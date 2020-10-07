Inmate charged with assaulting a detention officer in Helena

A 21-year-old inmate at the county jail in Helena is accused of assaulting a detention officer.

Samantha Joy Bowling is charged with felony assaulting a peace officer and misdemeanor assault with bodily fluid.

On Sept. 26, a sheriff's deputy was dispatched to the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center for reports of an assault on a detention officer.

Court documents state the deputy reviewed surveillance video and body camera footage from the detention officer. The video showed a female inmate, identified as Bowling, had purposely caused her toilet to overflow, causing water build-up in the detention pod. The detention officer who investigated could not get Bowling to respond to commands.

The defendant allegedly began yelling at another inmate. When the detention officer attempted to prevent the defendant from exiting her cell, she spit in the officer's face and kicked the victim repeatedly in the groin.

The inmate reportedly admitted to flooding her cell and spitting in the detention officer's face. She said she was attempting to get into a fight with the other inmate when the jailer tried to subdue her.

The defendant allegedly said she kicked the detention officer in the groin 12 times before being locked in her cell.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.