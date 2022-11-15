Intermountain is a pioneering agency in the areas of mental and behavioral health that provides hope and healing for children, families, and adults through residential, school-based, outpatient, and telehealth therapy services in Helena and across Montana.

In addition to its residential flagship program, Intermountain has adapted its services throughout the years to meet people where they live and learn, treating severe emotional disturbance, as well as any substance use, psychological, and social behavioral issues, family functioning, autism spectrum disorders, occupational therapy, and much more. Your gift helps create the caring and comforting environment that our children need to heal. You truly are a partner in creating strong and healthy families that contribute to the vibrancy and health of our entire community when you support Intermountain.

Donations may be delivered to the Helena Development Office from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. If you prefer to have us do the shopping, you can make a cash gift online. Please be sure to note "Wish List" in the comments section.

If you would like to volunteer at Intermountain Festival of Trees, sign up online. Thank you for helping bring hope and healing to children and families.

• School supplies

• Arts and crafts supplies of all kinds

• Tempera paint

• Watercolor paints

• Paint brushes

• Painting canvas

• Colored paper

• Poster paper/large rolls of paper

• Coloring and color-by-number books

• Paint-by-sticker books

• Markers

• Crayons

• Colored pencils

• Play-doh

• Hot Wheels cars

• Lego sets

• Playmobil town sets

• Hand puppets

• Craft, activity, and science experiment kits

• Board games

• Decks of cards

• Dominos

• Books – reading level K-8

• Juvenile book series – e.g., Percy Jackson, Big Nate

• I Spy or Fun Facts books

• Blank, unlined journals

• Helmets

• Sleds

• Snow molds

• Winter coats and snow pants

• Water-resistant mittens or gloves

• New children’s clothing of all types

• Hand fidgets and stress balls

• Oral sensory chews

• TheraPutty

• Therapeutic posters

• Weighted blankets

• Bean bag chairs with removable covers

• Toys we can gift wrap and give to the children as birthday gifts throughout the year

• Gift wrap and party decorations

• Individually packaged snacks

• Gift cards – Amazon, Target, Hobby Lobby, Walmart, Dairy Queen, etc.

• Activity passes – Flying Giant Adventure Park, Flipping Family Fun, Stone Tree, The Painted Pot, Bowling, Cinemark Theatre