – P.O. Box 6671, Helena, MT 59604
Home – 3043 Canyon Ferry Road, East Helena, MT 59635
Contact info:
E-mail – rlleach@peoplepc.com
Phone – 438-5508
Education: High School, 2 year electronic plus consumer electronics from Helena Vo-tech
Other: US Army Mechanic, Appliance repair Sears, Mic Management & Safety training receiving certificates for Asbestos Removal, Refrigeration Freon Disposal and Pool Operator Certificates.
Occupation: I am now retired. I spent 30 years at the Colonial Hotel, over 25 years as the Maintenance chief. For over 2 years I owned Leach Refrigeration. Before that I spent 7 ½ years at Sears in Helena.
Relevant experience:
As the Maintenance Chief of a Convention Hotel, I gained experience in dealing with health, safety laws and inspections as well as building and electrical codes and inspections. So, I have experience working with county, state and federal laws. I have also testified to committees to effect changes in state laws.
Why are you running for this office?
I have a great love for Montana and a great respect for our legislative system. I hope to bring a pro-life, pro-family, pro 2nd Amendment view to the Capitol.
What do you hope to accomplish in this office?
I want to work with others and with people. To balance the budget without raising taxes, encouraging job growth and keep our state government able to serve Montana.
Why should people vote for you?
I am not looking for a career, but a way to serve others.
HOUSE DISTRICT 82
Moffie Funk, Democrat
Age: 66
Address: P.O.Box 925, Helena, MT 59624
Contact info: funkformontana@gmail.com
Education: BA Political Science, Educator Licensure
Occupation: Retired Public School Teacher
Relevant experience: Montana State House of Representatives, 2015-present
Why are you running for this office?
It has been my honor to represent House District 82 for the past six years and serve so many of my neighbors. The meaningful conversations I have with the people of House District 82 inspire me to improve the lives of all Montanans by focusing on economic and social equity for all our citizens. I want to continue to work to safeguard our right to reach our full potential so that our families can stay in Montana and build communities that reflect our Montana values.
What do you hope to accomplish in this office?
I will work to protect the progress we have made improving access for all Montanans to quality affordable health care and will promote greater access to healthcare services. Our rural areas are particularly struggling and the need for greater mental health care across the state is a growing crisis. The current pandemic underscores what a vital role our public schools play in our communities, from academics to social services and I will continue to advocate for appropriate and equitable funding for our public schools. I will further continue to support the workers of Montana to ensure that their workplaces are safe, that they are adequately compensated both in their paycheck and benefits and that they are encouraged to stand up for their rights. Recognizing that rising property taxes are a burden to our citizens, I will also seek alternate sources of revenue to relieve individuals and make sure that everyone pays their fair share.
Why should people vote for you?
It is my hope that the residents of District 82 know that they have my complete respect and that I am dedicated to serving them. I am always deeply grateful when people reach out to me and we are able to solve problems and concerns, together. I have worked hard to make sure that I am accessible to everyone in the district and will continue to do so. I will never stop listening to my constituents and collaborating to find solutions.
Debbie Westlake, Republican
Debbie Westlake did not respond to the survey.
HOUSE DISTRICT 83
Kim Abbott, Democrat
Age: 41
Address: 523 E. 6th Ave (home) PO Box 1752 (Campaign)
Contact info: kimabbottforlegislature.com
Education: BA in Philosophy and Religion from University of North Carolina- Wilmington
Occupation: Non-Profit Director
Relevant experience: I served in the Montana Legislature in both the 2017 and 2019 sessions. Prior to running for office, I worked on a number of public policy issues in areas of health care, education, and finance. This work involved me interacting with the public and private sector and allowed me to build a base of knowledge about the subject matter and the process for moving legislation and administrative policy.
Why are you running for this office?
I’m running for reelection in order to continue being a part of advancing laws and policies that improve the lives of Montanans and their families. It’s been an honor to work with both Democrats and Republicans to protect healthcare for 90,000 Montanans through extending Medicaid expansion and to help keep costs down for hundreds of thousands more through a reinsurance policy. Last session I worked hard to help pass an infrastructure package that included building the Montana Heritage Center in the heart of House District 83. I want to continue to work on policies that have positive impacts for folks in Helena and all across the state.
What do you hope to accomplish in this office?
I hope to protect the progress that we’ve made on access to quality, affordable health care for Montanans and to continue to improve our healthcare system. Montana has an excellent public education system and I’m committed to continuing to fund our system and support our teachers and educational professionals. We need a continued bipartisan response to COVID-19 and the public health and economic impacts of the pandemic and I hope to be part of crafting policies that protect our communities and our economy.
Why should people vote for you?
I hope the voters in HD 83 see me as someone dedicated to public service and committed to representing them responsibly and effectively at the Capitol. HD 83 is diverse and interesting and I learn so much from the people who live and work in the district. It’s been an honor to serve, I’m proud of the things that have been accomplished over my time in the legislature, and I hope voters will trust me to serve them again in 2021.
Darin Gaub, Republican
Age: 47
Address: PO Box 461, Helena, MT 59624
Contact Info:
Phone: (406) 475-1728
Email: daringaub4mt@gmail.com
Education: B.S. in Political Science from Montana State University
M.S. in Security Studies from Kansas State University
M.S. in Military Arts and Science from the Advanced Military Studies Program, Fort Leavenworth, Kansas
Occupation: Military Funeral Honors Coordinator for the State of Montana, and Retired U.S. Army Officer.
Relevant Experience: I enlisted in the Army in 1991 and started as a member of the U.S. Army’s Honor Guard in Washington D.C. I then returned home to Bozeman, Montana and joined the Montana Army National Guard serving in Billings, as well as working in a variety of jobs through college. I then graduated from Montana State University and was commissioned as an Aviation Officer. I spent the next 21 years serving in several capacities in the U.S. Army. I’ve handled multi-billion-dollar projects, mentored hundreds of current and future leaders, and lead/managed organizations of up 2,900 people with hundreds of millions worth of equipment. I served in numerous critical leadership positions in the United States, and spent time in Central Asia, East Asia, Africa, and Europe. I currently serve as the State’s Military Funeral Honors Coordinator. My professional experience has given me the opportunity to identify and solve large problems around the world and to gain a vast amount of experience in leadership and management. I’ve gained a reputation for understanding how to identify the effects of policies and processes at multiple levels. I’ve been married to my gorgeous bride for over 26 years and am the proud father of two wonderful kids who are graduates of or attending Montana colleges. I will apply these years of life experience as a legislator representing House District 83.
Why are you running for this office?
I’m running to represent House District 83 because I want to translate my years of military service into continued service for the people in the District. I want to take every step I can to keep taxes and spending low and to ensure government is as small as possible while able to accomplish its constitutionally mandated functions. I want to ensure that everybody has a voice, and to work with the people in the District on all legislative matters that affect their lives every day. I also want to ensure government is fully transparent and accountable to the public.
What do you want to accomplish in this office?
I want to be a key part of ensuring that the legislation passed is necessary and strengthens families and communities. My passion is and always has been to make a difference for people and serving in the legislature allows me to follow my passion. I want to ensure our economy and jobs markets are strong, and that our education system is world class and accountable. I want to help achieve tax reform and reduce spending. I also want to engage in effective healthcare solutions and to protect Montana’s open spaces and environment while improving critical infrastructure. This means we must balance our energy production methods by taking advantage of renewable clean energy sources and those sources that Montana has in abundance. I want to do all I can to ensure Montana remains the beautiful state in which I grew up, and where my extended family lives in small towns and cities across the state. The last six months have proven that we need experience in leadership and governance back in the Capital.
Why should people vote for you?
Because the priorities of the people in House District 83 are my priorities. Although I have legislative focus areas, I will always be responsible to the people in the district. They should also vote for me because I bring years of team and coalition building experience to the legislature; because I will always bring issues of concern directly to them prior to making final voting decisions, and because I bring a significant level of experience to handling problems both large and small. I am a fourth generation native Montanan who will always do what is best to protect those things that matter to Montanans and specifically those in HD83. I fought for this country for 28 years, now I’ll fight for the people of House District 83.
HOUSE DISTRICT 84
Mary Ann Dunwell, Democrat
Age: 65
Address: 2811 Alexis Avenue, Helena, MT 59601
Contact info: (406)-461-5358 cell/text, maryann.dunwell@mtleg.gov, dunwellforhd84@gmail.com
Education: B.A. Speech/Communications, University of Delaware
Occupation: Incumbent state legislator, retired state public information officer, former journalist
Relevant experience: Your state legislator for Montana House District 84 Helena/East Helena for nearly six years
Why are you running for this office?
During this COVID-19 public health emergency, my heart goes out to families, friends and neighbors who face sickness or the loss of a loved one to coronavirus. The crisis has turned our lives upside down. Many of you face financial uncertainty. In a pandemic, the role of government is so important to mitigate uncertainty and move us to recovery. As a state legislator, I’m honored to support important public programs, anytime, but especially at a critical time like this. I want to continue serving you and supporting policies that protect your public health and safety, economic security, public K-12 and higher education, clean and healthful environment, and improve your lives. Coronavirus magnifies the deep inequities, disparities, and weaknesses that still exist in our state. Many workers deemed essential are among the lowest paid. Some workers have no paid sick leave, let alone paid family leave. Folks living paycheck to paycheck have no cushion for emergencies and now face dire circumstances. Folks who are housing unstable can’t pay rents or mortgages. And folks who do manage to keep a roof over their heads can’t afford the high cost of health care and medicine. Together, we can bridge those inequities and strengthen our system’s weaknesses. That’s why I’m running to continue serving as your state representative for Montana House District 84 Helena/East Helena.
What do you hope to accomplish in this office?
I’ve been on the phone practically every day with constituents to find out how folks are doing during this public health emergency. Some good, some not so much. Our state employees are working tirelessly on essential systems, but capacities are overwhelmed by the massive demand. Montanans are forced to wait for unemployment benefits, public assistance, and other relief. Small businesses struggle to bridge the gap and stay afloat until loans arrive. Parents juggle working from home and helping children with online learning. Our systems and policies need improvement. We need to get high speed internet and connectivity to every corner of our state, mental health systems that work for communities, affordable housing and childcare, living wages with paid sick and family leave, and equal pay for equal work. I will work to implement these social and health care policies. I worked with my fellow legislators to get a lot done during my last three legislative terms. We passed Medicaid expansion, child sex abuse prosecution, mental health policies and funding, infrastructure funding, the water compact, Heritage Center, and more. Yet, there’s so much more to do to make sure all Montanans have equal opportunity to recover from this pandemic and succeed. Let’s strengthen policies for public health, other public programs, non-profits, small businesses, and public and private sector employees. Our state needs a 21st Century energy policy to stop the climate crisis, a nondiscrimination policy, and fair taxation and public revenues for an economy that works for everyone. Let’s help each other thrive.
Why should people vote for you?
Now more than ever, Montanans need strong, courageous leadership that stands up to special interests and serves the needs of all Montanans, especially those who struggle with their health or mental health, or face financial hardship, including paying the high price of medicines. One pharmaceutical company has dropped the monthly cost of insulin to $35 during the pandemic. I want to keep that price low. This is just one example of pandemic policies that I encourage us to continue. My service in the legislature has been about bridging inequities and improving people’s lives. I genuinely care about those I serve. I’ve worked hard with courage, dedication and conviction, and look forward to continuing that hard work if voters have me back for my fourth term. Just like about everything in our lives right now, voting looks different during COVID-19. One thing is certain—voting is your fundamental right in our democracy. It’s an honor to be a candidate for re-election. Be safe, strong and healthy. We’re all in this together. We’ll all rise together. I humbly ask for your vote. Thank you.
Charlie Hull, Republican
Age: 69
Address: P.O. Box 99, East Helena, MT 59635
Contact info: chull2964@gmail.com
Education:
High School: Spring Woods High, Houston, Texas
College: Baptist Bible College, Springfield, Missouri
Occupation:
Last 8 months: McDonald’s
9 years: Watkins-Shepard Trucking – driver and parts shop manager
3 years: Schneider National – driver and parts shop manager
Why are you running for this office?
Folks that I know – the quiet Americans – are tired of all that the special interest groups are doing by their loud voices. These quiet Americans are tired of being told that what has been right for thousands of years and in many nations is now wrong, and what was once wrong is now right. They are tired of their children being taught these things. They wonder why we have all these programs at school that go against their morals and values. They are tired of rising taxes to pay for these special interest demands.
There are many nonprofits for forest reform uses. Why so many? They cannot agree in what they want. Why cater to all of them?
The quiet Americans want to spend time with their families, not in protests, which they do not care to do. It takes time from family and from spending time on the public lands. They are not loud, but they are what keeps America free and running. These Americans need one that looks at things the way they do.
What do you hope to accomplish in this office?
To see that those who drive under the influence don’t get a lot of chanced to kill others on the highways of Montana. Time and again we see folks with multi violations. This should not be.
We harp on smoking for underage, yet very little is said about the gorilla in the room: alcoholism. It wrecks families, ruins lives, affects health and kills. This industry makes it look good, but it is far from it.
Cut the state budget and lower taxes on the folks. As long as we try to cater to all groups, taxes will go up. Just how do these groups fit into the Constitution of Montana? Cut the size of state government.
Why should people vote for you?
Well, there is no real reason they should. I will be starting out with no experience and no training. Then again, I have taken no money for running. That way, I am not beholden to any group of folks, only to those with whom I speak with every day, folks on the street. These folks I am no different from – laid off last year, now a pay cut, refiguring living on less, cutting the expenses, taking no government help, no medical insurance except whatever comes with S.S.I. We live off what I earn, not S.S.I.
I don’t even have internet, to help keep expenses down. I must use the library or free Wi-Fi. So, I reckon if you want someone like you, that believes in God, country and Montana, then maybe I am him.
