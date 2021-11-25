Intermountain: Helping children and families with mental health challenges

Intermountain is dedicated to helping children, teens, and families who struggle with emotional or mental health issues or substance use. We currently serve more than 1,200 children and teens each day.

In addition to our flagship Residential program, Intermountain meets children and their families where they live and learn, and treats severe emotional disturbance, as well as any substance use, psychological, and social behavioral issues, family functioning, autism spectrum disorders, occupational therapy, and much more. Intermountain partners with St. Peter’s Health and Pureview Health Center to serve children needing both primary and behavior health without the need of a referral or a separate appointment.

Your gift helps create the caring and comforting environment that our children need to heal. You truly are a partner in creating strong and healthy families that contribute to the vibrancy and health of our entire community when you support Intermountain.

Donations may be delivered to the Helena Development Office from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm, Monday through Friday, at 500 South Lamborn, Helena, MT 59601. If you prefer to have us do the shopping, you can make a cash gift online at intermountain.org. Please be sure to note “Wish List” in the comments section.

If you would like to volunteer at Intermountain Festival of Trees, sign up at www.intermountain.org/fot. Thank you for helping bring hope and healing to children and families.

• School supplies

• Arts and crafts supplies of all kinds

• Tempera paint

• Watercolor paints

• Paint brushes

• Painting canvas

• Colored paper

• Poster paper/large rolls of paper

• Coloring and color-by-number books

• Paint-by-sticker books

• Markers

• Crayons

• Colored pencils

• Play-doh

• Hot Wheels cars

• Lego sets

• Playmobil town sets

• Hand puppets

• Craft, activity, and science experiment kits

• Board games

• Decks of cards

• Dominoes

• Books – reading level K-8

• Juvenile book series – e.g., Percy Jackson, Big Nate

• I Spy or Fun Facts books

• Blank, unlined journals

• Helmets

• Sleds

• Snow molds

• Winter coats and snow pants

• Water-resistant mittens or gloves

• New children’s clothing of all types

• Hand fidgets and stress balls

• Oral sensory chews

• TheraPutty

• Therapeutic posters

• Weighted blankets

• Bean bag chairs with removable covers

• Toys we can gift wrap and give to the children as birthday gifts throughout the year

• Gift wrap and party decorations

• Individually packaged snacks

• Gift cards – Amazon, Target, Hobby Lobby, Walmart, Dairy Queen, etc.

• Activity passes – Flying Giant Adventure Park, Flipping Family Fun, Stone Tree, The Painted Pot, Bowling, Cinemark Theatre

