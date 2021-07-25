Ingrid McLellan, Associated Dental Care of Helena

Growing up in Helena, Ingrid McLellan was a patient of brothers Roger and David Kiesling, who started Associated Dental Care of Helena decades ago.
After graduating from Capital High School and then Montana State University, McLellan pursued an advanced degree in dentistry from Oregon Health Sciences University, eventually finding herself back home, working for the Kieslings.
"I was very fortunate to land at this practice," she said. "I greatly appreciated Roger and David; they were mentors."
Fast forward 13 years. McLellan is now a partner in the practice and continuing to care for patients of her own.
"I love seeing my patients, and I love practicing dentistry," she said.
Since becoming part owner of the practice, she said learning the business management side of things was not as foreign as she once thought.
"A lot of practicing dentistry and owning a business is treating people well," McLellan said. "That's not something you necessarily learn in school."
It is a trait that her hometown of Helena also benefits from.
"Dr. McLellan has always given back to the Helena community," McLellan's mother and patient, Luella Schultz, wrote in her nominating letter. "Growing up she was active as a volunteer, playing violin in fundraisers and in rest homes."
McLellan has continued that spirit of giving back. She volunteered throughout college. She worked as a Girl Scout camp counselor.
McLellan also donates her time and skills to providing dental care in local schools.
She also serves as the president of the Montana Dental Association, "always looking to develop future leaders within the association."
Through all of that, she also helps raise her and her husband's two boys. She said the support of her family has been more than helpful over the years.
"Sometimes my kids are sitting in the office while I'm seeing a patient on a weekend," she said with a chuckle. "Everybody's on board."
McLellan also has an artistic side, sewing clothes for her and her family. But in addition to the sewing, she said dentistry is an art form in itself.
"I take a tooth that is broken and make it into something beautiful again," she said. "I joke that I'm an artist who deals in shades of white."
She said of winning the 20 Under 40 award, "That was a nice surprise. I was quite shocked."
Her employees, many of whom also submitted letters of recommendation for the award, said she is more than deserving of the recognition.
"She has been an awesome boss!," Jamie Baty wrote in her letter. "She truly cares about her patients."
