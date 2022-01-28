Homeless man charged with meth possession in Helena

A 41-year-old homeless man was arrested in Helena on suspicion of meth possession and other crimes.

Charles Allen Samoray is charged with felony meth possession, misdemeanor paraphernalia possession and misdemeanor violation of a no-contact order.

On Jan. 24, a patrolling law enforcement officer observed a vehicle traveling north on National Avenue without a working taillight. The vehicle pulled into a parking lot off the road and the officer followed.

Court documents state the officer observed shadows around the front of the vehicle. The officer reported that it appeared as though people were trying to hide from view. The officer left his patrol vehicle and made contact with two males.

One was identified as the defendant and the other was a protected person with a no-contact order against him. The defendant was in possession of a small zippered pouch, which he allegedly admitted contained a pipe and syringe. The defendant also allegedly admitted this pipe was used for meth.

The defendant also had a confirmed warrant for his arrest.

