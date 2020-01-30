Hit-and-run leads to DUI arrest for Helena man

A 56-year-old Helena man is facing an aggravated DUI felony charge after allegedly crashing into a vehicle stopped at an intersection and fleeing the scene.

Just before 6 p.m. Jan. 22, Helena police were advised of a fender bender that had occurred at the intersection of Lyndale Avenue and Last Chance Gulch.

According to witnesses, a dark colored Land Rover was stopped at the intersection and then abruptly accelerated into a red Chevrolet Impala, which subsequently rear-ended the Jeep Liberty stopped ahead of it. The driver of the Land Rover then backed up, pulled into the left lane and proceeded through the intersection.

Officers located the driver, Raymond Cruz III, at his residence as he was pulling his visibly damaged vehicle into the driveway. Dispatch advised that Cruz had a suspended license out of California.

Cruz admitted to officers that he had struck the vehicle moments earlier.

Officers noted "a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his breath," and Cruz admitted to consuming alcohol that night.

Cruz submitted to a breath test and registered a breath alcohol concentration of 0.176%. Cruz has three prior DUI convictions on his driving record.