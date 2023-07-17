The bigger-than-anticipated event in Helena was a huge success.

Over the weekend, the Helena Highland Games and Festival brought the community together with vendors, musicians, dancers, and food.

“We accomplished this in 7 months with more attendees than expected,” said the Vice President of the Helena Highland Association, Keith Greany. “Hosting a game here was a huge achievement.”

In Jan, a group of community members in Helena formed the Highland Association, a non-profit Scottish-American organization.

“My family and I have been participating in the games for years, and we came together and decided Helena needed its own association,” said the President of the Helena Highland Association, Mathew McKenzie.

Ken Schultz, the organizer of the Hamilton Celtic Games, brought mead from his Victor winery to support the inaugural event.

“I wanted to help with the initial expenses and give them a ‘Big wish you well,’” said Schultz.

Schultz emphasized the importance of hiring only the best judges for the games. The Scottish-American Athletic Association of Northern Rockies, which travels all over the Northwest, came from Boise to judge the games. Contestants earn points in each game that follows them to every city they participate in.

“Who doesn’t love throwing big, heavy things? I compete because it’s cool and fun,” said Andrew Torrey. “I came here from Washington just to participate in Helena’s Highland games.”

Among the competitors were Helen's Tiernan Irish Dancers, who performed a small sample of their competition routine. Two of the dancers were Camryn O'Brien and Keagan Jones, both 12 years old.

“I love the family aspect; it's competitive but supportive,” said Amy McKenzie. “This brings you closer to your heritage.”

Amy McKenzie, 19, is the sister of Mathew McKenzie, the president of the Highland Association. They are part of the established McKenzie clan here in Helena.

Eleven clans participated in the Highland Games, each showcasing their Scottish heritage. Vendors and food trucks from Helena sold food, and four local breweries donated beer for the association.

Families across Montana traveled to Helena for the Highland Games. A Three Forks family attended to experience Helena's games.

“It was wonderful; we loved it and hope it continues to grow,” said Heidi Carter.