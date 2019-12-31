A 25-year-old East Helena man has been charged with one felony count of criminal possession of dangerous drugs and misdemeanor counts of criminal possession of drug paraphernalia and obstructing a peace officer.
Helena police officers arrested Brendan Davis Dec. 20 at about 3:30 p.m. after responding to the intersection of Kelleher Lane and Custer Avenue to a report of a hit-and-run crash. Dispatch advised the officers two males, one of which was Davis, and a female fled from the vehicle through a field.
When officers caught up to Davis, he gave them a false name.
Officers found about 4.2 grams of hash oil and a "smoking device with drug residue" on Davis.
Davis was arrested and booked in Lewis and Clark County Detention Center.
All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
