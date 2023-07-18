The Helena Valley Highland Gathering brought the Celtic community together over the weekend with vendors, musicians, dancers and food.

“We accomplished this in seven months with more attendees than expected,” said Keith Greaney, Helena Highlanders Association vice president. “Hosting a game here was a huge achievement.”

In January, a group of community members in Helena formed the Helena Highlanders Association, a nonprofit Celtic organization.

“My family and I have been participating in the games for years, and we came together and decided Helena needed its own association,” president Matthew Mckenzie said.

Ken Schultz, the organizer of the Hamilton Celtic Games, brought mead from his Victor winery to support the inaugural event.

“I wanted to help with the initial expenses and give them a ‘Big wish you well,’” he said.

The Scottish-American Athletic Association of Northern Rockies, which travels all over the Northwest, came from Boise to judge the games. Contestants earn points in each game that follows them to every city they participate in.

“Who doesn’t love throwing big, heavy things? I compete because it’s cool and fun,” said Andrew Torrey. “I came here from Washington just to participate in Helena’s Highland games.”

Among the competitors were Helena's Tiernan Irish Dancers, who performed a small sample of their competition routine. Two of the dancers were Camryn O'Brien and Keagan Jones, both 12.

“I love the family aspect; it's competitive but supportive,” said Amy Mckenzie,19. “This brings you closer to your heritage.”

She is the sister of Matthew Mckenzie and part of the established Mckenzie clan here in Helena.

Eleven clans participated in the games, each showcasing their Celtic heritage. Vendors and food trucks from Helena sold food, and four local breweries donated beer for the association.

Families across Montana traveled to Helena for the event.

“It was wonderful; we loved it and hope it continues to grow,” said Heidi Carter of Three Forks.