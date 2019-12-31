A 30-year-old Helena man has been charged with one felony count of criminal mischief.
Court documents filed Dec. 27 allege Derek Ellingson, an inmate at Lewis and Clark County Detention Center, punched out the screen of a kiosk in a common area Dec. 17.
The county paid $865 for the replacement screen, $800 for the labor and $54 for the overnight shipping. In total, Ellingson's alleged outburst cost $1,719.
A sheriff's deputy arrived at the detention center Thursday to charge Ellingson with criminal mischief.
All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
