Inmate in Helena jail charged with assaulting officer

A 39-year-old Missoula man incarcerated at the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center in Helena is being charged with felony assault on a peace officer.

The detention officer told the deputy that Reuben Jesse Gillian was disobeying commands. Gillian allegedly ran at the officer and started to wrestle him. Gillian allegedly grabbed the officer's hand while on the ground and “slammed” it into the bottom of a stool with a bolt in it, causing an abrasion and swelling, said officials.