Introducing the new and improved helenair.com

A fresh look and a better user experience await visitors to the new and improved helenair.com.

The new website, which launched the last week of January, was designed to load much faster and display cleaner for both desktop and mobile users. It also features local and breaking news more prominently and gives readers more options across the top of the homepage and in the menu on the top left side of the screen.

The websites for our sister newspapers in Lee Enterprises’ Montana group, including the Billings Gazette, the Missoulian, the Montana Standard and the Ravalli Republic, received the same treatment. We hope our readers will spend some time getting familiar with the new format and trust that they will like what they see.

This is also a great time to sign up for one or more of our convenient newsletter options, which deliver real-time email updates on 18 topics ranging from breaking news to Montana politics. Visit helenair.com/newsletters/ to browse the options or sign up.

Feel free to contact me with any questions or comments at editor@helenair.com or 447-4074.

Thank you for being a reader!

Jesse Chaney is the editor of the Independent Record.

