 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Inmate in Helena jail charged with assaulting officer

  • 0
Reuben Gillian

Reuben Gillian

A 39-year-old Missoula man incarcerated at the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center in Helena is being charged with felony assault on a peace officer.

On Sunday, a deputy was dispatched to detention center for a possible assault on a detention officer.

The detention officer told the deputy that Reuben Jesse Gillian was disobeying commands. Gillian allegedly ran at the officer and started to wrestle him. Gillian allegedly grabbed the officer's hand while on the ground and “slammed” it into the bottom of a stool with a bolt in it, causing an abrasion and swelling, said officials.

Gillian invoked his right to not speak without an attorney present.

All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Megan Michelotti can be reached at megan.michelotti@helenair.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News